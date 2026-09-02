Alabama High School Football Week 2 Rewind: Thompson Rolls, Columbia Wins Again

Week 2 of the Alabama high school football season is in the books, and region play is about to raise the stakes across the state.

We'll get to that later in the week.

For now, let's look back at a memorable Week 2 that featured marquee wins, rivalry games and another chapter in one of the state's best early-season stories.

East Alabama

Cherokee County vs. Piedmont

The Bulldogs rolled to their third consecutive win over Cherokee County in an early-season rivalry game, powered by a three-touchdown performance from senior running back Jaxson Howard and an opportunistic defense. Piedmont picked up its first win of the season, just in time for region play.

Oxford vs. Jacksonville

Six turnovers doomed any chance Jacksonville harbored of pulling off its second monster road win to open the 2026 season.

A loss is a loss is a loss. But folks, when you commit six turnovers, one of which is returned for a score, and you only lose by 10, that’s a reason for optimism.

No way Jacksonville should have been in this game, yet the Golden Eagles were — all the way until the very end.

If Jacksonville can clean up the self-inflicted wounds, this team could be playing for a Blue Map down in Mobile come December.

Around The State

Clay-Chalkville vs. Thompson

Alabama commit Trent Seaborn’s monster night secured a crucial 37-15 win over Clay-Chalkville on Thursday night. Clay-Chalkville scored early, but Thompson scored often, giving the Warriors their second straight win over a nationally ranked marquee opponent to open the 2026 season.

Hoover vs. Opelika

Kaleb Freeman helped Hoover break open an ugly, turnover-marred first half to keep the Bucs undefeated on the season. Freeman scored twice in the first half and tossed a 56-yard dagger late to put the game out of reach.

Vestavia Hills vs. Benjamin Russell

The boys from Vestavia Hills continue to impress, notching yet another convincing win over a quality opponent for the second week in a row. After falling behind early, Vestavia tightened its belt and scored 23 unanswered points the rest of the way, cruising to a 23-7 win over a talented Benjamin Russell squad.

Columbia vs. East Limestone

Don’t look now, but the Columbia Eagles have won two straight games after going more than 11 seasons without a single win.

One week after ending the nation’s longest losing streak at 101 games, Columbia proved it was no fluke and promptly took East Limestone to the woodshed with a 42-26 win.

Once again, Christian Richey had a big night on the ground, leading an Eagles rushing attack that piled up more than 400 yards.

What an amazing story for Sammie Coates and the boys.