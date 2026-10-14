With two weeks remaining in the Alabama high school football regular season, region championships and playoff berths are still up for grabs across several classifications.

Thompson faces another major test against unbeaten Prattville in a matchup of Class 7A contenders, while Alexandria travels to Leeds with an opportunity to secure its first region championship in five years.

Gadsden City and Buckhorn meet in a critical Class 6A playoff race, and Etowah County visits Oneonta in a showdown that could determine the Class 3A, Region 6 championship.

Here are four of the biggest games to watch in Week 9.

Thompson vs. Prattville: Unbeaten Class 7A Contenders Meet

Thompson's demanding regular-season schedule continues Friday when the Warriors face unbeaten Prattville in one of the week's marquee Alabama high school football matchups.

Thompson's quarterback Trent Seaborn (12) breaks a tackle and makes a big gain against Opelika during their AHSAA 7A Football State Championship game in Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday December 3, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Warriors have already navigated a series of difficult opponents, establishing themselves among the state's leading championship contenders.

A victory over Prattville would add another significant result to a résumé that includes wins against some of Alabama's strongest programs, including Class 5A power Clay-Chalkville.

Quarterback Trent Seaborn continues to lead a Thompson offense that has consistently produced against quality competition.

The Alabama commit threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns in a 47-17 victory over Hewitt-Trussville, completing 19 of 24 passes. Running back CJ Cowley added 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns on seven carries.

Thompson's defense also played a major role in that victory, shutting out Hewitt-Trussville in the second half after the Warriors led 31-17 at halftime.

Prattville enters with an unbeaten record and an opportunity to earn one of the state's most significant regular-season victories.

For Thompson, the matchup represents another chance to demonstrate that its success can hold up against high-level competition as the postseason approaches.

For Prattville, it is an opportunity to measure itself against one of Alabama's established Class 7A powers.

Alexandria at Leeds: Valley Cubs Pursue Region Championship

Alexandria has been one of Alabama's most impressive teams this season, and the Valley Cubs can take another major step Friday when they travel to Leeds.

Alexandria is seeking its first region championship in five years.

The Valley Cubs have faced relatively little resistance since surviving a 35-28 victory over defending state champion Moody in Week 2.

Alexandria has won its past five games by an average of 17.8 points, relying on an offense led by senior quarterback Cole Wheeler and running back J.J. Beason.

Wheeler has completed 71.5% of his passes while throwing for more than 1,200 yards.

Beason has been equally productive on the ground, rushing for 876 yards and 18 touchdowns through seven games.

That combination gives Alexandria the ability to attack defenses through the air and on the ground.

Leeds, however, has enjoyed recent success in this series.

The all-time matchup is tied 5-5, but Leeds has won the past two meetings and three of the previous five.

The Green Wave will look to extend that success and disrupt Alexandria's pursuit of the region championship.

For the Valley Cubs, protecting the football and maintaining their offensive balance will be important against an opponent that has historically presented challenges.

Gadsden City quarterback Sam Sollie throws a pass during practice at the school in Gadsden, Alabama on Thursday, July 16, 2026. (Mandatory Credit: Maxwell Donaldson, The Gadsden Times/USA TODAY Network) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gadsden City at Buckhorn: Class 6A Playoff Race Tightens

Few games this week carry more immediate playoff implications than Gadsden City's trip to Buckhorn.

The Titans and Bucks enter tied with Bob Jones for third place in Class 6A, Region 4, with three teams competing for two remaining postseason positions.

Gadsden City has built momentum behind an offense led by Auburn commit Sam Sollie.

The Titans have averaged 46.25 points over their past four games, including a 34-14 victory over Huntsville.

Against Huntsville, Sollie threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns while adding a rushing score. Amir Thomas contributed 66 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Buckhorn is also coming off an impressive offensive performance.

The Bucks scored a season-high 66 points in a 66-14 victory over Grissom, continuing a stretch that includes four consecutive home victories.

The stakes are heightened by the remaining region schedule.

Bob Jones has already defeated Buckhorn and will face Gadsden City in the regular-season finale.

That makes Friday's matchup particularly important for both teams.

A Gadsden City victory would strengthen the Titans' postseason position heading into their meeting with Bob Jones. A Buckhorn win would keep the Bucks firmly in contention and add another complication to the region standings.

With only two weeks remaining, every result among these three teams could influence the final playoff picture.

Etowah Coach Davin Hawkins shouts instructions to his players during high school football action at Jim Glover Stadium in Attalla, Alabama September11, 2026. (Dave Hyatt / Hyatt Media LLC) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Etowah County at Oneonta: Class 3A Region Title at Stake

Etowah County and Oneonta meet Friday at Gilbreath Stadium in a matchup with major implications for the Class 3A, Region 6 championship.

Both teams enter following dominant offensive performances.

Oneonta defeated Susan Moore 56-14 last week behind an offense averaging 42.8 points per game.

Quarterback Sam Garrison directs an attack capable of producing points quickly and putting pressure on opposing defenses.

Etowah County was equally impressive in its most recent outing, shutting out Hanceville 56-0.

The Blue Devils will now face a considerably more demanding test against an Oneonta offense that has consistently produced throughout the season.

The key matchup could be Etowah County's defense against Garrison.

If the Blue Devils can limit explosive plays and keep Oneonta from establishing an early advantage, they could put themselves in position to win.

If the game develops into a high-scoring contest, however, Oneonta's offensive production suggests the hosts will be difficult to match.

With the region championship potentially riding on the outcome, this is one of the most consequential games on the Week 9 schedule.

Alabama High School Football Playoff Races Enter the Final Stretch

These four games illustrate how much remains undecided as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

Thompson and Prattville are trying to preserve unbeaten seasons and strengthen their championship credentials. Alexandria is pursuing a region title, while Gadsden City and Buckhorn are fighting for postseason positioning.

Etowah County and Oneonta, meanwhile, have an opportunity to settle a region championship race on the field.

With the playoffs approaching, Friday's results could have consequences well beyond Week 9.