Alaska High School Football Elite 12 State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)
The Alaska high school football postseason kicked off last weekend, and it already delivered a couple of surprises in Division III.
No. 4 seed Kenai Central won at top-seeded Barrow, 34-20, while No. 3 seed Homer defeated No. 2 Redington, 6-0. That means the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds will meet Saturday for the Division III state championship.
But that only tells part of the story. Consider that Kenai Central opened the season with back-to-back wins over Homer and Redington by scores of 52-6 and 68-18, respectively, en route to a 4-1 start. Then, somehow, the Kardinals lost to both teams in late-season rematches, falling 24-19 to Redington and 7-6 to Homer.
To reiterate, Kenai Central lost to two teams it had beaten by a combined score of 120-24 in August. In the process, the Kardinals went from the top team in Division III to the No. 4 seed, while Barrow climbed to the No. 1 spot.
Homer, meanwhile, was flailing at 1-5 before upsetting Kenai Central in the regular-season finale to secure the No. 3 seed. Redington, which had also beaten Homer 16-0 on Sept. 11, climbed all the way to No. 2.
None of it makes much sense, but suffice it to say that both Homer and Kenai Central found a second wind when they needed it most. They'll play for the title at noon Alaska time Saturday in Wasilla, just ahead of the Division II championship game at 4 p.m. That matchup features the two teams that have occupied the top of the division all season: Alaska's No. 1 overall team, Lathrop, and the state's No. 3 team, Soldotna.
Lathrop won the regular-season meeting in a hard-fought 23-20 affair, making the rematch feel like a coin flip heading into the finale.
Finally, the Division I semifinals will be staged at campus sites, with top-seeded West Anchorage hosting No. 4 Colony and No. 2 South Anchorage welcoming No. 3 Juneau-Douglas. The championship game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 23, at Colony.
This is the weekly High School On SI Alaska Elite 12 Football State Rankings.
PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK1 | WK2 | WK3 | WK4 | WK5 | WK6 | WK7 | WK8
1. Lathrop
Record: 9-0
Previous Rank: 1
Last Week: Lathrop 57, Palmer 27
Loss(es): None
Lathrop continued its dominant run with a 57-27 victory over Palmer in the Division II semifinals, improving to 9-0 and moving one win away from a state championship. The Malemutes will face Soldotna in the title game, setting up a showdown between Alaska's top-ranked team and the state's all-time most successful program.
2. West Anchorage
Record: 8-1
Previous Rank: 2
Last Week: West Anchorage 49, Dimond 7
Loss(es): Heritage (Colo.), 38-16
West Anchorage opened the Division I playoffs in emphatic fashion, rolling past Dimond 49-7 to advance to the semifinals. The Eagles will face Colony next as they continue their push toward a state championship.
3. Soldotna
Record: 7-2
Previous Rank: 3
Last Week: Soldotna 46, Wasilla 8
Loss(es): Star Valley (Wyo.), 35-28; Lathrop, 23-20
Soldotna made a statement in the Division II semifinals, overwhelming Wasilla 46-8 to secure its place in the championship game. The Stars will face unbeaten Lathrop for the title in a matchup that promises to be one of the season's biggest tests.
4. South Anchorage
Record: 7-2
Previous Rank: 4
Last Week: South Anchorage 7, Bartlett 0
Loss(es): Lathrop, 27-16; West Anchorage, 21-14
South Anchorage advanced in the Division I playoffs with a hard-fought 7-0 shutout of Bartlett. The defending-champion Wolverines will meet Juneau-Douglas in the semifinals as they continue their bid to repeat.
5. Juneau-Douglas
Record: 6-3
Previous Rank: 5
Last Week: Juneau-Douglas 35, Bettye Davis East Anchorage 14
Loss(es): South Anchorage, 16-6; West Anchorage, 21-9; Dimond, 28-27
Juneau-Douglas punched its ticket to the Division I semifinals with a 35-14 victory over Bettye Davis East Anchorage. The Crimson Bears will face South Anchorage next in a high-stakes matchup with a spot in the state championship game on the line.
