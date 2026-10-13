Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 13, 2026)

1. Thompson (7-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Hewitt-Trussville 47-17

Next up: vs. Prattville

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Smiths Station 63-0

Next up: vs. Carver Montgomery

3. Hillcrest (7-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated McAdory 49-28

Next up: at Paul W. Bryant

4. Prattville (7-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Oak Mountain 35-10

Next up: at Thompson

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Pinson Valley 61-14

Next up: at St. Clair County

6. Gulf Shores (7-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Elberta 49-6

Next up: at Spanish Fort

7. Parker (7-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Jasper 63-19

Next up: at Cullman

8. Williamson (6-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Citronelle 42-7

Next up: vs. Vigor

9. Saraland (6-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Murphy 64-0

Next up: vs. Blount

10. Vigor (6-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Rain 70-0

Next up: at Williamson

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Hoover 6-3

Next up: vs. Hewitt-Trussville

12. Florence (7-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated East Limestone 49-13

Next up: at Austin

13. Benjamin Russell (5-2)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Pike Road 31-28

Next up: at Rehobeth

14. Auburn (5-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated JAG 59-6

Next up: vs. Dothan

15. Daphne (6-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Foley 24-17

Next up: at Mary G. Montgomery

16. Homewood (6-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Chelsea 38-0

Next up: at Chilton County

17. Enterprise (5-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Game versus Carver Montgomery postponed due to inclement weather. They will play the last week of the season.

Next up: vs. JAG

18. Pelham (5-2)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Ramsay 21-10

Next up: vs. Calera

19. Orange Beach (7-1)

Previous: 21

Last week: defeated Satsuma 38-14

Next up: at Citronelle

20. Deshler (6-1)

Previous: 22

Last week: defeated Ardmore 55-14

Next up: vs. Brooks

21. Oxford (5-2)

Previous: 23

Last week: defeated Springville 57-3

Next up: vs. Southside

22. Hewitt-Trussville (4-3)

Previous: 9

Last week: lost to Thompson 47-17

Next up: at Vestavia Hills

23. Mountain Brook (5-3)

Previous: 25

Last week: defeated Calera 21-7

Next up: vs. Chelsea

24. Carver Montgomery (4-3)

Previous: 24

Last week: Game postponed vs Enterprise due to inclement weather. Will be made up last week of season.

Next up: at Central-Phenix City

25. Pike Road (5-2)

Previous: 11

Last week: lost to Benjamin Russell 31-28

Next up: vs. Wetumpka

Dropped out: None