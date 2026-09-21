Indiana High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 21, 2026)

No. 1 Brownsburg and No. 2 Westfield have met each of the past two years to decide Indiana's Class 6A state championship.

Counting their regular-season matchups, they've met four times over the past two seasons, with each game ending in a one-score margin. But Brownsburg's current 24-game winning streak tells you all you need to know about the victor in those contests, as Westfield has ended up on the short end each time.

Add in a couple of regular-season losses in 2022 and 2023, and it all adds up to six straight losses for Westfield in the series. The Rocks haven't beaten Brownsburg since winning a 24-21 thriller on the road on Sept. 24, 2021.

Friday night, they'll get their latest opportunity at Brownsburg, and it comes five years and one day after the anniversary of their most recent win against their nemesis. It's the Game of the Week in Indiana, a state where the top teams seem to collide as frequently as just about any state in the country.

Plain and simple, in terms of high-profile matchups, high school football doesn't get much better than the Hoosier State. And Friday night will be as good as it gets when No. 2 Westfield visits No. 1 Brownsburg in what could be a preview of the Class 6A state championship game.

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1. Brownsburg

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Brownsburg 49, Fishers 10

Loss(es): None

Brownsburg has looked untouchable in 2026, displaying remarkable consistency while putting up 48 points in two games and 49 in each of the other two against Indiana opponents. The only exception was a 31-point outing against Rabun Gap-Nacoochee of Georgia, a game the Bulldogs still won by 16 points. But Friday night brings the biggest game of the season so far when No. 2 Westfield comes to town.

2. Westfield

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Westfield 36, Hamilton Southeastern 7

Loss(es): None

It's the moment Westfield has been waiting for, with a trip to No. 1 Brownsburg Friday night representing the Rocks' latest chance to end the Bulldogs' 24-game winning streak. Westfield has lost six straight to Brownsburg, including two games in both 2024 and 2025. Both seasons ended with losses to the Bulldogs in the Class 6A state championship game, and all four meetings over the past two seasons were decided by one score. The Rocks haven't won in the series since a 24-21 road victory on Sept. 24, 2021, so they're overdue. Friday will reveal whether this Westfield squad can finally break through against the Bulldogs in what could be the preview of yet another Class 6A title tilt.

3. Warren Central

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Warren Central 25, Ben Davis 8

Loss(es): None

Warren Central heads into a bye week riding high, with games against current No. 5 Lawrence North and No. 11 Carmel waiting when the Warriors return to action Oct. 2.

4. Center Grove

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Center Grove 27, North Central 17

Loss(es): Warren Central, 20-14

Center Grove's only blemish remains an opening-week loss to Warren Central, and the Trojans will look to make it five straight wins at home Friday night against Lawrence Central.

5. Lawrence North

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Lawrence North 28, Carmel 21

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 48-25

Lawrence North earned a big win over last week's No. 6 Carmel, and the Wildcats will try to keep that momentum going Saturday evening when they travel to No. 14 Ben Davis.

6. Avon

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Avon 34, Franklin Central 27

Loss(es): Brownsburg, 49-7

Avon bounced back from its loss to No. 1 Brownsburg with a hard-fought 34-27 win over Franklin Central. The Orioles will host a Fishers team Friday that is still looking for its first win of 2026.

7. Carroll

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Carroll 52, Fort Wayne Snider 14

Loss(es): Center Grove, 42-17

Carroll heads into Friday night's game against Fort Wayne South Side riding a three-game winning streak as the season enters its final stretch.

8. East Central

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: East Central 38, Batesville 6

Loss(es): Elder (Ohio), 42-7

East Central's only loss remains a 42-7 blowout at Cincinnati's Elder, a tough assignment for any team in the Hoosier State. The Trojans remain unbeaten against in-state opponents, including a win over the reigning Class 5A state champions from New Palestine. They'll face another tough assignment Friday at undefeated Harrison, which will make its own case for a spot in the Top 25.

9. New Palestine

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: New Palestine 38, Pendleton Heights 21

Loss(es): East Central, 14-6

New Palestine hasn't been the dominant force it was a year ago, when the Dragons outscored opponents by an average of 45-5.5. In fact, through five games, they've allowed more points (80) than they did all of last season (77). They still have games remaining against No. 21 Roncalli and national No. 1 IMG Academy of Florida. A loss to IMG won't affect their standing in Indiana, but the Dragons can't let those big games distract them from their preparation. They'll host Greenfield-Central on Friday in their final game before facing Roncalli to open October.

10. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 17, Homestead 3

Loss(es): Carroll, 49-29

Bishop Dwenger survived a close call against a strong Homestead squad that is hanging around the edge of the Top 25, and it won't get any easier Friday night when No. 24 Fort Wayne Northrop comes to town.

11. Carmel

Record: 2-3

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: Lawrence North 28, Carmel 21

Loss(es): Westfield, 38-34; Center Grove, 36-34; Lawrence North, 28-21

Carmel has reached the midpoint of the 2026 season at 2-3, but the Greyhounds remain on the edge of the top 10 because of the quality of their losses — three one-score defeats by a combined 13 points to three teams currently ranked in the top five.

12. Decatur Central

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Decatur Central 37, Mooresville 21

Loss(es): Avon, 31-6

Decatur Central continues to push for top-10 recognition with only a loss to current No. 6 Avon. With no marquee wins to date and few opportunities remaining before the postseason, however, the Hawks will likely remain on the outside looking in. Teams behind them with bigger opportunities to make a statement could make a move. For now, Decatur Central can only focus on the task at hand: a Friday night trip to face a quality Plainfield team.

