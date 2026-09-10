Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 10, 2026)

Another week of the 2026 Alabama high school football season is complete, and the state's top teams continue to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.

Thompson continues its dominant start, with Vestavia Hills becoming the Warriors' latest victim in a 49-0 rout.

Meanwhile, Gulf Shores pulled off the most impressive win of the week, upsetting Saraland, 34-24.

Further down the rankings, Oxford, Parker and Baker continue to impress, and all three teams will be worth watching as the season progresses.

Dothan returns to the Top 25, while Daphne makes its first appearance in the rankings this season.

Here are the latest High School On SI Alabama high school football Top 25 rankings:

High School On SI

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1. Thompson (3-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Vestavia Hills 49-0

Next up: at Spain Park

Trent Seaborn passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns en route to breaking the AHSAA career passing yards record.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated JAG 49-0

Next up: at Opelika

BJ Coleman completed 85% of his passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns in the win over JAG.

3. Auburn (2-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Carver 23-16

Next up: at Enterprise

The Tigers' defense led the way with six tackles for loss and three sacks against Carver.

4. Spain Park (3-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Oak Mountain 42-21

Next up: vs. Thompson

After a strong 3-0 start, the Jaguars face their most difficult task of the season this week when they try to slow down Seaborn and the Warriors' passing attack.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Springville 68-0

Next up: at Southside

The Cougars rushed for 261 yards and seven touchdowns in last week's win.

6. Hillcrest (3-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Hueytown 63-7

Next up: vs. Central

The Patriots might be playing as well as anyone in the state, outscoring their opponents 169-27 this season.

7. Prattville (3-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Tuscaloosa County 62-0

Next up: at Hoover

Like Hillcrest, Prattville has seemingly been able to score at will early this season. However, the Lions take on a Hoover defense this week that has allowed just 15 total points in its two victories.

8. Williamson (2-0)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Rain 56-0

Next up: at Pine Forest (FL)

The Lions have been among the state's best defensive teams, posting a shutout in each of their first two games.

9. Gulf Shores (3-0)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Saraland 34-24

Next up: vs. Blount

The Dolphins earned the state's most impressive win last week when they snapped the Spartans' 41-game home winning streak.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Hoover 40-24

Next up: at Tuscaloosa County

After a tough three-game opening stretch against Auburn, Hillcrest and Hoover, the Huskies face a more manageable matchup this week against Tuscaloosa County.

11. Opelika (1-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Enterprise 38-21

Next up: vs. Central-Phenix City

The Bulldogs appeared to find their footing offensively against Enterprise and will look to keep that momentum going against a Red Devils team that scored 49 points last week.

12. Saraland (1-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost to Gulf Shores 34-24

Next up: vs. Theodore

The Spartans can't allow the loss to Gulf Shores to beat them twice. A letdown performance against Theodore could put Saraland behind the eight ball quickly.

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated St. Clair County 28-21

Next up: vs. Pell City

Maddox Mims was the star in last week's win, totaling more than 250 yards of offense and four touchdowns.

14. Pike Road (2-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Percy Julian 40-6

Next up: vs. Park Crossing

After dropping its opener to Enterprise, Pike Road has responded with strong play on both sides of the ball during its two-game winning streak.

15. Hoover (2-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Hewitt-Trussville 40-24

Next up: vs. Prattville

Hoover has to regroup defensively this week as it prepares for a Prattville team that has scored more than 60 points twice this season.

16. Parker (2-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Mortimer Jordan 42-13

Next up: at Jackson-Olin

Back-to-back dominant wins have the Thundering Herd playing confident football and looking like a team capable of putting together a long winning streak.

17. Enterprise (2-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Opelika 38-21

Next up: vs. Auburn

The Wildcats have rushed for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns this season.

18. Vigor (2-1)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost to Orange Beach 21-19

Next up: vs. Citronelle

Even in the loss, the Wolves' defense played well at times, allowing only 21 points. They take on a confident Citronelle team that has already beaten Jackson this season.

19. Vestavia Hills (2-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to Thompson 49-0

Next up: vs. Oak Mountain

The Rebels need to regroup after the loss to Thompson and maintain their focus with games against Spain Park, Hoover, Hewitt-Trussville and Prattville still on the schedule.

20. Baker (2-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Davidson 35-13

Next up: at Daphne

Tate Graham passed for a season-high 295 yards in last week's win and added 14 yards on the ground.

21. Florence (3-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Muscle Shoals 7-0

Next up: at Russellville

One mark of a good team is the ability to overcome adversity and win close games, which is what Florence showed last weekend.

22. Benjamin Russell (1-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Park Crossing 40-14

Next up: vs. Stanhope Elmore

Benjamin Russell's offense found its rhythm last weekend, exploding for 40 points.

23. Dothan (2-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Smiths Station 42-12

Next up: vs. Carver

The Wolves have one of the state's top rushing attacks, totaling more than 800 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground this season.

24. Daphne (2-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Bryant 42-21

Next up: vs. Baker

Quarterback Christian Segar has completed 63% of his passes for 579 yards and four touchdowns this season.

25. Pelham (2-1)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Lost to Helena 27-21

Next up: vs. Homewood

Quarterback Dylan Smith completed 60% of his passes in the loss, but he'll need to cut down on the interceptions this week.

Dropped out: Carver and Mountain Brook