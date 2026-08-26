The Bernabéu catches its first glimpse of José Mourinho’s latest bunch of Galácticos on Wednesday evening, as Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in La Liga.

Mourinho’s second stint as manager started with a 2–1 victory at the plucky Espanyol on Saturday, and it was the summer signing who arrived with the least fanfare, Carlos Espí, who proved to be the late match winner in Barcelona.

There’s much for Madrid to improve, though, and the very early signs suggest Mourinho will encounter similar issues that compromised the reigns of his predecessors.

Still, the talent at the suddenly serene returning manager’s disposal can’t be disputed, and back-to-back wins to kick off the season would represent a positive start to this reunion.

Here’s how to watch Madrid’s La Liga home opener of the 2026–27 season.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Santiago Bernabéu

: Santiago Bernabéu Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Wednesday, Aug. 26 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad on TV, Live Stream

Disney+ will stream Saturday night La Liga matches in the United Kingdom for the next three seasons, but Premier Sports 1 have the rights to this midweek bout.

There’s a greater variety of options in the United States, with the match broadcast on FuboTV and ESPN+. ESPN Deportes will provide Spanish coverage.

TSN Premium plays host in Canada, with the match also being shown on TSN5. Sky Sports is the lead broadcaster in Mexico.

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Canada TSN Premium, TSN5 Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

What’s Next for Real Madrid?

Mourinho are back at the Bernabéu this weekend. | Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid have back-to-back games at the Bernabéu, with the newly promoted Málaga making a visit the imposing amphitheatre on Sunday for the first time since 2017 (a 3–2 defeat).

Madrid’s first serious test comes next Friday, when they travel to Seville and face Real Betis, third-place finishers last season, at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Supporters will want to keep an eye out for Thursday‘s Champions League draw, too. Madrid will learn their eight league phase opponents as they go in search of a 16th European crown.