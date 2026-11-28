Urbana and Shelby meet in an Ohio football matchup. The teams are scheduled to meet Friday, Nov. 27, in Ohio high school football action, with a late-season victory providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Urbana vs. Shelby

What: Urbana vs. Shelby

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 7:00 p.m. ET

Competition: Ohio high school football

Live stream: WATCH URBANA VS. SHELBY ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Urbana and Shelby: What to Watch

Field position is worth monitoring in this matchup. A strong special teams performance could give either Urbana or Shelby an advantage, particularly if the defenses keep the scoring low.

Both teams have an opportunity to deliver a memorable performance on the holiday weekend.

High School On SI will continue to follow Ohio high school football as the 2026 season winds down.