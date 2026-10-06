Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 5, 2026)

We are back again with another edition of the High School On SI Alabama top 25 high school football rankings.

Since our last rankings, the top stays the same as Thompson has a stranglehold of the no. 1 spot. Meanwhile, Central-Phenix City has climbed back into the no. 2 spot. Hillcrest and Prattville find themselves inside the top five, and Clay-Chalkville is back inside the top five as well.

We also have five teams that have dropped out since our last rankings with Hoover being the most notable team that has dropped out.

Here are the latest High School On SI Alabama high school football Top 25 rankings:

1. Thompson (6-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Hoover 31-14

Next up: at Hewitt-Trussville

The Warriors keep on humming along as they cruised to a 17-point win over Hoover. The defense was the story in this game as they tallied three sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Dothan 45-0

Next up: at Smiths Station

The Red Devils offense continues to play at a high level by scoring at least 42 points in four of their five wins.

3. Hillcrest (6-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Brookwood 77-14

Next up: vs. McAdory

The Patriots' offense this season has been a juggernaut with 42+ points scored in each of their wins. They have also scored more than 60 points in three of their wins.

4. Prattville (6-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated Spain Park 35-28

Next up: vs. Oak Mountain

In three of the six wins for the Lions this season, they have scored at least 62 points.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Defeated Pell City 56-6

Next up: vs. Pinson Valley

Since their loss to Thompson, the Cougars have scored 49 or more points in four-straight games.

6. Gulf Shores (6-0)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Baldwin County 34-0

Next up: vs. Elberta

The Dolphins have outscored the opposition 88-0 in their previous two games.

7. Parker (6-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Huffman 56-14

Next up: vs. Jasper

Quarterback Rakaveon Goldsmith has had a stellar season completing 64.9% of his passes for 1,342 yards and 14 touchdowns.

8. Williamson (5-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Orange Beach 42-0

Next up: at Citronelle

The Lions statistically have the best scoring defense in the state this season as they have only allowed 18 total points.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Oak Mountain 48-45 (3OT)

Next up: vs. Thompson

The Huskies have their work cut out for them this week, but they do have the offensive firepower to give themselves a chance.

10. Saraland (5-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Elberta 50-8

Next up: at Murphy

The Spartans' offense is rolling as they have scored at least 50 points in four straight games.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Russell County 51-10

Next up: at Benjamin Russell

Quinton Robinson has been one of the top running backs in the state this season with 807 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

12. Vigor (5-1)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated LeFlore 28-3

Next up: vs. Rain

The Class 4A Region 1 district title race is shaping up to be one of the best in the state this season, and Vigor has a shot with their matchup versus Williamson on October 16 looming in the distance.

13. Vestavia Hills (5-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Defeated Tuscaloosa County 52-7

Next up: vs. Hoover

The Rebels have the chance to deliver the killing blow to Hoover this week which would be a staggering fifth loss for the Buccaneers if that comes to fruition.

14. Florence (6-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Athens 40-21

Next up: vs. East Limestone

The Falcons' defense has been one of the best in the state this season as they have pitched two shutouts, and they have not surrendered more than 21 points in any game this season.

15. Benjamin Russell (4-2)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Wetumpka 36-0

Next up: vs. Pike Road

Josh Harriell has been the leading rusher for the Wildcats with 618 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

16. Auburn (4-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Opelika 14-11

Next up: vs. JAG

There is a path for Auburn to go 3-1 at worst to close out the regular season, and the win over their arch rival last week has surely given them the confidence to finish the season strong.

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Smiths Station 38-19

Next up: at Carver Montgomery

Running back Darrian Beauford has rushed for 776 yards and eight touchdowns on 103 carries this season.

18. Daphne (5-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Robertsdale 41-9

Next up: at Foley

The Trojans' next three games on the schedule will be the most difficult of the season as they take on Foley, Mary G. Montgomery and Fairhope with all four of these teams in position to finish first in the district.

19. Homewood (5-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Calera 38-23

Next up: vs. Chelsea

The Patriots offense has scored 30+ points in each of their wins, and they should be expected to continue this scoring output this week.

20. Pelham (4-2)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated Chilton County 42-7

Next up: at Ramsay

Quarterback Dylan Smith has completed 62% of his passes for 1,220 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He has also rushed for 232 yards and five touchdowns.

21. Orange Beach (6-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Lost to Williamson 42-0

Next up: vs. Satsuma

A win versus Satsuma will have the Makos in prime position to finish second in the district if Williamson also wins out.

22. Deshler (5-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated West Morgan 35-21

Next up: at Ardmore

After dropping their first game 28-27 to Russellville, the Tigers at least 50 points in three of their wins. They have also scored 35 or more points in each of their wins.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Springville

Quarterback Maddox Mims has put together a solid season with 611 passing yards, 252 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns, eight of which are rushing scores.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated JAG 42-14

Next up: vs. Enterprise

With a win over Enterprise this weekend, Carver will finish with a winning record in district play this season. This also puts them in position to make the playoffs once again.

25. Mountain Brook (4-3)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Lost to Ramsay 13-6

Next up: at Calera

Even with the loss, the Spartans can take away some positives from last week's defeat, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. In six of their seven games, they have allowed less than 20 points this season.

Dropped out: Spain Park, Opelika, Hoover, Baker and Dothan