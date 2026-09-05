Quarterback Trent Seaborn Breaks the AHSAA All-Time Career Passing Yards Record

The state of Alabama has produced a steady wave of high school football legends throughout the years such as Julio Jones, Reuben Foster, Marlon Humphrey, Dre Kirkpatrick and T.J. Yeldon. Thompson Warrior quarterback, Trent Seaborn, will now forever be mentioned in the same breath as the aforementioned greats that came before him after he set a new all-time Alabama High School Athletic Association career passing yards record on Friday night.

In Thompson's first two games of the season versus Clay-Chalkville and Central-Phenix City, Seaborn completed nearly 77% of his passes for 627 yards and eight touchdowns. After the red-hot start to the season, there was optimism within the Warriors' program that Seaborn would break the record on Friday night.

Seaborn breaks the AHSAA all-time career passing record versus Vestavia Hills

Prior to kickoff between the no. 1 and no. 2 teams in Alabama, Seaborn needed 257 passing yards to break the record that was set by Jack Hayes who played for the Piedmont Bulldogs. Hayes, who played for Piedmont from 2018-2022, passed for 11,024 yards in his career.

Thompson's optimism was spot on as Seaborn and the Warriors came firing out of the gates in the first half. The Warriors raced out to a 28-0 lead at half time as Seaborn completed 84% of his passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns. The completion that broke the record came in the third quarter, and Seaborn was checked out of the game after he set the new record. Thompson would go on to win 49-0, and Seaborn finished the game with 264 passing yards and three touchdowns.

H12tory! @TrentSeaborn is now the AHSAA All-Time Passing Yards Record Holder! pic.twitter.com/t2fL263Up7 — Thompson Football (@WARRIORNATION20) September 5, 2026

"It was honestly surreal," Seaborn told AL.com. "It was so awesome. To me, that record is not an individual stat. It is more of a team stat to me. Because of my teammates and everybody around me, we all worked towards that accomplishment."

"Without God, none of this would be possible and I just can't thank him enough for it. It was awesome to hear from everybody. It is such a phenomenal fan base that we have. The community and organization that we have around here is just so close-knit. Everybody knows each other and we all love each other. It's been cool."

Trent Seaborn's stats year by year

2022 season

Seaborn made his first appearance on the varsity team as an eighth grader, and he helped the Warriors win the Class 7A state championship. He finished the season by completing 70% of his passes for 1,177 yards with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.

2023 season

In his freshman season, Seaborn completed 72% of his passes for 2,601 with 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

2024 season

In his sophomore season, Seaborn's play continued to improve as he helped led the Warriors to another Class 7A state championship. He completed 64% of his passes for 2,675 yards with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Seaborn also improved as a runner as he rushed for 256 yards and one touchdown on 44 carries.

2025 season

The Warriors won back-to-back Class 7A titles while Seaborn eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. He completed 71% of his passes for 3,692 yards with 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His rushing yardage dipped to 108 yards, but he rushed for five rushing touchdowns which was a career high.

2026 season

Through three games this season, Seaborn has currently passed for 891 yards and 11 touchdowns which is the best three-game start to a season in his high school career. He is currently on pace to finish just shy of 3,000 yards in the regular season, and he should eclipse that margin if Thompson makes another deep playoff run this fall.