6. Wasilla
Record: 6-2
Previous Rank: 6
Last Week: Soldotna 46, Wasilla 8
Loss(es): Soldotna, 49-14; Lathrop, 41-14; Soldotna, 46-8
Wasilla's season took a hit in the Division II semifinals, as the Warriors fell 46-8 to Soldotna. Wasilla finishes its playoff run short of the championship game, but its place among Alaska's leading programs reflects another competitive season.
7. Palmer
Record: 5-4
Previous Rank: 7
Last Week: Lathrop 57, Palmer 27
Loss(es): Lathrop, 42-26; Soldotna, 47-14; Wasilla, 41-33; Lathrop, 57-27
Palmer couldn't keep pace with unbeaten Lathrop, falling 57-27 in the Division II semifinals. The Moose bow out of the playoff race after reaching the final four, while Lathrop advances to the state title game.
8. Colony
Record: 5-4
Previous Rank: 8
Last Week: Colony 22, Service 14
Loss(es): Palmer, 14-7; Juneau-Douglas, 41-27; South Anchorage, 20-0; West Anchorage, 45-7
Colony earned a valuable Division I playoff victory, defeating Service 22-14 to advance to the semifinals. The Knights will face top-seeded West Anchorage next in a challenging matchup with a championship-game berth at stake.
9. Service
Record: 4-5
Previous Rank: 9
Last Week: Colony 22, Service 14
Loss(es): Colony, 26-10; Juneau-Douglas, 47-12; West Anchorage, 20-0; South Anchorage, 24-0; Colony, 22-14
Service saw its Division I playoff run end with a 22-14 loss to Colony. The Cougars were unable to overcome the Knights in a close contest, leaving them to look ahead after a season in which they remained among Anchorage's notable contenders.
10. Kenai Central
Record: 5-3
Previous Rank: Unranked
Last Week: Kenai Central 34, Barrow 20
Loss(es): Wasilla, 21-14; Redington, 24-19; Homer, 7-6
Kenai Central pulled off one of the weekend's biggest surprises, knocking off top-seeded Barrow 34-20 in the Division III semifinals. The Kardinals advance to the state championship game against Homer with a chance to cap their season with a title.
11. North Pole
Record: 3-5
Previous Rank: 12
Last Week: Season has concluded
Loss(es): Lathrop, 49-0; Palmer, 32-26; Juneau-Douglas, 52-0; Soldotna, 33-6; Wasilla, 28-6
North Pole finished its regular season in convincing fashion, shutting out Eagle River 50-0 on Oct. 3.
12. Homer
Record: 3-5
Previous Rank: Unranked
Last Week: Homer 6, Redington 0
Loss(es): Kenai Central, 52-6; Barrow, 40-22; Dimond, 42-34; Redington, 16-0; Barrow, 36-6
Homer advanced to the Division III state championship game with a 6-0 shutout of Redington in the semifinals. The Mariners will face Kenai Central for the title after surviving a defensive battle to keep their championship hopes alive.
Final Analysis
Alaska's postseason will ultimately determine which teams can turn their place among the state's elite into a championship finish. Lathrop leads the way, but West Anchorage, and Soldotna stand ready to challenge or the top spot next week should the Malemutes stumble.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kendall began covering high school sports in East Texas as a high school student in the late 1980s. He served as the sports editor for the Gladewater Mirror early in his career while attending Kilgore College where he received an Associate of Arts with a major in journalism. He later completed his Bachelor of Journalism at The University of Texas at Austin. Webb later founded the College Football America Yearbook, publishing an annual edition every year from 2011 through 2022. Webb added a Master of Liberal Arts with a major in journalism from Harvard University in 2023, simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Digital Storytelling. He has also written for The Sporting News and remains a passionate fan of sports at all levels. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2026.Follow RoadTripSports