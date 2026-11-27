Sterling and Rossville meet in a Kansas postseason matchup. The teams are scheduled to meet Friday, Nov. 27, in Kansas high school football action, with a late-season victory providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Sterling vs. Rossville

What: Sterling vs. Rossville

When: Friday, Nov. 27, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 6:00 p.m. CT / 7:00 p.m. ET

Competition: Kansas high school football

Live stream: WATCH STERLING VS. ROSSVILLE ON NçFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Sterling and Rossville: What to Watch

Field position is worth monitoring in this matchup. A strong special teams performance could give either Sterling or Rossville an advantage, particularly if the defenses keep the scoring low.

Both teams have an opportunity to deliver a memorable performance on the holiday weekend.

High School On SI will continue to follow Kansas high school football as the 2026 season winds down.