North Shore vs. Humble Live Stream: How to Watch Texas' No. 1 Team Tonight

The No. 1 high school football team in Texas returns to action Thursday night.

North Shore travels to Turner Stadium to face Humble in a District 17-6A matchup as the Mustangs attempt to improve to 6-0.

North Shore occupies the No. 1 position in the latest High School On SI Texas Top 25 State Rankings after delivering perhaps its most impressive performance of the season last week.

The Mustangs shut out rival Atascocita 35-0.

It was North Shore's second consecutive shutout and third in five games.

Humble enters 1-4 and faces the considerable challenge of slowing a North Shore team that has demonstrated it can win with offense, defense or both.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Turner Stadium in Humble, and the game is available to stream through the NFHS Network.

How to Watch North Shore vs. Humble

What: No. 1 North Shore Mustangs at Humble Wildcats

When: Thursday, Oct. 1

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Turner Stadium, Humble, Texas

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: North Shore vs. Humble on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

North Shore Defense Has Been Dominant

North Shore's 5-0 record includes victories in several different types of games.

The Mustangs opened with a 35-0 shutout of Lancaster before traveling to Louisiana and defeating John Curtis Christian 27-17.

Then came one of their biggest tests.

North Shore went to Dallas and escaped with a 23-21 victory over South Oak Cliff.

The Mustangs have been virtually untouchable since.

They defeated Crosby 58-0 before shutting out Atascocita 35-0 last Friday.

North Shore held Atascocita to just 43 rushing yards on 30 carries and 55 passing yards.

That means the Mustangs have allowed zero points over their past two games while outscoring Crosby and Atascocita by a combined 93-0.

The performance kept North Shore firmly at No. 1 in this week's High School On SI Texas Top 25.

Humble Gets Opportunity Against State's Best

Humble enters Thursday in a much different position.

The Wildcats are 1-4 and have lost three consecutive games.

Their latest defeat came against Summer Creek, 35-12.

Now they face the state's top-ranked team.

The challenge is significant, but playing at Turner Stadium gives Humble an opportunity to produce what would easily be its biggest result of the season.

North Shore won last year's meeting 34-6.

For Humble to reverse that result, the Wildcats will have to solve a defense that hasn't surrendered a point since its narrow victory over South Oak Cliff.

Mustangs Chasing Another District Win

North Shore enters 2-0 in district play.

The Mustangs have already handled Crosby and Atascocita and can continue taking control of the district race with another victory Thursday.

The bigger picture is familiar.

North Shore has established itself as one of Texas' premier programs, and the Mustangs once again look capable of making a deep postseason run.

Their first five games have included a road trip to Louisiana, a showdown with South Oak Cliff and the rivalry game against Atascocita.

They've won all five.

Humble gets the next opportunity to change that.

High School On SI will provide Texas high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.