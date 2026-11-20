Louisiana high school football's championship race intensifies Friday, Nov. 20, with several marquee matchups highlighting the second round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs.

Among the featured games are John Curtis Christian traveling to Alexandria, undefeated Mandeville hosting Southside and Northshore welcoming Prairieville in a trio of Division I playoff showdowns.

All three games will stream live on the NFHS Network, giving fans across Louisiana and beyond an opportunity to follow the action as the postseason field continues to narrow.

Alexandria enters with nine victories and hopes of another deep playoff run, while John Curtis brings one of Louisiana's most recognizable championship traditions into the matchup.

Mandeville will attempt to protect its undefeated season against a Southside team coming off a dramatic opening-round victory. Northshore, meanwhile, looks to continue its successful campaign against a Prairieville program that has already demonstrated its ability to win on the road.

Here's a closer look at the three featured matchups and how to watch them.

John Curtis at Alexandria: Louisiana Football Powers Collide

Kickoff: 6:45 p.m. CT / 7:45 p.m. ET

Location: Alexandria, Louisiana

One of Louisiana's most accomplished football programs faces a difficult road assignment when John Curtis Christian visits Alexandria in the second round of the LHSAA Division I Select playoffs.

Alexandria (9-1) enters with championship ambitions after another outstanding regular season.

The Trojans have established themselves among the state's leading contenders and will look to use their home-field advantage to advance another round.

John Curtis (5-6), meanwhile, has endured a challenging season but enters Friday with an opportunity to make a significant postseason statement.

The Patriots' record does not diminish the program's championship history or the importance of this matchup.

John Curtis has spent decades competing for state titles and has developed a reputation for performing in high-pressure postseason games.

Alexandria will attempt to establish control early, while the Patriots look to keep the game competitive and capitalize on scoring opportunities.

The winner advances to the next round of the Division I Select playoffs.

WATCH LIVE: John Curtis vs. Alexandria Football

Southside at Mandeville: Skippers Put Perfect Season on the Line

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Location: Mandeville, Louisiana

Undefeated Mandeville enters Friday's Division I Non-Select playoff game with a perfect season to protect and a state championship within reach.

The Skippers have won their first 11 games according to the playoff bracket, earning the No. 1 seed and establishing themselves as one of Louisiana's leading championship contenders.

But Southside arrives with momentum after one of the wildest games of the opening round.

The Sharks defeated Slidell 56-54 in a high-scoring thriller, demonstrating the offensive firepower that could make them dangerous against Mandeville.

That victory gives Southside confidence entering a matchup against the top seed.

Mandeville will attempt to control the pace and prevent the Sharks from turning Friday's game into another offensive shootout.

Southside, meanwhile, needs to create scoring opportunities and limit the mistakes that can prove costly against an undefeated opponent.

With a berth in the quarterfinals at stake, Friday represents a major opportunity for both programs.

Mandeville hopes to continue its perfect season. Southside is looking to produce one of the biggest upsets of the Louisiana playoffs.

WATCH LIVE: Southside vs. Mandeville Football

Prairieville at Northshore: Panthers Face Dangerous Challenger

Kickoff: 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

Location: Slidell, Louisiana

Northshore enters Friday's Division I Non-Select playoff matchup as one of Louisiana's top postseason contenders.

The Panthers earned the No. 3 seed in the bracket and will host No. 19 Prairieville in a second-round showdown.

Northshore has enjoyed an outstanding season and will look to continue its championship pursuit with another home victory.

Prairieville, however, enters with momentum after defeating St. Amant 42-29 in the opening round.

That performance demonstrated the Hurricanes' ability to produce points in a postseason setting.

The challenge becomes significantly more difficult against a Northshore team that has established itself among the strongest programs in the division.

For the Panthers, Friday represents an opportunity to protect their home field and move one step closer to the state championship.

Prairieville will attempt to build on its opening-round success and deliver another upset.

The Hurricanes must find ways to sustain offensive drives while limiting Northshore's scoring opportunities.

A competitive first half could make this one of the more intriguing games of Louisiana's second playoff round.

WATCH LIVE: Prairieville vs. Northshore Football

How to Watch Louisiana High School Football Playoffs Tonight

All three games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, with live coverage on the NFHS Network.

John Curtis at Alexandria — 6:45 p.m. CT / 7:45 p.m. ET

LHSAA Division I Select second round, Alexandria.

Southside at Mandeville — 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

LHSAA Division I Non-Select second round, Mandeville.

Prairieville at Northshore — 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET

LHSAA Division I Non-Select second round, Slidell.

Looking for another game? Many LHSAA playoff games tonight are streaming live on the NFHS Network. Sign up and watch the game or games you want.

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The winners advance to the next round as Louisiana's postseason field continues to narrow.

High School On SI will continue covering the LHSAA football playoffs with updated brackets, scores, rankings and championship developments.