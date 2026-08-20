Thompson vs. Central-Phenix City: Live Score Updates From AHSAA Kickoff Classic in Alabama

The 2026 AHSAA Kickoff Classic features a heavyweight showdown, as Thompson visits Central-Phenix City in a Top 25 Alabama clash.

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• Kickoff is schedule for 8 p.m. CT.

Preview

Thompson and Central-Phenix City have spent most of the past decade defining championship football in Alabama’s largest classification. On Thursday night, the two powers will meet again, only this time a season won’t be ending when the final whistle blows.

The Warriors and Red Devils headline the AHSAA Kickoff Classic at Central-Phenix City, renewing a matchup that produced one of the most dramatic games of the 2025 postseason. Thompson survived Central 35-34 in the Class 7A semifinals before going on to win the state championship.

Alabama's Class 7A Powers Meet Again

Between them, Thompson and Central have won every Class 7A championship since 2018. Coach Mark Freeman has led Thompson to six state titles in the past seven seasons and eight consecutive championship-game appearances. Central interrupted the Warriors' championship run in 2023, adding a third state title to championships won in 1993 and 2018.

The Red Devils begin a new era Thursday under Cody Flournoy, who takes over after Patrick Nix left coaching for ministry. Flournoy arrives after leading Jackson to consecutive Class 4A state championships.

But much of the attention will be on Thompson quarterback Trent Seaborn.

The Alabama commit enters his senior season with 10,145 career passing yards, putting him within striking distance of the Alabama high school record of 11,024 held by Piedmont's Jack Hayes. Seaborn has also thrown 103 career touchdown passes while helping the Warriors reach the state championship game in each of his four varsity seasons.

He'll have plenty of help. Arkansas commit Darion Moseley leads a talented receiving corps, while transfer running back CJ Cowley adds another weapon. Defensively, Oregon commit Cam Pritchett has accumulated 210 career tackles, 36 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks.

Central Has Plenty of Firepower

Central counters with quarterback Bobby Coleman, who threw for approximately 3,000 yards and 33 touchdowns last season. The Georgia State commit threw three touchdown passes against Thompson in last year's semifinal, although the Warriors intercepted him five times.

One of Coleman's top targets is sophomore Braylen Averett, a MaxPreps Freshman All-American who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards as a freshman. Miami commit Jatori Williams anchors the offensive line.

Thursday's matchup offers both programs an immediate measuring stick. Thompson begins another pursuit of a Class 7A championship with one of Alabama's most accomplished quarterbacks, while Central gets its first look at the Flournoy era against the program that ended its 2025 season by a single point.

For two teams accustomed to meeting with championships at stake, the 2026 season begins with a game that already feels much bigger than an opener.