Alaska High School Football Elite 12 State Rankings (Oct. 19, 2026)

Alaska's first two state championships have been decided, as Lathrop put the wraps on a perfect season with a Division II state championship, while Kenai Central overcame a late-season slump by rebounding in the postseason to win the Division III title.

That leaves just one trophy to be decided, as West Anchorage will take on South Anchorage in the state's Division I title game Friday, Oct. 23. South Anchorage will be defending its 2025 title, but the Wolverines enter as underdogs against a West Anchorage team seeking its first championship since 2023.

In the case of Lathrop vs. Soldotna, the title marks the first for the Malemutes since back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022. They had to end the Stars' three-year run at the top to do it. Those three titles are the only championships in school history for the Malemutes, and all have come during Alaska's three-division era, which dates to 2012. Soldotna has won every other Division II title during that span — 11 in all — to go along with four Small Schools championships from 2006 to 2010.

Kenai Central, meanwhile, may have been Alaska's most unlikely champion this year. The Kardinals got off to a hot start, quickly moving to the top spot among the state's Division III schools after opening 3-1. That stretch included a Sept. 12 trip to the Arctic, where they returned with a 20-18 win over Barrow. They followed it with a 48-0 victory over Houston, but the miles and injuries finally caught up with them as the regular season wound down.

Despite having the No. 1 seed in their back pockets, the Kardinals returned from a road trip to Redington with a stunning 24-19 loss to a team they had beaten 68-18 a month earlier. Then a trip to Homer produced an equally shocking result: a 7-6 loss to a Mariners team they had defeated 52-6 in the season opener. Suddenly, the Kardinals were the No. 4 seed and booking another flight to Utqiagvik to face top-seeded Barrow.

They returned home two weeks ago with a 34-20 win over the Whalers. By Saturday afternoon, they were hoisting a state championship trophy after taking down two-time defending champion Homer, 28-13.

Now, it's the big boys from Division I who will take center stage Friday.

This is the weekly High School On SI Alaska Elite 12 Football State Rankings.

High School On SI

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1. Lathrop

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Lathrop 35, Soldotna 14

Loss(es): None

Lathrop completed an unbeaten season in the best possible way, defeating three-time defending Division II champion Soldotna 35-14 in the state championship game. The Malemutes won their regular-season meeting with the Stars by just three points, but the rematch was more decisive. Lathrop finishes 10-0 and firmly establishes itself as Alaska’s top team in 2026.

2. West Anchorage

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: West Anchorage 27, Colony 6

Loss(es): Heritage (Colo.), 38-16

West Anchorage took care of business against Colony, earning a 27-6 victory to advance to the Division I state championship game. The Eagles have won nine of 10 games, with their only loss coming against out-of-state opponent Heritage of Colorado. Now they’ll face South Anchorage on Friday, Oct. 23, with a state title on the line.

3. South Anchorage

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: South Anchorage 42, Juneau-Douglas 12

Loss(es): Lathrop, 27-16; West Anchorage, 21-14

South Anchorage delivered a convincing performance in the Division I semifinals, pulling away from Juneau-Douglas for a 42-12 victory. The defending state champions have won eight games and are one win away from repeating. The Wolverines now face West Anchorage on Oct. 23 in a matchup that will determine Division I’s best team.

4. Soldotna

Record: 7-3

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Lathrop 35, Soldotna 14

Loss(es): Star Valley (Wyo.), 35-28; Lathrop, 23-20; Lathrop, 35-14

Soldotna’s pursuit of a fourth consecutive Division II state championship ended with a 35-14 loss to Lathrop. The Stars had won three straight titles and remain Alaska’s most successful program, but the Malemutes proved too much to handle in both meetings this season. Soldotna drops one spot after the championship defeat, but its place among the state’s elite remains secure.