13. Bloomington South

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: Bloomington South 54, Greenfield-Central 0

Loss(es): None

Bloomington South hasn't been challenged yet, opening the 2026 season with five straight wins by at least 24 points. The Panthers could face a test Friday night against Columbus North, which dropped out of the rankings this week after consecutive losses to teams currently ranked in the Top 25. It's the best team Bloomington South has faced to date, but the Panthers have the home-field advantage as they look to potentially jump No. 12 Decatur Central with a win.

14. Ben Davis

Record: 2-3

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Warren Central 25, Ben Davis 8

Loss(es): Avon, 22-12; Center Grove, 21-10; Warren Central, 25-8

Ben Davis has yet to pay a major price for its three early-season losses, with all three coming against teams currently ranked in the top six. But with two more games against No. 5 Lawrence North on Friday and No. 11 Carmel next week, the Giants can't continue piling up losses without sliding further down the rankings. A win over 3-2 Cathedral, which is ranked right behind them, is helping prop them up, but that can only last for so long.

15. Cathedral

Record: 3-2

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: Cathedral 51, Southport 0

Loss(es): Ben Davis, 33-27; Loyola Academy (Ill.), 33-19

Cathedral will cross the state line this week to take on a top-15 Ohio team in Trotwood-Madison. The Fighting Irish have been stuck behind Ben Davis because of a 33-27 loss to the Giants in the season opener. A road win at the Rams Friday night, combined with a Ben Davis loss, could finally force a reassessment of that earlier head-to-head result.

16. Indianapolis Bishop Chatard

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 38, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 14

Loss(es): Cathedral, 16-14

Bishop Chatard is caught up in the logjam behind Ben Davis because of a loss to Cathedral, which lost to the Giants. If Cathedral can move ahead of Ben Davis in the next couple of weeks while the Trojans keep winning, Bishop Chatard could ride Cathedral's coattails up the rankings. First things first, though: taking care of business Friday night at home against Indiana top-100 team Guerin Catholic.

17. Crown Point

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: Crown Point 55, Portage 12

Loss(es): None

Crown Point has ridden a defense allowing fewer than eight points per game to an undefeated 5-0 start, and the Bulldogs simply need to avoid any missteps to continue climbing the rankings. That includes a Friday night road trip against a top-70 Valparaiso outfit.

18. Penn

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Penn 54, Mishawaka Marian 0

Loss(es): None

Penn has also reached the midpoint of the season unbeaten while relying on a defense putting up elite numbers. The Kingsmen have recorded three straight shutouts and have allowed only 31 points all season. They'll look to continue that level of play Friday night at South Bend Adams.

19. Hamilton Southeastern

Record: 2-3

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Westfield 36, Hamilton Southeastern 7

Loss(es): Carroll, 54-23; Avon, 28-7; Westfield, 36-7

All three of Hamilton Southeastern's losses have come against teams currently ranked in the top seven. Like Ben Davis, the Royals need to win one of those big games, and they get a chance to solidify their position Friday night at home against No. 22 Zionsville. A loss could leave them out of the rankings next week, depending on the results of other games.

20. Merrillville

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Merrillville 44, Michigan City 20

Loss(es): Crown Point, 23-14

Merrillville's only loss to date came against undefeated No. 17 Crown Point, and the Pirates have favorable opportunities remaining on their schedule. They'll face a 1-4 La Porte squad Friday night.

21. Roncalli

Record: 3-2

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Roncalli 35, Guerin Catholic 17

Loss(es): Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, 15-14; Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 42-14

With two losses at this position in the rankings, Roncalli can't afford any slip-ups. A Friday night road game at top-70 Brebeuf Jesuit Prep is exactly the kind of matchup that could test the Rebels.

22. Zionsville

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: 22

Last Week: Zionsville 29, Noblesville 23

Loss(es): Westfield, 42-7

Zionsville has a chance to move up the rankings Friday night when it travels to Hamilton Southeastern.

23. Warsaw

Record: 5-0

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: Warsaw 38, Wawasee 7

Loss(es): None

Warsaw has clawed its way into the Top 25 behind a quality win over Northrop, which is ranked behind the Tigers and previously upset a ranked Homestead squad. Warsaw's future on this list, however, will depend on its ability to keep winning, including Friday night when Goshen comes to town.

24. Fort Wayne Northrop

Record: 3-1

Previous Rank: 25

Last Week: Fort Wayne Northrop 41, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 21

Loss(es): Warsaw, 29-28

Northrop has compiled three straight wins after losing a season-opening thriller to Warsaw by one point. It gets significantly tougher Friday night, however, when the Bruins travel across town to No. 10 Bishop Dwenger.

25. Yorktown

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Yorktown 24, Columbus North 7

Loss(es): New Palestine, 42-28

Yorktown exited the rankings after a 42-28 loss to New Palestine on Sept. 4 but clawed its way back onto the list with a 24-7 win over last week's No. 24 Columbus North.

Final Analysis

With Brownsburg and Westfield set to settle things on the field Friday night, the top of the Indiana rankings could look very different by this time next week. Whether the Bulldogs extend their remarkable winning streak or the Rocks finally turn the tables, one thing is certain: The Hoosier State has plenty of high-stakes football still to come, and the race for the top spot is only getting started.