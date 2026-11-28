Arizona Open Division Football Semifinals: How to Watch Chandler-Hamilton, Liberty-Basha
The Arizona high school football season reaches one of its biggest nights Saturday, Nov. 28, when Chandler, Hamilton, Liberty and Basha square off in the AIA Open Division state semifinals.
The four powerhouse programs will compete for the opportunity to play for Arizona's most prestigious high school football championship.
The semifinal lineup features a renewal of one of the state's fiercest rivalries between Chandler and Hamilton, while Liberty and Basha meet in another heavyweight showdown between two of Arizona's most successful programs in recent years.
Both games are scheduled for live coverage on the NFHS Network.
Chandler vs. Hamilton: Fierce Rivals Meet With Championship Berth at Stake
Few high school football rivalries in Arizona can match the intensity of Chandler and Hamilton.
The Wolves and Huskies have helped establish the city of Chandler as one of the nation's premier high school football communities, producing state championship teams and numerous major college prospects.
Their latest meeting carries considerably more significance than a regular-season rivalry game.
A victory sends one program to the Open Division state championship game, while a loss brings the other team's season to an end.
Chandler has a rich championship tradition, including winning the first two Arizona Open Division state titles in 2019 and 2020.
Hamilton, meanwhile, has established its own legacy as one of Arizona's most accomplished football programs.
The familiarity between the two schools adds another layer of intrigue to a game that already carries enormous postseason stakes.
WATCH LIVE: Chandler vs. Hamilton Football
Liberty vs. Basha: Recent Open Division Champions Collide
The other semifinal features two programs that have helped reshape the balance of power in Arizona high school football.
Liberty, located in Peoria, captured back-to-back Open Division state championships in 2023 and 2024, establishing itself as one of the state's premier football programs.
Basha won the Open Division championship in 2022, defeating Chandler in the semifinals before knocking off Saguaro in the championship game.
Now the Lions and Bears meet with an opportunity to add another chapter to their championship histories.
For Basha, a victory could also set up an all-Chandler Open Division championship game against either Chandler or Hamilton.
Liberty, however, stands in the way of that possibility and will attempt to secure another appearance on Arizona's biggest high school football stage.
With three consecutive Open Division championships from 2022 through 2024 between them, these programs are no strangers to the pressure of late-November playoff football.
WATCH LIVE: Liberty vs. Basha Football
How to Watch the Arizona Open Division Football Semifinals
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
- Round: AIA Open Division state semifinal
- Live stream: NFHS Network
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
- Round: AIA Open Division state semifinal
- Live stream: NFHS Network
NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.