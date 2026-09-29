Arizona High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 29, 2026)

Almost halfway through the Arizona high school football season, who is emerging in the desert?

All eyes are directed toward Hamilton and Chandler meeting on Nov. 5, but how can the rankings shake up between now and then? Will Centennial have a say? Can Liberty and Basha successfully bounce back?

Here are the latest High School On SI Arizona high school football Top 25 rankings heading into Week 6:

1. Hamilton (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 1

Who will stop the Hamilton Huskies? So far, the rest of Arizona is 0-5 in attempts to knock down the maroon and silver.

Hamilton took a 42-14 win over Williams Field in Week 5, staying undefeated. WR Roman Oliver stole the headlines with three receiving touchdowns and 192 yards on 11 catches.

Hamilton will travel to Valley Vista in Week 6.

2. Chandler (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 4

Watch out for the Wolves. Chandler has now put together four straight victories following their Week 1 loss to Basha.

Oregon quarterback Will Mencl once again led Chandler to another big win, taking down then-Top 10 Brophy, 28-13.

Chandler will travel to Cactus Canyon in Week 6.

3. Centennial (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 2

That’s five in a row. A four-touchdown night from Centennial QB Jonah Garcillano, including two for top receiver Torrin Hill, kept the Coyotes perfect on the season against Casteel, 34-17.

Centennial will go on the road for a big matchup against No. 14 O’Connor in Week 6.

4. Liberty (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 3

Three passing touchdowns from Liberty quarterback Jason Haines pushed the Lions over ALA-Queen Creek, 43-14.

The former No. 1 Lions returned to the win column after falling short against Basha. They will host Mountain Ridge in Week 6.

5. Basha (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 5

A banged-up Basha team still managed to handle business on the road, 35-12 over Red Mountain.

Texas running back commit Noah Roberts punched in three rushing scores, putting the Bears back over .500.

Basha will return home to host Westwood in Week 6.

6. Pinnacle (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 6

The Pioneers stayed put at No. 6 after a forfeit victory against Saguaro.

They will host Valley Vista in Week 6 ahead of a big-time showdown against No. 1 Hamilton in Week 7.

7. Perry (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 8

Back-to-back 40+ point blowouts for the Perry Pumas, moving to 4-1 after falling to No. 1 Hamilton in Week 3.

Kael Snyder was impressive once again, as Perry will travel to Higley to open up October.

8. ALA-Gilbert North (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 11

The Eagles soared against the Dobson Mustangs, 58-0. It was a three-touchdown night for QB Ben Livingston while four different ALA running backs found the endzone.

They will host Skyline in Week 6.

9. Horizon (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 10

The Horizon Huskies stay perfect with a 35-6 win over McClintock.

RB Dylan Brush continued his remarkable season with three touchdowns and 221 rushing yards. Brush and Co. will travel to Notre Dame Prep in Week 6.

10. Desert Mountain (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 7

Three different running backs found the endzone for the Wolves in Week 5, taking down Glendale’s Kellis 65-0.

Easton Conner led the way with two rushing scores, averaging 19.7 yards per carry. They’ve won their last three games with a combined score of 184-0. Desert Mountain heads to Cactus Shadows for Week 6.

11. Brophy College Prep (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 9

Last week: Loss to then-No. 4 Chandler, 28-13

Next: at Shadow Ridge

12. Red Mountain (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 12

Last week: Loss to then-No. 5 Basha, 35-12

Next: at Desert Ridge

13. Higley (4-1)

Previous rank: No. 15

Last week: Defeated Cactus Canyon, 65-0

Next: vs. Perry

14. O'Connor (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 16

Last week: Loss to then-No. 22 Queen Creek, 24-21

Next: at Centennial

15. Desert Edge (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 13

Last week: Lost to then-unranked Mountain Pointe, 34-27

Next: vs. Canyon View

16. Williams Field (3-2)

Previous rank: No. 14

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Hamilton, 42-14

Next: at Saguaro

17. Queen Creek (2-3)

Previous rank: No. 22

Last week: Defeated then-No. 16 O’Connor, 24-21

Next: at Mountain View

18. Notre Dame Prep (4-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Campo Verde, 33-10

Next: vs. No. 5 Horizon

19. Canyon View (5-0)

Previous rank: No. 17

Last week: Defeated Camelback, 28-6

Next: at Desert Edge

20. Highland (2-3)

Previous rank: No. 21

Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Salpointe Catholic

Next: vs. Buena

21. Salpointe Catholic (2-3)

Previous rank: No. 19

Last week: Lost to Highland, 21-13

Next: at Mesa

22. Mesa (2-3)

Previous rank: No. 20

Last week: Lost to Mountain View, 21-19

Next: vs. Salpointe Catholic

23. Mountain Pointe (2-3)

Previous rank: Not Ranked

Last week: Defeated then-No. 13 Desert Edge, 34-27

Next: at Arizona College Prep

24. ALA-Queen Creek (1-4)

Previous rank: No. 18

Last week: Lost to then-No. 3 Liberty, 43-14

Next: vs. Corona Del Sol

25. Benjamin Franklin (6-0)

Previous rank: Not Ranked

Last week: Defeated Valley Christian, 35-0

Next: at Gilbert Christian