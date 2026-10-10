How to Watch Alaska High School Football Playoffs: 7 Live Streams, Oct. 9–10

Alaska's road to three high school football state championships begins this weekend, and fans can watch seven playoff games Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9–10, on the NFHS Network.

The 2026 ASAA First National Bowl Series features three divisions, with Division I beginning its eight-team tournament and Divisions II and III opening semifinal competition.

Among the headliners are top-seeded West Anchorage, undefeated Lathrop and three-time defending Division II champion Soldotna.

Seven playoff matchups are listed on the NFHS Network's streaming schedule, giving fans across Alaska and around the country an opportunity to follow the action.

Here is the complete streaming schedule, organized by day.

Friday, Oct. 9: Alaska High School Football Playoff Live Streams

Division: Additional ASAA playoff broadcast

Time: 2:50 p.m. AKDT (6:50 p.m. ET)

Location: Kodiak, Alaska

Nikiski and Kodiak meet in one of Friday's earliest postseason broadcasts. Both teams enter with 5-3 records, setting up an intriguing matchup between evenly matched opponents.

WATCH LIVE: Nikiski vs. Kodiak on the NFHS Network

Division: Division III semifinal

Time: 6 p.m. AKDT (10 p.m. ET)

Location: Redington High School, Wasilla

No. 2 seed Redington (4-3) hosts defending Division III state champion Homer (2-5), with a trip to the championship game at stake.

Homer struggled during the regular season but enters the playoffs with the opportunity to defend its title. Redington earned home-field advantage and will try to advance to the state final.

WATCH LIVE: Homer vs. Redington on the NFHS Network

Division: Division I quarterfinal

Time: 7 p.m. AKDT (11 p.m. ET)

Location: Colony High School, Palmer

No. 4 Colony (4-4) hosts No. 5 Service (4-4) in one of the most evenly matched Division I quarterfinals.

The teams have identical records, and the winner advances to the semifinals of Alaska's largest-school classification.

WATCH LIVE: Service vs. Colony on the NFHS Network

Division: Division I quarterfinal

Time: 7 p.m. AKDT (11 p.m. ET)

Location: West Anchorage High School, Anchorage

Top-seeded West Anchorage (7-1) begins its pursuit of a Division I championship against No. 8 Dimond (2-6).

West enters the postseason having won six consecutive games and is the highest-ranked Division I team in High School On SI's Alaska Elite 12.

The Eagles have been dominant down the stretch, including a 45-7 victory over Colony in their regular-season finale.

WATCH LIVE: Dimond vs. West Anchorage on the NFHS Network

Saturday, Oct. 10: Alaska High School Football Playoff Live Streams

Division: Division II semifinal

Time: 2 p.m. AKDT (6 p.m. ET)

Location: Soldotna High School, Soldotna

Three-time defending Division II champion Soldotna (6-2) opens its postseason against No. 3 Wasilla (6-2).

The Stars have won four consecutive games, including a 49-14 victory over Wasilla earlier this season.

Soldotna is trying to win its fourth consecutive state championship, while Wasilla has an opportunity to reverse that earlier result and reach the final.

WATCH LIVE: Wasilla vs. Soldotna on the NFHS Network

Division: Division I quarterfinal

Time: 2 p.m. AKDT (6 p.m. ET)

Location: South Anchorage High School, Anchorage

Defending Division I state champion South Anchorage (6-2) begins its title defense against No. 7 Bartlett (2-6).

The Wolverines earned the No. 2 seed and are among the leading contenders to reach the championship game.

Bartlett enters as the underdog but has an opportunity to produce one of the opening round's biggest upsets.

WATCH LIVE: Bartlett vs. South Anchorage on the NFHS Network

Division: Division II semifinal

Time: 3 p.m. AKDT (7 p.m. ET)

Location: Lathrop High School, Fairbanks

Undefeated Lathrop (8-0) begins its championship pursuit against No. 4 Palmer (5-3).

The Malemutes are ranked No. 1 in High School On SI's Alaska Elite 12 and are the only unbeaten team remaining in the state.

Lathrop defeated Palmer 42-26 during the regular season and also owns a 23-20 victory over defending Division II champion Soldotna.

A victory Saturday would put the Malemutes one win away from completing a perfect season.

WATCH LIVE: Palmer vs. Lathrop on the NFHS Network

How to Watch Alaska High School Football Playoff Games

All seven games listed above are scheduled for streaming on the NFHS Network.

Fans can watch through the NFHS Network website or supported streaming devices. A subscription is required to access the broadcasts.

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Alaska State Championship Dates

The winners advance toward the ASAA state championship games, scheduled for the following dates:

Division II: Saturday, Oct. 17, at Wasilla High School.

Division III: Saturday, Oct. 17, at Wasilla High School.

Division I: Friday, Oct. 23, at Colony High School in Palmer.

High School On SI will continue providing Alaska high school football playoff coverage, including updated brackets, scores and championship results.