Colorado High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 16, 2026)

A week ago, a Colorado high school football game attracted plenty of attention, even beyond the state’s borders.

The premier dynasty in the state, Cherry Creek, was pushed to the limit by Legend, and the game went into overtime. But the Bruins displayed their championship mettle, and were able to survive the Titans to pick up their 30th consecutive victory.

Cherry Creek, Legend Stars Trade Heroics in Wild First Half of Colorado Showdown

Yet, the Bruins have no time to catch their breath. They have another huge showdown this week, taking on Valor Christian.

It’s a matchup of two of the top three teams in this week’s High School On SI Colorado Top 25 rankings. Here, now, are the complete rankings through Week 3:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3

1. Cherry Creek (3-0)

Previous rank: 1

For the second straight week, Bruin receiver and Wyoming commit Alijah Landrum-Hamilton caught three touchdown passes. But it was another wideout, Yorel Autry, who caught the walk-off TD in OT as Cherry Creek survived, 34-28.

Up Next: at Valor Christian on Friday, Sept. 18

2. Palmer Ridge (3-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Bears enjoyed last week off. They’re back at it this week.

Up Next: at Air Academy on Friday, Sept. 18

3. Valor Christian (2-1)

Previous rank: 3

With the Eagles last week, they definitely were able to spend some extra time scouting the Cherry Creek overtime win against Legend. Will that pay off come Friday?

Up Next: vs. Cherry Creek on Friday, Sept. 18

4. Ralston Valley (2-1)

Previous rank: 6

The Mustangs rebounded from their loss to Cherry Creek with a workmanlike 35-17 win at Arapahoe. Senior tailback Sawyer Blomquist rushed for 181 yards on 19 carries and found the end zone twice in the win.

Up Next: vs. Fairview on Friday, Sept. 18

5. Broomfield (3-0)

Previous rank: 7

The Eagles keep on winning, the latest a 29-7 triumph against Erie as quarterback Slater Saunders threw for 186 yards and three TDs.

Up Next: vs. Denver East on Friday, Sept. 18

6. Mountain Vista (2-1)

Previous rank: 9

In a highly entertaining game, the Golden Eagles outlasted 4A title contender Montrose, 40-33. Quarterback Marquise Reese completed 69% of his passes for 339 yards and a pair of scores while adding 69 yards rushing on eight carries.

Up Next: vs. ThunderRidge on Friday, Sept. 18

7. Montrose (3-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Red Hawks came up short in a hard-fought 40-33 loss to another highly ranked team, Class 5A Mountain Vista.

Up Next: Idle this week

8. Limon (3-0)

Previous rank: 8

After an off week, the Badgers will board the bus westward on Interstate 70 to resume their season.

Up Next: at Byers on Friday, Sept. 18

9. Monarch (2-1)

Previous rank: 10

Last week, the Coyotes led 19-0 at halftime but had to hang on in the second half for a 44-37 win against Fossil Ridge. Senior tailback Malakhi Payne went for 310 yards on 29 carries and five TDs, and now has more than 650 yards on the season and 10 scores.

Up Next: at Contaurus on Friday, Sept. 18

10. Legend (1-2)

Previous rank: 5

Despite the tough overtime loss to Cherry Creek, senior Freddie Burke turned in one of the top individual performances of the season. He accounted for 27 of the Titans’ 28 points, scoring two receiving TDs, a pick-six for another TD, kicking two field goals and a PAT along with a two-point conversion.

Up Next: vs. Regis Jesuit on Thursday, Sept. 17

11. Columbine (2-1)

Previous rank: 11

After a bye week, the Rebels are back on the field Thursday.

Up Next: vs. Rock Canyon on Thursday, Sept. 17

12. Ponderosa (3-0)

Previous rank: 12

The Mustangs accounted for 476 yards of total offense in a 48-3 win at Dakota Ridge. They also got five takeaways on defense.

Up Next: vs. Vista PEAK Prep on Friday, Sept. 18

13. Forge Christian (3-0)

Previous rank: 13

It was idle time for the Fury last week, but they’re more than ready to resume their undefeated season come Thursday.

Up Next: vs. Eaton on Thursday, Sept. 17

14. Grandview (3-0)

Previous rank: 14

Another team that enjoyed having last week off.

Up Next: at Arapahoe on Friday, Sept. 18

15. Mesa Ridge (3-1)

Previous rank: 16

The Grizzlies made a swing through Kansas and came away 44-14 winners. Senior QB Koa Dietrich threw for 223 yards and three scores.

Up Next: vs. Coronado on Friday, Sept. 18

16. Elizabeth (3-0)

Previous rank: 17

The Cardinals get back on the field this week after being off.

Up Next: at Resurrection Christian on Friday, Sept. 18

17. Holy Family (2-1)

Previous rank: 18

Gage Gunderson rushed for 140 yards on 17 carries and two TDs and also caught an 80-yard pass for another score in the Tigers’ 48-14 win against Eagle Valley.

Up Next: at Silver Creek on Friday, Sept. 18

18. Pomona (1-2)

Previous rank: 19

Pomona is back on the field this week after being off.

Up Next: at Palisade on Friday, Sept. 18

19. Fort Collins (3-0)

Previous rank: 20

The Lambkins were also off last week.

Up Next: at Erie on Friday, Sept. 18

20. Mead (2-1)

Previous rank: 15

It was a rough showing for the Mavericks last week, who dropped a 21-0 decision to Lutheran.

Up Next: vs. Severance on Friday, Sept. 18

21. Platte Valley (3-0)

Previous rank: 21

At least there was a Colorado team nicknamed the Broncos that had a good week, unlike the NFL team of the same name. These Broncos of Platte Valley rang up a 38-6 lead en route to downing Sterling, 47-6.

Up Next: at Yuma on Friday, Sept. 18

22. Eaglecrest (3-0)

Previous rank: 22

Following an off week, the Raptors receive a huge challenge on Thursday, taking on Cherokee Trail.

Up Next: vs. Cherokee Trail on Thursday, Sept. 17

23. Cherokee Trail (3-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Cougars weren’t off last week, and they got prepared for Thursday’s game with Cherokee Trail by getting past Rocky Mountain, 31-7. QB Bryson Peterson threw for 318 yards and three TDs.

Up Next: at Eaglecrest on Thursday, Sept. 17

24. Strasburg (2-1)

Previous rank: 24

Quarterback Brody Hopwood was a perfect 12-of-12 on his passes in a 47-21 win against Dayspring Christian Academy. He also threw for 272 yards and three TDs.

Up Next: at Wellington on Friday, Sept. 18

25. Douglas County (3-0)

Previous rank: 25

The Huskies were another undefeated team enjoying a week off. They’ll be ready to go again come Friday.

Up Next: vs. Horizon on Friday, Sept. 18