Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 13, 2026)
1. Thompson (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Defeated Hewitt-Trussville 47-17
Next up: vs. Prattville
2. Central-Phenix City (6-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Defeated Smiths Station 63-0
Next up: vs. Carver Montgomery
3. Hillcrest (7-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Defeated McAdory 49-28
Next up: at Paul W. Bryant
4. Prattville (7-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Defeated Oak Mountain 35-10
Next up: at Thompson
5. Clay-Chalkville (6-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Defeated Pinson Valley 61-14
Next up: at St. Clair County
6. Gulf Shores (7-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Defeated Elberta 49-6
Next up: at Spanish Fort
7. Parker (7-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Defeated Jasper 63-19
Next up: at Cullman
8. Williamson (6-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Defeated Citronelle 42-7
Next up: vs. Vigor
9. Saraland (6-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Defeated Murphy 64-0
Next up: vs. Blount
10. Vigor (6-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Defeated Rain 70-0
Next up: at Williamson
11. Vestavia Hills (6-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Defeated Hoover 6-3
Next up: vs. Hewitt-Trussville
12. Florence (7-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Defeated East Limestone 49-13
Next up: at Austin
13. Benjamin Russell (5-2)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Defeated Pike Road 31-28
Next up: at Rehobeth
14. Auburn (5-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Defeated JAG 59-6
Next up: vs. Dothan
15. Daphne (6-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Defeated Foley 24-17
Next up: at Mary G. Montgomery
16. Homewood (6-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Defeated Chelsea 38-0
Next up: at Chilton County
17. Enterprise (5-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Game versus Carver Montgomery postponed due to inclement weather. They will play the last week of the season.
Next up: vs. JAG
18. Pelham (5-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Defeated Ramsay 21-10
Next up: vs. Calera
19. Orange Beach (7-1)
Previous: 21
Last week: defeated Satsuma 38-14
Next up: at Citronelle
20. Deshler (6-1)
Previous: 22
Last week: defeated Ardmore 55-14
Next up: vs. Brooks
21. Oxford (5-2)
Previous: 23
Last week: defeated Springville 57-3
Next up: vs. Southside
22. Hewitt-Trussville (4-3)
Previous: 9
Last week: lost to Thompson 47-17
Next up: at Vestavia Hills
23. Mountain Brook (5-3)
Previous: 25
Last week: defeated Calera 21-7
Next up: vs. Chelsea
24. Carver Montgomery (4-3)
Previous: 24
Last week: Game postponed vs Enterprise due to inclement weather. Will be made up last week of season.
Next up: at Central-Phenix City
25. Pike Road (5-2)
Previous: 11
Last week: lost to Benjamin Russell 31-28
Next up: vs. Wetumpka
Dropped out: None
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Reed Green graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in sports media and journalism in 2022. He began contributing for High School on SI in 2023 covering high school football in the Florida Panhandle. Since then, he has provided coverage for high school sports in Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas. In 2024, he contributed for Maroon and White Nation on FanSided providing coverage for Mississippi State football.