Alaska High School Football Elite 12 State Rankings (Sept. 14, 2026)

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The Alaska high school football season is entering its stretch run, and the picture at the top is beginning to come into focus. Lathrop made the biggest statement last weekend by handing Palmer its first loss of the season, strengthening the Malemutes' case as the team to beat on The Last Frontier. Meanwhile, West Anchorage continues to set the pace in Division I, but the Eagles face perhaps their most intriguing test of the season Friday against Juneau-Douglas.

The action doesn't stop with the teams at the top. South Anchorage, the defending Division I champion, has a challenging road matchup against No. 7 Colony, while Juneau-Douglas has an opportunity to shake up the rankings if they can upset No. 2 West Anchorage.

There is movement elsewhere in the rankings, too. Chugiak enters the Elite 12 for the first time this season and immediately gets a chance to prove it belongs when No. 1 Lathrop comes to town. Kenai Central also picked up one of the weekend's most impressive victories, traveling north and beating Barrow 20-18 in a Division III showdown between two of the state's top teams.

With the postseason fast approaching, there's very little margin for error when it comes to qualifying and securing advantageous seeding.

1. Lathrop

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Lathrop 42, Palmer 26

Loss(es): None

Lathrop won the most intriguing matchup on The Last Frontier last weekend, handing Palmer its first loss of the season. The Moose played well, but the Division II Malemutes remained and unbeaten, entering the stretch run needing only to keep their focus to remain that way. They visit No. 11 Chugiak Friday night, a team making its debut in the rankings this week.

2. West Anchorage

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: West Anchorage 20, Service 0

Loss(es): Heritage (Colo.), 38-16

West Anchorage is the clear frontrunner at this point in Division I, but the Eagles have a potentially dangerous trip to Juneau-Douglas late Friday afternoon. An upset by the hosts could lead to some major reshuffling here next week.

3. Soldotna

Record: 3-2

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Soldotna 33, North Pole 6

Loss(es): Star Valley (Wyo.), 35-28; Lathrop, 23-20

This season has fallen short of the Stars' typical high standards, but they hit the reset button with a 33-6 romp past North Pole last week. Friday's home date with Eagle River shouldn't be a problem, but next week's visit to Palmer is looking more interesting after the Moose fought gamely at Lathrop last weekend.

4. South Anchorage

Record: 3-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: South Anchorage 52, Dimond 14

Loss(es): Lathrop, 27-16; West Anchorage, 21-14

The defending Division I champions worked out the kinks in last week's 52-14 rout of Dimond, and now the Wolverines turn their attention to a potentially challenging trip to face No. 7 Colony Friday night. This South Anchorage team hasn't been consistent enough to overlook the Knights, and this matchup at least provides some intrigue.

5. Palmer

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Lathrop 42, Palmer 26

Loss(es): Lathrop, 42-26

Palmer was competitive at Lathrop and made sure the Malemutes weren't just taking a leisurely stroll through the park Saturday evening. Putting up 26 points on the stout Lathrop defense was especially encouraging, and the positives should carry into Friday night's home game against a winless West Valley squad.

6. Juneau-Douglas

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Juneau-Douglas 41, Colony 27

Loss(es): South Anchorage, 16-6

Juneau-Douglas' only loss this season is to a South Anchorage team at home that, in turn, lost to West Anchorage. But both games were reasonably close, and now it's West Anchorage's turn to visit the Crimson Bears in the capital city. This is the game of the week, and for Juneau-Douglas in many respects, it could end up being the game of the season if the Crimson Bears can pull the upset.

7. Colony

Record: 3-2

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Juneau-Douglas 41, Colony 27

Loss(es): Palmer, 14-7; Juneau-Douglas, 41-27

Like Juneau-Douglas, Colony has a major opportunity to make a statement at home Friday night against South Anchorage. It's a bit of a long shot, but at their best, the Knights can give the Wolverines a run for their money.

8. Wasilla

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Wasilla 35, West Valley 0

Loss(es): Soldotna, 49-14

After losing to Soldotna in the season opener, Wasilla has strung together four wins, and the Warriors should be able to make it five in a row Friday at home against North Pole.

9. Service

Record: 2-3

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: West Anchorage 20, Service 0

Loss(es): Colony, 26-10; Juneau-Douglas, 47-12; West Anchorage, 20-0

Service was literally out of service in a 20-0 loss to West Anchorage last week, and the Cougars head to Bartlett late Saturday afternoon desperate to get back online. Bartlett is also reeling after falling out of the rankings this week in the wake of a 14-8 loss to Bettye Davis East Anchorage. This one's a coin flip, but the Cougars have to win to avoid following Bartlett out of the Top 25 next week.

10. Kenai Central

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Kenai Central 20, Barrow 18

Loss(es): Wasilla, 21-14

Kenai Central's trip to the tundra was successful, as the Kardinals returned to the peninsula with a 20-18 win over the Division III frontrunners from Barrow. It's a statement win for the Kardinals that also illustrated how little there is to separate these two teams.

11. Chugiak

Record: 3-2

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Chugiak 21, Eagle River 0

Loss(es): Wasilla, 35-15; Palmer 21-7

Chugiak joins the Elite 12 this week, just in time for a Friday night home date against No. 1 Lathrop. Translation? It could be a short stay here for the Mustangs, but credit them for doing enough to fight their way into the rankings over their first five games.

12. Barrow

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Kenai Central 20, Barrow 18

Loss(es): Kenai Central, 20-18

Barrow was beaten on its own blue turf at Cathy Parker Field, and now the team has to make a treacherous trek to Homer Saturday afternoon. The Whalers beat the Mariners 40-22 in the season opener, but that was at home in Utqiagvik, and even in what's been a down year for Homer, it doesn't figure to be an easy trip.