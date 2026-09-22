Vote: Who Was The Southern California High School Football Player Of the Week? (Sept. 17-19)

Southern California high school football produced another collection of big individual performances from Sept. 17-19, led by quarterbacks who filled up the stat sheet.

Hamilton sophomore Thaddeus Breaux passed for 503 yards and six TDs, while Culver City's Nicholas Hoang accounted for 540 total yards and eight TDs in an overtime victory over Warren. Warren quarterback Jordan Malikin threw for 467 yards and seven scores in the same game, and La Serna receiver Landon Armenta surpassed 200 receiving yards.

High School On SI has selected 11 candidates for Southern California High School Football Player of the Week. Read about each nominee below, then cast your vote for the performance that impressed you most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Jeremy Mellalieu of Chaminade.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on [DATE]. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Southern California High School Football Player of the Week Candidates

Thaddeus Breaux, QB, Hamilton

The mega-recruit sophomore put on a display that justifies the hype.

Breaux threw for a whopping 503 yards on 40 completions in 52 attempts. He finished with six touchdowns in Hamilton's statement win over Washington Prep.

Breaux currently holds nine college offers, according to 247Sports.

Nicholas Hoang, QB, Culver City

Hoang appears in one our Player of the Week for the second time this season going ballistic in Culver City's overtime win over Warren.

The senior racked up 451 yards passing with six touchdowns. He didn't stop at just an air assault. Hoang piled on 89 yards rushing and two more scores.

Jordan Malikin, QB, Warren

On the other side of Culver City's overtime win was Warren's game effort in defeat. Malikin was a huge part of that.

The senior did all he could to secure a win by throwing for 467 yards and a whopping seven touchdowns.

Jaxsen Stokes, RB, Sierra Canyon

It was no secret that Sierra Canyon wanted to pound the rock in its showdown with Trinity League opponent Orange Lutheran last Friday. The Lancers still couldn't stop it.

Stokes, one of the top ball carriers in the state, ran wild for 157 yards and two touchdown as Sierra Canyon stayed unbeaten and made a statement in the process.

Jordan Spigarelli, QB, Newport Harbor

One of many top public school quarterbacks putting on a show in SoCal this season, Spigarelli made sure the Sailors had an easy time with Colony.

Spigarelli threw for 448 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-0 win that sent Newport Harbor to 3-2 after its nonleague schedule.

Marcus Fakatou, DT, Sierra Canyon

One of the top defensive line recruits in the country, Fakatou commands extra attention from opposing offensive lines. And yet the senior still puts on a show.

Fakataou tallied six total tackles, a whopping for them being for lost yardage, while adding half a sack and eight quarterback hurries.

He was a big reason why Sierra Canyon shut down Orange Lutheran in one of the biggest games of Week 4.

Skylar Robinson, WR, Huntington Beach

Robinson has multiple college offers but still feels like he's flying under the radar.

The senior could only be stopped by the referees on Friday night as Huntington Beach moved to 5-0 this season with a 29-25 win over Yorba Linda.

Robinson finished with seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown. He also added a kickoff return for touchdown. Oh yeah, Robinson also had two touchdowns called back on penalties.

Josiah Rand, LB, Chaminade

Rand is a major reason why Chaminade is off to.a 5-0 start this season. The Eagles needed every bit of Rand's prowess to pull out a 27-24 win over St. Bonaventure last week in the nonleague finale.

The Washington State commit finished with 11 total tackles and added a sack for good measure.

Landon Armenta, WR, La Serna

The reigning Del Rio League MVP put on a show in his team's close loss to Corona del Mar.

Armenta hauled in nine passes for a whopping 221 yards and a touchdown. His season average yards per reception now sits at a stellar 28.6!

Eiler King, QB, San Juan Hills

King continues to show why he's one of Orange County's top quarterbacks this season.

He's led San Juan Hills to a 4-1 start that included last week's win over Mira Costa, during which King tallied 345 yards passing and five touchdowns.

One of the best 4th and 3 touchdown runs you will ever see. JSerra QB Hayes Cloutier zig zags for a 27 yard TD to tie the score, 28-28 pic.twitter.com/zG69ydFg5t — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) September 19, 2026

Hayes Cloutier, QB, JSerra

In one of the best all-around quarterback performances of the season, Cloutier was unstoppable while helping JSerra hand Bishop Amat its first loss of the season.

Cloutier accounted for all five of JSerra's touchdowns (two passing, three rushing) and finished with 182 yards passing while adding 135 yards on the ground.