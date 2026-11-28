The Arizona high school football season reaches one of its biggest nights Saturday, Nov. 28, when Chandler, Hamilton, Liberty and Basha square off in the AIA Open Division state semifinals.

The four powerhouse programs will compete for the opportunity to play for Arizona's most prestigious high school football championship.

The semifinal lineup features a renewal of one of the state's fiercest rivalries between Chandler and Hamilton, while Liberty and Basha meet in another heavyweight showdown between two of Arizona's most successful programs in recent years.

Both games are scheduled for live coverage on the NFHS Network.

Chandler vs. Hamilton: Fierce Rivals Meet With Championship Berth at Stake

Few high school football rivalries in Arizona can match the intensity of Chandler and Hamilton.

The Wolves and Huskies have helped establish the city of Chandler as one of the nation's premier high school football communities, producing state championship teams and numerous major college prospects.

Their latest meeting carries considerably more significance than a regular-season rivalry game.

A victory sends one program to the Open Division state championship game, while a loss brings the other team's season to an end.

Chandler has a rich championship tradition, including winning the first two Arizona Open Division state titles in 2019 and 2020.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has established its own legacy as one of Arizona's most accomplished football programs.

The familiarity between the two schools adds another layer of intrigue to a game that already carries enormous postseason stakes.

WATCH LIVE: Chandler vs. Hamilton Football

Liberty vs. Basha: Recent Open Division Champions Collide

The other semifinal features two programs that have helped reshape the balance of power in Arizona high school football.

Liberty, located in Peoria, captured back-to-back Open Division state championships in 2023 and 2024, establishing itself as one of the state's premier football programs.

Basha won the Open Division championship in 2022, defeating Chandler in the semifinals before knocking off Saguaro in the championship game.

Now the Lions and Bears meet with an opportunity to add another chapter to their championship histories.

For Basha, a victory could also set up an all-Chandler Open Division championship game against either Chandler or Hamilton.

Liberty, however, stands in the way of that possibility and will attempt to secure another appearance on Arizona's biggest high school football stage.

With three consecutive Open Division championships from 2022 through 2024 between them, these programs are no strangers to the pressure of late-November playoff football.

How to Watch the Arizona Open Division Football Semifinals

Chandler vs. Hamilton

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Round: AIA Open Division state semifinal

Live stream: NFHS Network

Liberty vs. Basha

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Round: AIA Open Division state semifinal

Live stream: NFHS Network

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.