Franklin Parish vs. Airline Live Stream: How to Watch Louisiana High School Football

Airline has made it through the opening portion of the Louisiana high school football season without a loss.

The Vikings try to keep it that way Friday night when Franklin Parish travels to Bossier City.

Airline enters 3-0, while Franklin Parish is 2-1.

Neither team is included in this week's High School On SI Louisiana Top 25 State Rankings, giving both an opportunity to build a case for greater statewide recognition as September comes to a close.

For Airline, another victory would mean a 4-0 start.

Franklin Parish can hand the Vikings their first loss while earning a significant road victory of its own.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Airline High School, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Franklin Parish vs. Airline

What: Franklin Parish Patriots at Airline Vikings

When: Friday, Sept. 25

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Airline High School, Bossier City, Louisiana

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Franklin Parish vs. Airline on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Airline Tries to Stay Perfect

Airline has positioned itself for an intriguing second half of the season by avoiding an early loss.

The Vikings have traditionally been capable of putting points on the scoreboard, and Friday gives them another opportunity to continue building momentum at home.

An undefeated start is especially valuable in a Louisiana landscape crowded with established powers.

Airline isn't yet in the High School On SI Louisiana Top 25, but remaining perfect will continue strengthening its argument.

The latest rankings include programs from across the state's classifications, making every quality result important for teams trying to break into the poll.

Franklin Parish Heads to Bossier City

Franklin Parish arrives with a 2-1 record and an opportunity to spoil Airline's unbeaten start.

The Patriots have shown offensive potential and now take that attack on the road against their strongest undefeated opponent to date.

For Franklin Parish, Friday represents a chance to move to 3-1 and create momentum heading into the heart of its schedule.

It also offers a chance to gain attention beyond its immediate district.

Beating an undefeated Airline team in Bossier City would qualify.

Vikings Look for 4-0 Start

September results don't determine championships, but they can establish which programs deserve attention as district races intensify.

Airline has done what it needed to do so far.

Three games. Three wins.

The next challenge is Franklin Parish.

The Patriots arrive with their own ambitions and little reason to be intimidated by Airline's perfect record.

If the Vikings win, they'll leave September unbeaten and increasingly difficult to overlook.

If Franklin Parish wins, the Patriots will head home with one of their most important road victories of the young season.

High School On SI will provide Louisiana high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances from across the state.