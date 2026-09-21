Alaska High School Football Elite 12 State Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)

Alaska's high school football rankings remain almost unchanged with only the bottom two teams in the Elite 12 changing positions.

Lathrop continues to rule the roost, with the Malemutes improving to 6-0 after another emphatic victory over Chugiak which led to that swap at the bottom of the list. But with the regular season winding down, West Anchorage, Soldotna and South Anchorage are all positioning themselves for what could be a fascinating postseason chase.

West Anchorage survived a stern test in Juneau last weekend in a key Division I matchup, while Division II Soldotna appears to have rediscovered the form that has made the Stars Alaska's lone perennial power. South Anchorage, meanwhile, continues to hang around with a defense that has surrendered just 20 points over its past three games.

With the postseason drawing closer, every game — and every spot in the Elite 12 — is becoming increasingly important.

High School On SI

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1. Lathrop

Record: 6-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Lathrop 43, Chugiak 0

Loss(es): None

Lathrop welcomed No. 11 Chugiak to the Elite 12 by corralling the Mustangs in a 43-0 shutout. The Malemutes appear to be on their way to an undefeated season with only Wasilla and winless West Valley left on the schedule over the final two weeks of the regular season.

2. West Anchorage

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: West Anchorage 21, Juneau-Douglas 9

Loss(es): Heritage (Colo.), 38-16

West Anchorage survived a potentially fraught trip to Juneau to face the Crimson Bears, escaping the capital city with a 21-9 win. The Eagles' only loss remains the setback to Heritage of Colorado, while they've racked up five wins against Alaska opponents. Bettye Davis East Anchorage will pay a visit Friday in the penultimate contest of the 2026 regular season, with the Eagles firmly in the driver's seat in Division I.

3. Soldotna

Record: 4-2

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Soldotna 61, Eagle River 7

Loss(es): Star Valley (Wyo.), 35-28; Lathrop, 23-20

After an uncharacteristic 2-2 start, Soldotna has looked more like the Stars of past years, defeating North Pole (33-6) and Eagle River (61-7) in lopsided fashion the past two weeks. A road trip to Palmer on Friday is really the only other game in which the Stars might theoretically be tested, but they already know their path to a title means avenging one of those two early losses — a 23-20 setback at home against No. 1 Lathrop on Sept. 4.

4. South Anchorage

Record: 4-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: South Anchorage 20, Colony 0

Loss(es): Lathrop, 27-16; West Anchorage, 21-14

This isn't a dominant South Anchorage team, but the Wolverines flexed their defensive muscles in a 20-0 shutout of Colony last weekend. They'll host Service on Saturday looking to affirm their position as the state's No. 2 team in Division I behind their West Anchorage rivals.

5. Palmer

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Palmer 28, West Valley 10

Loss(es): Lathrop, 42-26

After giving a good accounting of themselves in a 42-26 loss at No. 1 Lathrop in Fairbanks, the Moose got back into the win column with a 28-10 victory over winless West Valley. Next week will present a tougher challenge when No. 3 Soldotna pays a visit.

6. Juneau-Douglas

Record: 4-2

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: West Anchorage 21, Juneau-Douglas 9

Loss(es): South Anchorage, 16-6; West Anchorage, 21-9

Juneau-Douglas had an opportunity at home last weekend to stake its claim as the state's top team in Division I, but, similar to the Crimson Bears' earlier loss to South Anchorage, they just couldn't generate enough offense against West Anchorage to get it done. Their defense has held up well in both games, however, giving the Bears hope that a strong finish will earn them a rematch with South Anchorage in the postseason. A win there could put them in the state title game. They have to take care of business in the regular season, however, and that starts with avoiding the upset bug next Saturday afternoon at Dimond.

7. Colony

Record: 3-3

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: South Anchorage 20, Colony 0

Loss(es): Palmer, 14-7; Juneau-Douglas, 41-27; South Anchorage, 20-0

Colony has gone 1-3 since starting the season 2-0, and it all adds up to a .500 season with the Knights hanging on by a thread in the chase for the fourth playoff spot in Division I. A win at Bartlett Saturday afternoon should just about do it, but it's not a Golden Bears squad they can afford to overlook.

8. Wasilla

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Wasilla 28, North Pole 6

Loss(es): Soldotna, 49-14

Wasilla has assembled a 5-1 record that's tied with West Anchorage and Palmer for the second-best record in Alaska this fall. In the Warriors' case, however, their ledger seems a little flimsy when you consider the fact that their three most recent opponents are a combined 1-17 in 2026. Things get considerably tougher to close the season with road games against two opponents that are a combined 11-1, including Friday's game at No. 1 Lathrop (6-0), followed by a trek to No. 5 Palmer (5-1).

9. Service

Record: 3-3

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Service 20, Bartlett 6

Loss(es): Colony, 26-10; Juneau-Douglas, 47-12; West Anchorage, 20-0

Service is battling to keep its slim playoff hopes alive and is in must-win territory at No. 4 South Anchorage on Saturday afternoon.

10. Kenai Central

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Kenai Central 48, Houston 0

Loss(es): Wasilla, 21-14

Kenai Central remains unbeaten in Division III play, and the Kardinals should remain that way Friday night at Redington.

11. Barrow

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Barrow 36, Homer 6

Loss(es): Kenai Central, 20-18

Barrow bounced back from a tough loss to Kenai Central at home with a resounding 36-6 road win at Homer last weekend. They close out the regular season by hosting Houston on Saturday, a team they already beat 48-12 on the road.

12. Chugiak

Record: 3-3

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Lathrop 43, Chugiak 0

Loss(es): Wasilla, 35-15; Palmer 21-7; Lathrop, 43-0

Chugiak made its debut in the Elite 12, as noted above, just in time to be on the receiving end of a 43-0 thumping by No. 1 Lathrop. For now, the Mustangs hang onto their spot here in the Elite 12 after dropping one position.

Final Analysis

The finish line is coming into view, but there's still plenty of football to be played before Alaska's best teams can start thinking about a championship. Lathrop has established itself as the team to beat, but West Anchorage, Soldotna, South Anchorage and a handful of hungry contenders are still lurking. With the regular season entering its final two weeks, the Elite 12 could still see some change before the postseason gets under way.