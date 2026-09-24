Cherry Creek vs. Cherokee Trail Live Stream: How to Watch Colorado High School Football

Cherry Creek has won every football game it has played this season.

Officially, however, the Bruins are no longer undefeated.

No. 1 Cherry Creek returns to the field Thursday night against No. 25 Cherokee Trail, just days after the Colorado High School Activities Association forced the Bruins to forfeit their season-opening victory over Chatfield because they used an ineligible player.

The ruling changed Cherry Creek's official record to 3-1 and retroactively ended what had appeared to be a 31-game winning streak.

It does not change what the Bruins have accomplished on the field. Cherry Creek has won all four games it has played, including dramatic victories over Legend and Valor Christian the past two weeks.

It also does not affect the Bruins' Centennial League record or their ability to defend their Class 5A state championship.

That makes Thursday something of a reset.

Cherry Creek opens league play against a Cherokee Trail team that enters 3-1 and No. 25 in the latest High School On SI Colorado Top 25 State Rankings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT at Legacy Stadium in Aurora, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Cherry Creek vs. Cherokee Trail

What: No. 1 Cherry Creek Bruins at No. 25 Cherokee Trail Cougars

When: Thursday, Sept. 24

Time: 7 p.m. MT

Where: Legacy Stadium, Aurora, Colorado

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Cherry Creek vs. Cherokee Trail on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Cherry Creek's 31-Game Winning Streak Erased by Forfeit

Until Monday, Cherry Creek appeared to own one of Colorado high school football's most impressive active streaks.

The Bruins had seemingly won 31 consecutive games dating to 2024.

CHSAA's ruling changed that.

Cherry Creek was forced to forfeit its Aug. 20 season opener against Chatfield because of the use of an ineligible player. The Bruins had won the game on the field, rallying from a fourth-quarter deficit for a 28-15 victory.

Because the forfeit applies retroactively, Cherry Creek's previous winning streak officially ended at 27 games with last season's Class 5A state championship victory.

The Bruins now officially have a three-game winning streak.

Coach Dave Logan told The Denver Post that he disagreed with the ruling and said Cherry Creek had been told its players were cleared before the season opener.

The decision also creates some unusual entries in the record book. The forfeit becomes Cherry Creek's first in-state loss since the 2023 Class 5A state championship game against Columbine and its first in-state regular-season loss since 2022.

But none of those losses occurred on the field this season.

Bruins Still No. 1 After Dramatic Wins

High School On SI kept Cherry Creek at No. 1 in its latest Colorado Top 25 State Rankings despite the forfeit.

The reason is straightforward: no opponent has beaten the Bruins on the field this season.

And the past two opponents came extremely close.

Cherry Creek needed overtime to defeat Legend 34-28 two weeks ago.

The Bruins faced an even more difficult situation last week against Valor Christian, trailing 12-0 entering the fourth quarter.

Cherry Creek rallied, recovered a late onside kick and eventually won 16-15 on Jolon Quintana's field goal with nine seconds remaining.

Junior tight end Jack George recovered the onside kick that gave the Bruins the opportunity to complete the comeback.

Those victories reinforced Cherry Creek's position as the team to beat in Colorado even as Monday's ruling changed its official record.

The Bruins have won the past two Class 5A state championships and six of the past seven.

No. 25 Cherokee Trail Gets Its Opportunity

Cherokee Trail enters Thursday 3-1 and ranked No. 25 by High School On SI.

The Cougars are coming off their first loss, a 29-27 setback against Eaglecrest.

That makes the turnaround particularly challenging.

Instead of getting an opportunity to ease into Centennial League competition, Cherokee Trail immediately gets the state's No. 1 team — one carrying some extra emotion after an unusual week.

The Cougars also have home-field advantage at Legacy Stadium and an opportunity to do something no team has accomplished against Cherry Creek this season: beat the Bruins on the field.

For Cherry Creek, Thursday begins the portion of the season that matters most toward another championship run.

The forfeit changed the Bruins' overall record and erased their long official winning streak.

It did not change their league record.

It did not change their postseason eligibility.

And it did not change their No. 1 ranking.

Now Cherry Creek gets to return to the field.

High School On SI will provide Colorado high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.