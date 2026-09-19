Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 18
The 2026 Washington high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Evergreen State.
Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, September 18, 2026.
Washington High School Football Final Scores - September 18
Aberdeen 30, Columbia River 20
(#19) Anacortes 48, (#18) Archbishop Murphy 47
Auburn 54, Kentridge 13
Battle Ground 34, Union 14
Bremerton 44, Sequim 14
Cascade 36, Lynnwood 12
Cascade Christian 21, Moscow 20
Cashmere 62, Chelan 6
Cedar Park Christian 7, Evergreen 0
Chewelah 32, Tekoa-Rosalia 16
Clarkston 64, North Central 6
Columbia 23, Goldendale 12
Dayton 60, Soap Lake 18
(#10) Eastside Catholic 7, Roosevelt 7
Elma 35, Columbia 7
Emerald Ridge 28, Heritage 0
(#23) Enumclaw 28, White River 14
Everett 55, Jackson 26
Ferndale 35, (#22) Lynden 21
Fife 48, Foss 8
Foster 33, Kentlake 13
Freeman 40, Reardan 28
Friday Harbor 45, Annie Wright 7
(#5) Graham-Kapowsin 41, Central Catholic 14
Granite Falls 43, Marysville-Pilchuck 7
Hermiston 27, Pasco 21
Issaquah 21, Spanaway Lake 18
Juanita 28, Newport - Bellevue 23
(#24) Kennewick 22, Kamiakin 17
Klahowya 28, South Whidbey 16
La Conner 59, Entiat 44
Lakes 32, Curtis 22
Lakeside 16, Medical Lake 0
Liberty 35, Highline 0
Lummi 48, Northwest Christian 0
Manson 50, Tonasket 24
Mead 58, Central Valley 20
Meadowdale 40, Oak Harbor 21
Morton 70, Ocosta 14
Moses Lake 57, West Valley 7
Mountain View 28, Montesano 20
Mountlake Terrace 42, Monroe 21
Mt. Baker 75, Kamiak 7
Mt. Spokane 46, Shadle Park 20
Naselle 16, White Pass 0
Newport 28, Kettle Falls 6
Nooksack Valley 51, King's 21
North Beach 62, Oakville 8
North Kitsap 6, Bainbridge 3
Northwest Christian School 50, Asotin 0
Olympic 41, Kingston 0
Pullman 49, St. Maries 6
(#1) Puyallup 43, (#4) Lake Stevens 42
Rainier 22, Raymond/South Bend 14
(#25) Rainier Beach 25, Seattle Prep 23
Renton 80, Central Kitsap 56
Ridgeline 61, Ferris 7
River View 26, Cle Elum-Roslyn 7
Rochester 8, Ellensburg 0
Rogers 40, North Thurston 7
Sageview 33, Richland 28
Seton Catholic 55, Fort Vancouver 6
(#12) Skyline 28, Lewiston 20
(#21) Skyview 38, (#9) Camas 21
Stanwood 49, Arlington 36
(#3) Sumner 22, (#14) Mount Tahoma 20
Tahoma 40, Mt. Rainier 13
Toledo 34, Tenino 0
Tulalip Heritage 64, Crescent 6
University 34, Gonzaga Prep 7
Wahkiakum 44, Chief Leschi 14
Wallace 70, Lake Roosevelt 28
Washougal 28, Ridgefield 17
West Seattle 7, Lincoln 0
West Valley 42, East Valley 14
WF West 7, Kelso 6
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 54, Davenport 8
Woodland 50, Hockinson 13
Scores Not Yet Reported
Pilot Rock/Ukiah vs. Touchet
Lewis & Clark vs. Cheney
Sedro-Woolley vs. Snohomish
Lake Washington vs. Yelm
River Ridge vs. Shelton
King's Way Christian vs. Castle Rock
Mercer Island vs. Inglemoor
Toutle Lake vs. Mossyrock
Adna vs. Onalaska
Mount Vernon vs. Shorewood
(#16) Royal vs. Wapato
Republic vs. Inchelium
Timberline vs. Prairie
Lynden Christian vs. (#2) Bellevue
Wahluke vs. Naches Valley
LRSWK (CO-OP) vs. Colfax
Burlington-Edison vs. Squalicum
Eisenhower vs. Davis
Liberty vs. Riverside
Quilcene vs. Winlock
Omak vs. Liberty Bell
DeSales vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
Connell vs. Kiona-Benton
College Place vs. Zillah
Brewster vs. Kittitas/Thorp
Silas vs. Cedarcrest
Todd Beamer vs. Kent-Meridian
Mount Si vs. (#15) Tumwater
EJ (CO-OP) vs. Forks
Napavine vs. Kalama
Stevenson vs. La Center
Prosser vs. Grandview
Centralia vs. Sammamish
La Salle vs. Granger
Columbia vs. SelPort
Cusick vs. Odessa
Bonney Lake vs. Capital
MLCACC (CO-OP) vs. Soap Lake
East Valley vs. Toppenish
Eastmont vs. Sunnyside
Okanogan vs. Cascade
Bellingham vs. Lakewood
Port Angeles vs. North Mason
Pe Ell/Willapa Valley vs. Hoquiam
Shorecrest vs. Marysville Getchell
Sehome vs. Sultan
Ephrata vs. Quincy
Curlew vs. Mary Walker
Interlake vs. Redmond
Chief Sealth vs. Ballard
Liberty Christian vs. Waitsburg
Wellpinit vs. St. John-Endicott
Yakama Nation Tribal vs. Mabton
Deer Park vs. Rogers
Decatur vs. Jefferson
View our full Washington high school football scoreboard.
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.