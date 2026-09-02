Alabama High School Football Week 2 Rewind: Thompson Rolls, Columbia Wins Again
Week 2 of the Alabama high school football season is in the books, and region play is about to raise the stakes across the state.
We'll get to that later in the week.
For now, let's look back at a memorable Week 2 that featured marquee wins, rivalry games and another chapter in one of the state's best early-season stories.
East Alabama
Cherokee County vs. Piedmont
The Bulldogs rolled to their third consecutive win over Cherokee County in an early-season rivalry game, powered by a three-touchdown performance from senior running back Jaxson Howard and an opportunistic defense. Piedmont picked up its first win of the season, just in time for region play.
Oxford vs. Jacksonville
Six turnovers doomed any chance Jacksonville harbored of pulling off its second monster road win to open the 2026 season.
A loss is a loss is a loss. But folks, when you commit six turnovers, one of which is returned for a score, and you only lose by 10, that’s a reason for optimism.
No way Jacksonville should have been in this game, yet the Golden Eagles were — all the way until the very end.
If Jacksonville can clean up the self-inflicted wounds, this team could be playing for a Blue Map down in Mobile come December.
Around The State
Clay-Chalkville vs. Thompson
Alabama commit Trent Seaborn’s monster night secured a crucial 37-15 win over Clay-Chalkville on Thursday night. Clay-Chalkville scored early, but Thompson scored often, giving the Warriors their second straight win over a nationally ranked marquee opponent to open the 2026 season.
Hoover vs. Opelika
Kaleb Freeman helped Hoover break open an ugly, turnover-marred first half to keep the Bucs undefeated on the season. Freeman scored twice in the first half and tossed a 56-yard dagger late to put the game out of reach.
Vestavia Hills vs. Benjamin Russell
The boys from Vestavia Hills continue to impress, notching yet another convincing win over a quality opponent for the second week in a row. After falling behind early, Vestavia tightened its belt and scored 23 unanswered points the rest of the way, cruising to a 23-7 win over a talented Benjamin Russell squad.
Columbia vs. East Limestone
Don’t look now, but the Columbia Eagles have won two straight games after going more than 11 seasons without a single win.
One week after ending the nation’s longest losing streak at 101 games, Columbia proved it was no fluke and promptly took East Limestone to the woodshed with a 42-26 win.
Once again, Christian Richey had a big night on the ground, leading an Eagles rushing attack that piled up more than 400 yards.
What an amazing story for Sammie Coates and the boys.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jay Pace is a veteran journalist who has covered high school, college and NFL football for more than 20 years. An accomplished and versatile writer, Pace boasts a unique style and powerful voice that resonates boldly with a football crazed southern audience. Known for data-driven reporting and field-level insight, he delivers reliable and authoritative coverage across every level of the sport. In a career that has included stops in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and most recently, Tennessee, Pace is one of the sport’s premiere voices for high school football. His work has been published in a number of newspapers and digital publications including The Anniston Star, CrimsonConfidential, Scout.com, and recently, OnDaMarcSports.com in addition to various regional outlets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.