5. Juneau-Douglas

Record: 6-4

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: South Anchorage 42, Juneau-Douglas 12

Loss(es): South Anchorage, 16-6; West Anchorage, 21-9; Dimond, 28-27; South Anchorage, 42-12

Juneau-Douglas reached the Division I semifinals with a strong postseason victory over Bettye Davis East Anchorage, but its championship hopes ended against South Anchorage. The Crimson Bears fell 42-12 to the defending champions, finishing just short of a berth in the title game. They remain fifth in the Elite 12 despite the semifinal setback.

6. Wasilla

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Soldotna, 49-14; Lathrop, 41-14; Soldotna, 46-8

Wasilla’s season ended with a semifinal loss to Soldotna, which defeated the Warriors 46-8 to reach the Division II championship game. Wasilla showed it belonged among Alaska’s top teams by reaching the final four in the division, even if the postseason ended short of a serious title run. They hold at No. 6 in this week’s rankings.

7. Palmer

Record: 5-4

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Lathrop, 42-26; Soldotna, 47-14; Wasilla, 41-33; Lathrop, 57-27

Palmer’s playoff run ended in the Division II semifinals with a 57-27 loss to eventual champion Lathrop. The Moose put up 27 points against the unbeaten Malemutes but couldn’t keep pace with the state’s top-ranked team. Palmer stays at No. 7 after reaching the final four.

8. Colony

Record: 5-5

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: West Anchorage 27, Colony 6

Loss(es): Palmer, 14-7; Juneau-Douglas, 41-27; South Anchorage, 20-0; West Anchorage, 45-7; West Anchorage, 27-6

Colony’s Division I postseason ended with a 27-6 loss to West Anchorage in the semifinals. The Knights had advanced by defeating Service 22-14, but the top-seeded Eagles proved a much tougher obstacle. Colony finishes the season at No. 8 in the Elite 12 after reaching the final four.

9. Service

Record: 4-5

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Colony, 26-10; Juneau-Douglas, 47-12; West Anchorage, 20-0; South Anchorage, 24-0; Colony, 22-14

Service’s season ended in the Division I quarterfinals with a 22-14 loss to Colony. The Cougars kept the game competitive but couldn’t produce enough to extend their postseason run. Service remains at No. 9.

10. Kenai Central

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Kenai Central 28, Homer 13

Loss(es): Wasilla, 21-14; Redington, 24-19; Homer, 7-6

Kenai Central capped its Division III playoff run with a 28-13 victory over Homer to claim the state championship. The Kardinals had already upset top-seeded Barrow in the semifinals, and they followed that performance by defeating a Homer team that had beaten them in the regular-season finale. Kenai Central stays at No. 10 after finishing its season with the championship trophy.

11. North Pole

Record: 3-5

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Lathrop, 49-0; Palmer, 32-26; Juneau-Douglas, 52-0; Soldotna, 33-6; Wasilla, 28-6

North Pole’s season ended before the postseason, but the Patriots retain their spot at No. 11. They finished 3-5, with their schedule including losses to several of the state’s strongest programs. North Pole stays ahead of Homer in the Elite 12 despite the Mariners’ run to the Division III championship game.

12. Homer

Record: 3-6

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Kenai Central 28, Homer 13

Loss(es): Kenai Central, 52-6; Barrow, 40-22; Dimond, 42-34; Redington, 16-0; Barrow, 36-6; Kenai Central, 28-13

Homer’s late-season surge carried the Mariners all the way to the Division III state championship game, but they couldn’t complete the run. After shutting out Redington 6-0 in the semifinals, Homer fell 28-13 to Kenai Central in the title game. The Mariners finish at No. 12, but their postseason run showed how much they improved after a difficult start.

Final Analysis

Lathrop finishes the season as Alaska’s undisputed No. 1 after going unbeaten and winning the Division II championship. South Anchorage and West Anchorage now turn their attention to the final remaining title game, with the Division I crown — and the No. 2 spot in these rankings — up for grabs Friday.