The Week That Was: East Alabama High School Football Week 6 Recap

Region play returns for many East Alabama high school football teams next week, bringing the playoff picture back into focus.

Before then, Week 6 delivered one final round of September drama, highlighted by a battle of unbeatens that came down to a two-point conversion with four seconds remaining.

Westbrook Christian handed Oneonta its first loss with a goal-line stand in Rainbow City, while Alexandria remained unbeaten with a second-half surge against Piedmont. Southside dominated rival Etowah, Mountain Brook's defense frustrated Oxford and Gadsden City continued its offensive resurgence.

Here's The Week That Was in East Alabama high school football.

Westbrook Christian 28, Oneonta 27

While Alexandria and Piedmont commanded plenty of attention entering Week 6, the night's most dramatic finish came at Jack Osborn Field in Rainbow City.

Unbeaten Oneonta arrived averaging 44.8 points per game. Westbrook Christian countered with a defense that had allowed only four touchdowns all season.

Something had to give.

Westbrook Christian quarterback Brody Blevins and Oneonta quarterback Sam Garrison combined to score all eight touchdowns in the game.

Blevins was particularly difficult to stop, rushing 17 times for 227 yards and four touchdowns.

But Westbrook Christian ultimately won with its defense.

Garrison scored with four seconds remaining to pull Oneonta within 28-27. Rather than kick the extra point and play for overtime, Oneonta coach Jake Halveston kept his offense on the field and went for two.

Westbrook Christian stopped Garrison short of the goal line.

That preserved a one-point victory, kept Westbrook Christian undefeated and handed third-ranked Oneonta its first loss of the season.

For a Westbrook Christian defense that had been dominant throughout the opening weeks, its biggest stop came when the Warriors needed it most.

Alexandria 35, Piedmont 12

Alexandria turned a two-point halftime advantage into a comfortable victory at the Field of Champions.

The Valley Cubs led Piedmont 14-12 at halftime before outscoring the Bulldogs 21-0 over the final two quarters to pull away for a 35-12 victory.

Quarterback Cole Wheeler and running back J.J. Beason powered the Alexandria offense.

Wheeler threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns, while Beason rushed for 136 yards and a score.

The victory improved Alexandria to 5-0 for the first time since 2021.

Southside 45, Etowah 0

Southside continued its strong start with a dominant performance against rival Etowah.

The Panthers recorded a shutout in the 45-0 victory and defeated Etowah for the fourth consecutive season.

The 45-point margin was the largest in the history of the rivalry for Southside.

The Panthers improved to 4-1, their best start since 2023, as they prepare for the return of region play.

Mountain Brook 10, Oxford 3

Oxford controlled much of the statistical battle Friday night at Mountain Brook.

The scoreboard told a different story.

The Yellow Jackets outgained Mountain Brook 306-146 but managed only three points as the Spartans repeatedly stopped Oxford from turning yardage into points.

With the game tied 3-3 in the third quarter, Mountain Brook quarterback Pruet James connected with John Colvin for a 37-yard touchdown.

It proved to be the game's only touchdown.

Mountain Brook's defense protected the 10-3 advantage the rest of the way as the Spartans improved to 4-2.

Oxford, which opened the season with four consecutive victories, fell to 4-2 with its second straight loss.

Gadsden City 49, Fultondale 8

Gadsden City's offense has come alive over the past two weeks.

After opening the season 1-3, the Titans earned their second consecutive victory with a 49-8 win over Fultondale.

The performance came one week after Gadsden City scored a season-high 58 points against Hazel Green.

The Titans generated more than 500 yards of offense against Fultondale and have now scored 107 points during their two-game winning streak.

Gadsden City heads back into region play at 3-3 after consecutive victories by more than 40 points.