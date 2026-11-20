The Texas high school football playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 20, with some of the state's biggest programs competing for spots in the regional semifinals.

Among the most compelling matchups are unbeaten Allen facing Euless Trinity, undefeated North Crowley meeting North Forney and perennial state championship contender North Shore taking on Pearland.

All three games are part of the University Interscholastic League's Class 6A area round, where the competition becomes increasingly demanding and one loss brings a team's championship pursuit to an end.

The featured games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Central, with live broadcasts available through the NFHS Network.

For fans unable to attend, here's a closer look at three of Friday's biggest games and how to watch them.

Allen vs. Euless Trinity: Eagles Put Perfect Season on the Line

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Location: Denton, Texas

Allen (11-0) enters Friday's Class 6A Division I area-round matchup with an undefeated record and hopes of continuing its pursuit of another Texas state championship.

The Eagles have established themselves as one of the state's premier football programs, and their perfect season has positioned them among the leading contenders in the Division I bracket.

But Euless Trinity (9-2) presents a formidable challenge.

The Trojans have a championship tradition of their own and have consistently competed against some of the strongest programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Friday's matchup brings together two schools with extensive postseason experience and substantial fan followings.

For Allen, the objective is to maintain the consistency that has carried the Eagles through their first 11 games.

Trinity, meanwhile, has an opportunity to deliver one of the biggest upsets of the area round.

The Trojans will need to control the football, limit mistakes and prevent Allen from establishing an early advantage.

With a berth in the regional semifinals at stake, the matchup has the potential to become one of Friday's most closely watched Texas playoff games.

WATCH LIVE: Allen vs. Euless Trinity Football on the NFHS Network

North Crowley vs. North Forney: Panthers Seek 12th Straight Victory

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Location: Irving, Texas

North Crowley (11-0) has continued its remarkable run through the 2026 season, entering the second round of the UIL playoffs without a loss.

The Panthers have developed into one of Texas' most recognizable championship contenders, combining an explosive offensive attack with the consistency needed to navigate a demanding schedule.

North Forney (6-4) will attempt to end that unbeaten run Friday night.

The Falcons enter as underdogs but have an opportunity to make a significant statement against one of the state's strongest teams.

North Crowley will look to establish its offensive rhythm early while avoiding the turnovers and penalties that can change the course of a postseason game.

For North Forney, keeping the contest competitive into the second half could increase the pressure on the undefeated Panthers.

The Falcons must find ways to sustain drives and limit North Crowley's opportunities to create explosive plays.

Friday's winner advances to the Class 6A Division I regional semifinals, moving another step closer to competing for a state championship.

WATCH LIVE: North Crowley vs. North Forney Football on the NFHS Network

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Location: La Porte, Texas

Two of the Houston area's strongest high school football programs meet Friday when North Shore (10-1) faces Pearland (10-1) in a Class 6A Division I area-round showdown.

North Shore has established itself as a perennial state championship contender, regularly competing deep into the Texas postseason.

The Mustangs enter Friday with another impressive record and an opportunity to continue their pursuit of a state title.

Pearland, however, has enjoyed an outstanding season of its own.

The Oilers have lost only once, making this one of the more evenly matched contests among Friday's featured games.

North Shore will attempt to use its championship experience and defensive strength to control the matchup.

Pearland will look to establish its rushing attack, sustain possessions and prevent the Mustangs from creating big plays.

With both teams entering at 10-1, neither can afford a slow start.

The winner moves into the regional semifinals, while the loser sees an otherwise outstanding season come to an end.

WATCH LIVE: North Shore vs. Pearland Football on the NFHS Network

How to Watch Texas High School Football Playoffs Tonight

All three featured games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m. Eastern).

Allen vs. Euless Trinity — 7 p.m. CT

UIL Class 6A Division I area round, Denton, Texas.

North Crowley vs. North Forney — 7 p.m. CT

UIL Class 6A Division I area round, Irving, Texas.

North Shore vs. Pearland — 7 p.m. CT

UIL Class 6A Division I area round, La Porte, Texas.

Looking for another game? Nearly every UIL playoff game tonight is streaming live on the NFHS Network. Signup and watch the game(s) you want.

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Friday's winners will advance to the regional semifinals as the Texas playoff field continues to narrow.

High School On SI will continue covering the UIL playoffs with updated brackets, final scores, rankings and state championship developments.