Bijan Robinson Returns to Salpointe Catholic to Have No. 5 Jersey Retired

Before beginning his fourth NFL season, Bijan Robinson returned Friday to the place where his football career first gained national attention.

Salpointe Catholic retired Robinson’s No. 5 jersey during a morning assembly in Tucson, honoring one of the most accomplished players in Arizona high school football history.

Robinson starred at Salpointe from 2016-19 before playing at Texas and becoming the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Robinson Returns to Salpointe

Nine days before Atlanta opens its season at Pittsburgh, Robinson returned to Salpointe for the ceremony.

Salpointe Catholic hosted a Friday morning pep rally and assembly to honor his No. 5.

Students, faculty and members of the Salpointe community filled the gym as Robinson entered with a cheerleader escort and made his way to the stage, where he was presented with a framed No. 5 jersey.

Robinson then addressed the crowd and reflected on what the school meant to him.

The ceremony came a month after Robinson signed a three-year contract extension with Atlanta that could be worth up to $75 million.

"This is all I need right here, man," Robinson told the Arizona Daily Star. "This school right here, this is like my roots. Everything else is for the world to see, but being right here is where it all started. Being here is how I became the man I've become, the player I've become."

Where It All Started

Robinson’s No. 5 is being retired for what he accomplished at Salpointe, not simply for what came afterward.

From 2016-19, Robinson rushed for 7,036 yards and scored 114 total touchdowns during his Salpointe career. He rushed for more than 2,000 yards in each of his final three seasons and scored at least 30 touchdowns in two of them.

As a senior, Robinson averaged 203 rushing yards per game and scored 38 touchdowns. He was named Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year and finished his career with 7,036 rushing yards and 114 total touchdowns.

Robinson earned the label of a 5-star recruit, ranked as the No. 16 player in the Class of 2020 and No. 2 running back. He went on to play for the University of Texas and was selected eighth overall by Atlanta in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lancer Legacy

This is the first retired number for the Salpointe Catholic program since 2018, when the school retired former USC All-American Kris O'Dowd's No. 76.

Robinson is the fifth Lancer to ever make it to the NFL level, joining Carolina defensive back Lathan Ransom and NFL alumni Donovan Olumba, Jeff Tuel, John Fina and Frank Garcia.

The former Lancer running back is coming off an All-Pro season in 2025, being listed as No. 3 in the NFL's Top 100 players for the 2026 season.

While he currently sports No. 7, southern Arizona remembers him as No. 5, as it will now hang from the rafters of Salpointe Catholic High School forever.