Washington High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 18

The 2026 Washington high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a full list of final scores from around the Evergreen State.

Here are the final Washington high school football scores from Friday, September 18, 2026.

Washington High School Football Final Scores - September 18

Aberdeen 30, Columbia River 20

(#19) Anacortes 48, (#18) Archbishop Murphy 47

Auburn 54, Kentridge 13

Battle Ground 34, Union 14

Bremerton 44, Sequim 14

Cascade 36, Lynnwood 12

Cascade Christian 21, Moscow 20

Cashmere 62, Chelan 6

Cedar Park Christian 7, Evergreen 0

Chewelah 32, Tekoa-Rosalia 16

Clarkston 64, North Central 6

Columbia 23, Goldendale 12

Dayton 60, Soap Lake 18

(#10) Eastside Catholic 7, Roosevelt 7

Elma 35, Columbia 7

Emerald Ridge 28, Heritage 0

(#23) Enumclaw 28, White River 14

Everett 55, Jackson 26

Ferndale 35, (#22) Lynden 21

Fife 48, Foss 8

Foster 33, Kentlake 13

Freeman 40, Reardan 28

Friday Harbor 45, Annie Wright 7

(#5) Graham-Kapowsin 41, Central Catholic 14

Granite Falls 43, Marysville-Pilchuck 7

Hermiston 27, Pasco 21

Issaquah 21, Spanaway Lake 18

Juanita 28, Newport - Bellevue 23

(#24) Kennewick 22, Kamiakin 17

Klahowya 28, South Whidbey 16

La Conner 59, Entiat 44

Lakes 32, Curtis 22

Lakeside 16, Medical Lake 0

Liberty 35, Highline 0

Lummi 48, Northwest Christian 0

Manson 50, Tonasket 24

Mead 58, Central Valley 20

Meadowdale 40, Oak Harbor 21

Morton 70, Ocosta 14

Moses Lake 57, West Valley 7

Mountain View 28, Montesano 20

Mountlake Terrace 42, Monroe 21

Mt. Baker 75, Kamiak 7

Mt. Spokane 46, Shadle Park 20

Naselle 16, White Pass 0

Newport 28, Kettle Falls 6

Nooksack Valley 51, King's 21

North Beach 62, Oakville 8

North Kitsap 6, Bainbridge 3

Northwest Christian School 50, Asotin 0

Olympic 41, Kingston 0

Pullman 49, St. Maries 6

(#1) Puyallup 43, (#4) Lake Stevens 42

Rainier 22, Raymond/South Bend 14

(#25) Rainier Beach 25, Seattle Prep 23

Renton 80, Central Kitsap 56

Ridgeline 61, Ferris 7

River View 26, Cle Elum-Roslyn 7

Rochester 8, Ellensburg 0

Rogers 40, North Thurston 7

Sageview 33, Richland 28

Seton Catholic 55, Fort Vancouver 6

(#12) Skyline 28, Lewiston 20

(#21) Skyview 38, (#9) Camas 21

Stanwood 49, Arlington 36

(#3) Sumner 22, (#14) Mount Tahoma 20

Tahoma 40, Mt. Rainier 13

Toledo 34, Tenino 0

Tulalip Heritage 64, Crescent 6

University 34, Gonzaga Prep 7

Wahkiakum 44, Chief Leschi 14

Wallace 70, Lake Roosevelt 28

Washougal 28, Ridgefield 17

West Seattle 7, Lincoln 0

West Valley 42, East Valley 14

WF West 7, Kelso 6

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 54, Davenport 8

Woodland 50, Hockinson 13

Scores Not Yet Reported

Pilot Rock/Ukiah vs. Touchet

Lewis & Clark vs. Cheney

Sedro-Woolley vs. Snohomish

Lake Washington vs. Yelm

River Ridge vs. Shelton

King's Way Christian vs. Castle Rock

Mercer Island vs. Inglemoor

Toutle Lake vs. Mossyrock

Adna vs. Onalaska

Mount Vernon vs. Shorewood

(#16) Royal vs. Wapato

Republic vs. Inchelium

Timberline vs. Prairie

Lynden Christian vs. (#2) Bellevue

Wahluke vs. Naches Valley

LRSWK (CO-OP) vs. Colfax

Burlington-Edison vs. Squalicum

Eisenhower vs. Davis

Liberty vs. Riverside

Quilcene vs. Winlock

Omak vs. Liberty Bell

DeSales vs. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

Connell vs. Kiona-Benton

College Place vs. Zillah

Brewster vs. Kittitas/Thorp

Silas vs. Cedarcrest

Todd Beamer vs. Kent-Meridian

Mount Si vs. (#15) Tumwater

EJ (CO-OP) vs. Forks

Napavine vs. Kalama

Stevenson vs. La Center

Prosser vs. Grandview

Centralia vs. Sammamish

La Salle vs. Granger

Columbia vs. SelPort

Cusick vs. Odessa

Bonney Lake vs. Capital

MLCACC (CO-OP) vs. Soap Lake

East Valley vs. Toppenish

Eastmont vs. Sunnyside

Okanogan vs. Cascade

Bellingham vs. Lakewood

Port Angeles vs. North Mason

Pe Ell/Willapa Valley vs. Hoquiam

Shorecrest vs. Marysville Getchell

Sehome vs. Sultan

Ephrata vs. Quincy

Curlew vs. Mary Walker

Interlake vs. Redmond

Chief Sealth vs. Ballard

Liberty Christian vs. Waitsburg

Wellpinit vs. St. John-Endicott

Yakama Nation Tribal vs. Mabton

Deer Park vs. Rogers

Decatur vs. Jefferson

View our full Washington high school football scoreboard.