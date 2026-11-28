Auburn and Prattville meet in an all-Alabama matchup featuring two established large-school programs. The teams are scheduled to meet Friday, Nov. 27, in Alabama high school football action, with a late-season victory providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Auburn vs. Prattville

What: Auburn vs. Prattville

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 7:00 p.m. CT / 8:00 p.m. ET

Competition: Alabama high school football

Live stream: WATCH AUBURN VS. PRATTVILLE ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Auburn and Prattville: What to Watch

Field position is worth monitoring in this matchup. A strong special teams performance could give either Auburn or Prattville an advantage, particularly if the defenses keep the scoring low.

Both teams have an opportunity to deliver a memorable performance on the holiday weekend.

High School On SI will continue to follow Alabama high school football as the 2026 season winds down.