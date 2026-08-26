How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad on TV, Live Stream
The Bernabéu catches its first glimpse of José Mourinho’s latest bunch of Galácticos on Wednesday evening, as Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in La Liga.
Mourinho’s second stint as manager started with a 2–1 victory at the plucky Espanyol on Saturday, and it was the summer signing who arrived with the least fanfare, Carlos Espí, who proved to be the late match winner in Barcelona.
There’s much for Madrid to improve, though, and the very early signs suggest Mourinho will encounter similar issues that compromised the reigns of his predecessors.
Still, the talent at the suddenly serene returning manager’s disposal can’t be disputed, and back-to-back wins to kick off the season would represent a positive start to this reunion.
Here’s how to watch Madrid’s La Liga home opener of the 2026–27 season.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad Kick Off?
- Location: Madrid, Spain
- Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad on TV, Live Stream
Disney+ will stream Saturday night La Liga matches in the United Kingdom for the next three seasons, but Premier Sports 1 have the rights to this midweek bout.
There’s a greater variety of options in the United States, with the match broadcast on FuboTV and ESPN+. ESPN Deportes will provide Spanish coverage.
TSN Premium plays host in Canada, with the match also being shown on TSN5. Sky Sports is the lead broadcaster in Mexico.
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player
Canada
TSN Premium, TSN5
Mexico
Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid have back-to-back games at the Bernabéu, with the newly promoted Málaga making a visit the imposing amphitheatre on Sunday for the first time since 2017 (a 3–2 defeat).
Madrid’s first serious test comes next Friday, when they travel to Seville and face Real Betis, third-place finishers last season, at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.
Supporters will want to keep an eye out for Thursday‘s Champions League draw, too. Madrid will learn their eight league phase opponents as they go in search of a 16th European crown.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.