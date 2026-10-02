Thompson vs. Hoover Live Stream: How to Watch Alabama High School Football Rivalry

Two names have defined much of Alabama's Class 7A football landscape for years.

They meet again Friday.

Undefeated Thompson travels to Hoover for a matchup between two of the state's highest-ranked teams and most successful programs.

Thompson enters 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in the current High School On SI Alabama rankings.

Hoover is 3-3 but remains No. 4 in the state.

The records may look very different, but recent history offers Thompson plenty of reason to take the Buccaneers seriously.

Hoover beat Thompson 33-30 in their previous meeting.

Kickoff is scheduled for Friday night in Hoover, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Thompson vs. Hoover

What: No. 1 Thompson Warriors at No. 4 Hoover Buccaneers

When: Friday, Oct. 2

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Hoover, Alabama

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Thompson vs. Hoover on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Thompson Enters Undefeated

Thompson has handled every challenge so far.

The Warriors enter Friday 5-0, with a résumé that includes a 35-34 victory over Central-Phenix City and a 48-10 win over Opelika.

Thompson has also beaten Mary G. Montgomery 54-0, Carver 31-7 and Prattville 29-15.

That combination of quality victories and consistency has the Warriors sitting atop the High School On SI Alabama rankings as October begins.

Hoover Has Already Proven It Can Beat Thompson

Hoover's 3-3 record is deceptive.

The Buccaneers have played a demanding schedule, and they also own something particularly relevant entering Friday: a victory over Thompson in the previous meeting between the programs.

Hoover won that game 33-30.

The Buccaneers have also posted convincing victories over Tuscaloosa County and Oak Mountain.

Their losses include games against Central-Phenix City and Vestavia Hills, but none of that changes the challenge Thompson faces Friday night.

Hoover knows it can beat the Warriors.

Another Chapter in a Major Alabama Rivalry

Few Alabama high school football matchups need less explanation than Thompson-Hoover.

Both programs have won state championships. Both routinely produce major college prospects. And both expect to be playing meaningful football deep into November.

Thompson enters with the perfect record and No. 1 ranking.

Hoover enters with home-field advantage and the memory of its last victory over the Warriors.

That should be enough to make Friday night in Hoover one of the state's most compelling games.

High School On SI will provide Alabama high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.