The Hawaii high school football season is nearing its conclusion, but the battle to decide who's No. 1 in the islands is already settled.

Kapolei took care of business Saturday night, defeating Kamehameha Kapalama 30-8 to capture the Open Division state championship and cement its position atop the latest High School On SI Hawaii Elite 12.

The Hurricanes finished their season with another impressive postseason performance, while Kamehameha Kapalama was forced to settle for the runner-up spot in the Open Division for the second straight year. The Warriors seemed like an unlikely participant to reach the title game both seasons, but performed at their best each year in the semifinals before falling short in the finale.

The Division I championship picture is also coming into focus. Waipahu overwhelmed Damien 42-0 to advance to the state championship game, while Kapa'a knocked off Kamehameha Hawaii 24-13 to earn the other spot in the title matchup. The Marauders and Warriors will now meet with a state championship on the line. Waipahu is a solid favorite, and if Kapolei's position at the top of the rankings needed any further evaluation, consider the fact that the Hurricanes are responsible for the Marauders' only loss in 2026 — a 50-15 rout early in the season.

Here is the penultimate High School On SI Hawaii Elite 12 rankings.

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1. Kapolei

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Kapolei 30, Kamehameha Kapalama 8

Loss(es): Campbell, 17-14; Kapolei, 28-10

Kapolei finished its season in impressive fashion, defeating Kamehameha Kapalama 30-8 to capture the HHSAA Open Division state championship. The Hurricanes completed another outstanding campaign by taking down the Warriors for the second time this season, finishing as Hawaii's undisputed top program.

2. Waipahu

Record: 12-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Waipahu 42, Damien 0

Loss(es): Kapolei, 50-15

Waipahu continued its dominant postseason run, shutting out Damien 42-0 to advance to the Division I state championship game. The Marauders have been one of Hawaii's most explosive teams throughout the season, and they'll now get an opportunity to add a state championship to their impressive résumé when they face Kapa'a on Nov. 28.

3. Kamehameha Kapalama

Record: 6-6

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Kapolei 30, Kamehameha Kapalama 8

Loss(es): Orem (Utah), 16-7; Kahuku, 13-5; Kapolei, 8-0; Campbell, 16-7; Punahou, 9-6 (OT); Kapolei, 30-8

Kamehameha Kapalama came up short in its bid for an Open Division state championship, falling to Kapolei 30-8 in Saturday's title game. The Warriors had another opportunity to finish the season with a championship after reaching the final for the second consecutive year, but the Hurricanes proved too much to handle.

4. Mililani

Record: 9-3

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Kapolei, 25-7; Kapolei, 29-10; Kamehameha Kapalama, 10-7

Mililani's season ended with a disappointing 10-7 loss to Kamehameha Kapalama in the Open Division semifinals. The Trojans had another opportunity to compete for a state championship but couldn't get past the Warriors in a defensive battle, finishing their season just short of a shot at the title.

5. Kahuku

Record: 8-6

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Junipero Serra (Calif.), 28-21; St. John Bosco (Calif.), 49-13; Mililani, 28-6; Kapolei, 42-35; Mililani, 26-15; Kapolei, 28-10

Kahuku's season concluded with a 28-10 loss to Kapolei in the Open Division semifinals. The Red Raiders faced one of the state's most challenging schedules, including multiple matchups against the top programs in Hawaii, but couldn't find their way back into the championship game.

6. Campbell

Record: 7-5

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Waipahu, 40-17; Mililani, 35-30; Kahuku, 24-21; Kapolei, 30-0; Kahuku, 35-18

Campbell's season came to an end after the defending state champions fell short of securing an Open Division postseason berth. The Sabers remain at No. 6 after facing one of Hawaii's more challenging schedules, with several of their losses coming against teams ranked among the Elite 12's best.

7. Kapa'a

Record: 8-1-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Kapa'a 24, Kamehameha Hawaii 13

Loss(es): San Clemente (Calif.), 23-8

Kapa'a continued its impressive season with a 24-13 victory over Kamehameha Hawaii in the Division I semifinals, earning a place in the state championship game. The Warriors have been one of the state's most consistent programs and now have an opportunity to finish their season with a championship when they take on Waipahu on Nov. 28.

8. Punahou

Record: 3-6-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Kahuku, 16-10; Kapolei, 14-0; Kamehameha Kapalama, 16-6; Cardinal

Newman (Calif.), 22-21; St. Louis, 13-3; Kamehameha Kapalama, 40-14

Punahou's season has concluded, with the Buffanblu finishing their campaign after an eventful schedule that included several challenging matchups against Hawaii's top programs. The team remains at No. 8 following its earlier overtime victory over Kamehameha Kapalama, which proved to be one of its most significant results of the season.

9. Kamehameha Hawaii

Record: 10-3

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Kapa'a 24, Kamehameha Hawaii 13

Loss(es): Wai'anae, 22-16; Konawaena, 30-21; Kapa'a, 24-13

Kamehameha Hawaii's postseason run came to an end with a 24-13 loss to Kapa'a in the Division I semifinals. The Warriors had an opportunity to reach the state championship game after an impressive campaign, but couldn't overcome the Kauai program in a matchup between two teams with championship aspirations.

10. Konawaena

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Kamehameha Hawaii, 28-21; Kamehameha Hawaii, 42-0

Konawaena's season has concluded, with the Wildcats remaining at No. 10 after a competitive campaign on the Big Island. Their two losses came against Kamehameha Hawaii, including a 42-0 defeat in the Big Island championship game.

11. 'Aiea

Record: 8-4

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): Waipahu, 49-21; Wai'anae, 17-14; Waipahu, 42-7; Kamehameha Hawaii, 42-7

'Aiea's season came to an end with a 42-7 loss to Kamehameha Hawaii in the Division I tournament. The Na Alii finish at No. 11 after reaching the postseason, but couldn't find an answer for the Warriors in their final game.

12. Kamehameha Maui

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Kamehameha Maui 29, Kalaheo 11

Loss(es): Baldwin, 16-6; King Kekaulike, 26-13

Kamehameha Maui makes its first appearance in the Elite 12 after delivering an impressive 29-11 victory over previously unbeaten Kalaheo in the Division II semifinals. The Warriors used a strong defensive performance and several key scoring plays to eliminate the Mustangs, advancing to the Division II championship game and earning a spot among Hawaii's top 12 programs.

Final Analysis

The latest Hawaii Elite 12 rankings feature a new state champion at the top, with Kapolei putting an emphatic finishing touch on its season by defeating Kamehameha Kapalama 30-8 in the Open Division championship game. The Hurricanes finish at No. 1 after establishing themselves as Hawaii's best team, while the Warriors settle for second in the Open Division for the second straight year.

The remaining championship spotlight now belongs to Waipahu and Kapa'a, which will meet Nov. 28 for the Division I state championship. Waipahu has been particularly impressive offensively, while Kapa'a has demonstrated the ability to compete with the state's best throughout its postseason run.

There is also a new addition to the Elite 12, as Kamehameha Maui enters the rankings at No. 12 after knocking off previously unbeaten Kalaheo. With the Division II championship still ahead, the Warriors have an opportunity to finish their season with another statement victory.