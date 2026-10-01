North Shore vs. Humble Live Stream: How to Watch Texas' No. 1 Team Tonight
The No. 1 high school football team in Texas returns to action Thursday night.
North Shore travels to Turner Stadium to face Humble in a District 17-6A matchup as the Mustangs attempt to improve to 6-0.
North Shore occupies the No. 1 position in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25 State Rankings after delivering perhaps its most impressive performance of the season last week.
The Mustangs shut out rival Atascocita 35-0.
It was North Shore's second consecutive shutout and third in five games.
Humble enters 1-4 and faces the considerable challenge of slowing a North Shore team that has demonstrated it can win with offense, defense or both.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Turner Stadium in Humble, and the game is available to stream through the NFHS Network.
How to Watch North Shore vs. Humble
What: No. 1 North Shore Mustangs at Humble Wildcats
When: Thursday, Oct. 1
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Where: Turner Stadium, Humble, Texas
Live stream: NFHS Network
WATCH LIVE: North Shore vs. Humble on the NFHS Network
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.
North Shore Defense Has Been Dominant
North Shore's 5-0 record includes victories in several different types of games.
The Mustangs opened with a 35-0 shutout of Lancaster before traveling to Louisiana and defeating John Curtis Christian 27-17.
Then came one of their biggest tests.
North Shore went to Dallas and escaped with a 23-21 victory over South Oak Cliff.
The Mustangs have been virtually untouchable since.
They defeated Crosby 58-0 before shutting out Atascocita 35-0 last Friday.
North Shore held Atascocita to just 43 rushing yards on 30 carries and 55 passing yards.
That means the Mustangs have allowed zero points over their past two games while outscoring Crosby and Atascocita by a combined 93-0.
The performance kept North Shore firmly at No. 1 in this week's High School On SI Texas Top 25.
Humble Gets Opportunity Against State's Best
Humble enters Thursday in a much different position.
The Wildcats are 1-4 and have lost three consecutive games.
Their latest defeat came against Summer Creek, 35-12.
Now they face the state's top-ranked team.
The challenge is significant, but playing at Turner Stadium gives Humble an opportunity to produce what would easily be its biggest result of the season.
North Shore won last year's meeting 34-6.
For Humble to reverse that result, the Wildcats will have to solve a defense that hasn't surrendered a point since its narrow victory over South Oak Cliff.
Mustangs Chasing Another District Win
North Shore enters 2-0 in district play.
The Mustangs have already handled Crosby and Atascocita and can continue taking control of the district race with another victory Thursday.
The bigger picture is familiar.
North Shore has established itself as one of Texas' premier programs, and the Mustangs once again look capable of making a deep postseason run.
Their first five games have included a road trip to Louisiana, a showdown with South Oak Cliff and the rivalry game against Atascocita.
They've won all five.
Humble gets the next opportunity to change that.
High School On SI will provide Texas high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.
WATCH LIVE: North Shore vs. Humble on the NFHS Network
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.