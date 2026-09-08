Alabama High School Football Week 3: Trent Seaborn Makes History, Thompson Dominates
Week 3 of the Alabama high school football season delivered a little bit of everything as region play began for teams across the state.
There were statement victories, huge individual performances and one historic achievement.
Thompson quarterback Trent Seaborn became the AHSAA's career passing leader as the Warriors dismantled Vestavia Hills. Westbrook Christian strengthened its position as a contender with a convincing region victory over Mars Hill Bible, while Gaston running back Zyien Dupree continued his remarkable start with another massive rushing performance.
Here is a look at some of the biggest developments from Week 3 of the Alabama high school football season.
Westbrook Christian Makes a Statement
Westbrook Christian all-state quarterback Brody Blevins delivered another big performance, accounting for 324 total yards and four touchdowns in the Warriors' convincing 35-14 victory over Mars Hill Bible.
More importantly, Westbrook Christian picked up a significant win in the Private Class 1A, Region 4 race.
There is plenty of football remaining, but the victory puts the Warriors in an excellent early position in the region and strengthens their case as a legitimate contender in the north.
If Westbrook Christian continues playing at this level, a trip to Mobile for the state championship game in December is a realistic goal.
Can Anyone Stop Gaston's Zyien Dupree?
So far, the answer is no.
Gaston running back Zyien Dupree continued his spectacular start to the season Friday night, piling up 373 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 60-36 victory over West End-Walnut Grove.
Dupree has become the centerpiece of an explosive Gaston offense and helped keep the Bulldogs undefeated.
Opposing defenses know the ball is going to Dupree. Through three weeks, knowing it and stopping it have been two very different things.
Alexandria Holds Off Defending State Champion Moody
Alexandria relied on an opportunistic defense and a big performance from J.J. Beason to earn an important Class 4A, Region 6 victory over defending state champion Moody.
The win moved Alexandria to 2-0 and provided an early boost in the region race.
Beating the defending state champion is significant on its own. Doing it in a region opener gives Alexandria an important early advantage as the season begins to take shape.
Cherokee County Gets First Win Under Bayley Blanchard
After a sluggish start in its season opener against Piedmont, Cherokee County found its offense Friday night.
The Warriors erupted for 49 points in their Class 4A, Region 8 opener at Hayden, giving new head coach Bayley Blanchard his first victory at Cherokee County.
Quarterback Tatum Perry led the way, accounting for 330 total yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors bounced back in impressive fashion.
It was an encouraging response for a team adjusting to a new head coach and trying to establish itself in region play.
Trent Seaborn Makes History as Thompson Rolls
At this point, Thompson is making difficult opponents look routine.
For the third consecutive week, the Warriors dispatched a highly regarded opponent with relative ease. This time, Thompson overwhelmed second-ranked Vestavia Hills 49-0.
Senior quarterback Trent Seaborn was once again at the center of it all, completing 18 of 21 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns.
But this performance came with an added piece of history.
Seaborn became the AHSAA's all-time career passing leader, pushing his career total to 11,031 yards.
And he isn't finished.
With nearly his entire senior season still ahead of him, Seaborn has an opportunity to put considerable distance between himself and the rest of the state's career passing leaders before his final high school game.
Thompson's dominance also raises another question.
Could this be Mark Freeman's best team yet?
Considering what Freeman and the Warriors have accomplished over the years, that's an extraordinarily high bar. Three weeks into the 2026 season, however, Thompson is providing plenty of reasons to ask.
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Jay Pace is a veteran journalist who has covered high school, college and NFL football for more than 20 years. An accomplished and versatile writer, Pace boasts a unique style and powerful voice that resonates boldly with a football crazed southern audience. Known for data-driven reporting and field-level insight, he delivers reliable and authoritative coverage across every level of the sport. In a career that has included stops in Alabama, Georgia, Texas and most recently, Tennessee, Pace is one of the sport’s premiere voices for high school football. His work has been published in a number of newspapers and digital publications including The Anniston Star, CrimsonConfidential, Scout.com, and recently, OnDaMarcSports.com in addition to various regional outlets. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.