Buford vs. Seckinger Live Stream: How to Watch No. 5 Wolves in Georgia Football

Buford cleared one of the biggest hurdles on its regular-season schedule last week.

Now the Wolves turn their attention toward region play.

No. 5 Buford travels across town Friday night to face Seckinger after improving to 4-0 with a 23-13 victory over Grayson.

The Wolves remain No. 1 in the latest High School On SI Georgia Top 25 State Rankings and moved through another significant test by beating the program that won the 2024 state championship.

Buford is the defending champion, having beaten Carrollton for the 2025 title.

Seckinger now gets an opportunity to knock off the state's top-ranked team as the Wolves begin the Region 8 portion of their schedule.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Seckinger High School in Buford, and the game will stream live on the NFHS Network.

How to Watch Buford vs. Seckinger

What: No. 5 Buford Wolves at Seckinger Jaguars

When: Friday, Sept. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Seckinger High School, Buford, Georgia

Live stream: NFHS Network

WATCH LIVE: Buford vs. Seckinger on the NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an NFHS Network affiliate and may earn a commission from subscriptions.

Buford Passed Its Latest Major Test

Grayson put the Wolves in an unfamiliar position last Friday.

Buford fell behind 10-0.

The response showed why the Wolves remain one of the nation's highest-ranked teams.

Buford scored 16 unanswered points in the second quarter and eventually completed a 23-13 road victory in a meeting of the programs that won Georgia's past two Class 6A state championships.

It was Buford's fourth win in four games.

The Wolves opened with a 39-19 victory over Gainesville, beat North Carolina's Mallard Creek 41-7 and defeated Miami Central 18-7 before facing Grayson.

Those results have kept Buford at No. 1 in Georgia and No. 5 nationally.

Seckinger Gets the Biggest Test Possible

Few teams begin region play with an assignment tougher than Seckinger's.

The Jaguars host the defending state champion and top-ranked team in Georgia.

Seckinger went 6-5 last season and reached the opening round of the playoffs. Friday offers the Jaguars an opportunity to demonstrate how much progress the program has made.

The teams also share the same city, adding a local element to a matchup that already matters in the Region 8 standings.

For Seckinger, an upset would immediately become one of the biggest victories in program history.

Wolves Begin Their Region Championship Pursuit

Buford's first four games were designed to test a championship-caliber roster.

Now the stakes change.

The Wolves begin the portion of their schedule that determines region positioning and their path toward defending the state championship.

After Seckinger, Buford will face Dacula, Collins Hill, Mill Creek, Discovery and Central Gwinnett.

That means every remaining regular-season opponent comes from Region 8.

The non-region tests are over.

The championship pursuit moves into its next phase Friday night.

High School On SI will provide Georgia high school football coverage throughout the 2026 season, including scores, rankings and top performances.