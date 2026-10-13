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Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 13, 2026)

Vigor climbs into the Top 10, while Hewitt-Trussville slides 13 spots to No. 22.
Reed Green|
Vigor climbed two spots this week to the Top 10 of the Alabama high school football state rankings.
Vigor climbed two spots this week to the Top 10 of the Alabama high school football state rankings. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1Thompson (7-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Hewitt-Trussville 47-17

Next up: vs. Prattville

2Central-Phenix City (6-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Smiths Station 63-0

Next up: vs. Carver Montgomery

3Hillcrest (7-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated McAdory 49-28

Next up: at Paul W. Bryant

4Prattville (7-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Oak Mountain 35-10

Next up: at Thompson

5Clay-Chalkville (6-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Pinson Valley 61-14

Next up: at St. Clair County

6Gulf Shores (7-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Elberta 49-6

Next up: at Spanish Fort

7Parker (7-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Jasper 63-19

Next up: at Cullman

8Williamson (6-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Citronelle 42-7

Next up: vs. Vigor

9Saraland (6-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Murphy 64-0

Next up: vs. Blount

10Vigor (6-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Rain 70-0

Next up: at Williamson

11. Vestavia Hills (6-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Hoover 6-3

Next up: vs. Hewitt-Trussville

12.  Florence (7-0)  

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated East Limestone 49-13

Next up: at Austin

13. Benjamin Russell (5-2) 

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Pike Road 31-28

Next up: at Rehobeth

14. Auburn (5-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated JAG 59-6

Next up: vs. Dothan

15Daphne (6-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Foley 24-17

Next up: at Mary G. Montgomery

16Homewood (6-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Chelsea 38-0

Next up: at Chilton County

17Enterprise (5-2) 

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Game versus Carver Montgomery postponed due to inclement weather. They will play the last week of the season.

Next up: vs. JAG

18Pelham (5-2)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Ramsay 21-10

Next up: vs. Calera

19Orange Beach (7-1)

Previous: 21

Last week: defeated Satsuma 38-14

Next up: at Citronelle

20. Deshler (6-1)

Previous: 22

Last week: defeated Ardmore 55-14

Next up: vs. Brooks

21. Oxford (5-2)

Previous: 23

Last week: defeated Springville 57-3

Next up: vs. Southside

22. Hewitt-Trussville (4-3)

Previous: 9

Last week: lost to Thompson 47-17

Next up: at Vestavia Hills

23. Mountain Brook (5-3)

Previous: 25

Last week: defeated Calera 21-7

Next up: vs. Chelsea

24. Carver Montgomery (4-3)

Previous: 24

Last week: Game postponed vs Enterprise due to inclement weather. Will be made up last week of season.

Next up: at Central-Phenix City

25. Pike Road (5-2)

Previous: 11

Last week: lost to Benjamin Russell 31-28

Next up: vs. Wetumpka

Dropped out: None

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Reed Green
REED GREEN

Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.

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