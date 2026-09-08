Alabama High School Football Week 3: Trent Seaborn Makes History, Thompson Dominates

Week 3 of the Alabama high school football season delivered a little bit of everything as region play began for teams across the state.

There were statement victories, huge individual performances and one historic achievement.

Thompson quarterback Trent Seaborn became the AHSAA's career passing leader as the Warriors dismantled Vestavia Hills. Westbrook Christian strengthened its position as a contender with a convincing region victory over Mars Hill Bible, while Gaston running back Zyien Dupree continued his remarkable start with another massive rushing performance.

Here is a look at some of the biggest developments from Week 3 of the Alabama high school football season.

Westbrook Christian Makes a Statement

Westbrook Christian all-state quarterback Brody Blevins delivered another big performance, accounting for 324 total yards and four touchdowns in the Warriors' convincing 35-14 victory over Mars Hill Bible.

More importantly, Westbrook Christian picked up a significant win in the Private Class 1A, Region 4 race.

Westbrook Christian captains Brody Blevins (#1), Easton Skaggs (#44) Titus Jones (#24) and Brooks Whiteside (#34) minutes before kickoff vs Mars Hill Bible School on Sept. 5, 2026 | Jay Pace/ High School On SI

There is plenty of football remaining, but the victory puts the Warriors in an excellent early position in the region and strengthens their case as a legitimate contender in the north.

If Westbrook Christian continues playing at this level, a trip to Mobile for the state championship game in December is a realistic goal.

Can Anyone Stop Gaston's Zyien Dupree?

So far, the answer is no.

Gaston running back Zyien Dupree continued his spectacular start to the season Friday night, piling up 373 rushing yards and five touchdowns in the Bulldogs' 60-36 victory over West End-Walnut Grove.

Gaston football's Zyien Dupree runs the ball against Spring Garden on Thursday, August 20, 2026 in Spring Garden, Alabama. (Maxwell Donaldson, The Gadsden Times) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dupree has become the centerpiece of an explosive Gaston offense and helped keep the Bulldogs undefeated.

Opposing defenses know the ball is going to Dupree. Through three weeks, knowing it and stopping it have been two very different things.

Alexandria Holds Off Defending State Champion Moody

Alexandria relied on an opportunistic defense and a big performance from J.J. Beason to earn an important Class 4A, Region 6 victory over defending state champion Moody.

The win moved Alexandria to 2-0 and provided an early boost in the region race.

Beating the defending state champion is significant on its own. Doing it in a region opener gives Alexandria an important early advantage as the season begins to take shape.

Cherokee County Gets First Win Under Bayley Blanchard

After a sluggish start in its season opener against Piedmont, Cherokee County found its offense Friday night.

The Warriors erupted for 49 points in their Class 4A, Region 8 opener at Hayden, giving new head coach Bayley Blanchard his first victory at Cherokee County.

New Cherokee County football coach Bayley Blanchard walks out to workouts. (Maxwell Donaldson, The Gadsden Times) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Tatum Perry led the way, accounting for 330 total yards and four touchdowns as the Warriors bounced back in impressive fashion.

It was an encouraging response for a team adjusting to a new head coach and trying to establish itself in region play.

Trent Seaborn Makes History as Thompson Rolls

At this point, Thompson is making difficult opponents look routine.

For the third consecutive week, the Warriors dispatched a highly regarded opponent with relative ease. This time, Thompson overwhelmed second-ranked Vestavia Hills 49-0.

Thompson's quarterback Trent Seaborn (12) looks to pass against Prattville during their game in Prattville, Ala., on Friday October 24, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Senior quarterback Trent Seaborn was once again at the center of it all, completing 18 of 21 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

But this performance came with an added piece of history.

Seaborn became the AHSAA's all-time career passing leader, pushing his career total to 11,031 yards.

And he isn't finished.

With nearly his entire senior season still ahead of him, Seaborn has an opportunity to put considerable distance between himself and the rest of the state's career passing leaders before his final high school game.

Thompson's dominance also raises another question.

Could this be Mark Freeman's best team yet?

Considering what Freeman and the Warriors have accomplished over the years, that's an extraordinarily high bar. Three weeks into the 2026 season, however, Thompson is providing plenty of reasons to ask.