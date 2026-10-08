Thompson at Hewitt-Trussville Live Updates: Alabama High School Football

A Top 10 matchup in Alabama high school football is on tap for Thursday night.

Thompson, the No. 1 ranked team in the state in the latest High School On SI Alabama rankings, pays a visit to Hewitt-Trussville, ranked No. 9, in a game that will be televised on the NFHS Network.

Thompson vs. Hewitt-Trussville Live Stream: How to Watch Alabama Top 10 Football Showdown

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Trussville.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

THOMPSON 0, HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville, it’s a huge Thursday night showdown as the Huskies welcome in the No. 1 ranked Warriors from Thompson High School.

ABOUT THOMPSON

The Warriors come into Thursday’s game riding an 11-game winning streak. In their latest victory, they knocked off a main rival, beating Hoover 31-14.

Thompson currently stands at 6-0 on the season and have scored a total of 268 points while allowing just 62. The Warriors are led by senior quarterback Trent Seaborn, an Alabama commit, who has completed 78% of his passes (109-of-140) for 1,663 yards and 21 touchdowns.

ABOUT HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE

Last week, the Huskies had to survive a triple-overtime game, but were able to get the win, beating Oak Mountain, 48-45.

Hewitt-Trussville enters Thursday’s showdown at 4-2 overall. The Huskies have dropped games to Hillcrest and Prattville before winning the triple-overtime game last week.

Sophomore Jack Floyd has completed 77% of his passes (104-of-136) while throwing for 1,254 yards and 10 TDs and is also the team’s top rusher, gaining 571 yards on 97 carries with 11 scores.