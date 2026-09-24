Alabama High School Football Team Fined, Placed On Probation As Coach Suspended

An Alabama high school football team has been placed on probation, and its head coach suspended for one full year.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced in a press release that Jacksonville High School has been fined and placed on probation. The decision comes from a violation of AHSAA Rule VI, Administration, Section 12, Recruiting of the 2026-2027 AHSAA Handbook.

“As a result, any students in violation of this rule will be deemed permanently ineligible to participate in athletics at Jacksonville High School,” the AHSAA announced.

Jeremy Sullivan Suspended For One Year By AHSAA

Jeremy Sullivan, the head coach for the Golden Eagles, and assistant coach Phileepae Holloway have both been suspended from coaching within the Alabama High School Athletic Association for one full year.

“The school’s varsity football program will be placed on restrictive probation for the 2026 season,” the AHSAA confirmed. “The team will be permitted to play its 10-game regular-season schedule but will be unable to participate in postseason play in 2026.

“Games played against Jacksonville High School will not count in the Class 4A, Region 6 region standings nor in any tiebreakers since the school is ineligible for championship play.”

Jacksonville Fined, Placed On Probation Due To Violation

Jacksonville has been ordered to forfeit any games they won while using ineligible players. The Golden Eagles are 3-2 overall, with a game vs. Piedmont now listed as a forfeit. They lost to Oxford and have won three straight.

During this current three-game win streak for Jacksonville, they have topped Lincoln by three points, Sylacauga by 14 and Central of Clay County by 14.

Up next for Jacksonville is three consecutive home games starting with Cherokee County this Friday night. They also host Annison and Leeds before finishing the year out at Moody and Alexandria.

Suspended Head Coach Was College Football All-American

Sullivan was hired by Jacksonville before the start of the 2025 season. He had spent eight seasons leading Boaz High School, where he won 44 games and advanced to the playoffs seven straight seasons.

He was an All-American offensive lineman for Jacksonville State in 2001, where he also served as an assistant coach.

Jaden Jones leads the Golden Eagles with 620 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 104 carries. The senior has recorded two 100-yard rushing games. Freshman Kelvin Hughley has 305 yards rushing and three touchdowns, catching 10 passes for 126.

Senior Qua McNeal leads with 12 receptions for 197 yards and three receiving touchdowns.