Why Bijan Robinson is Excited for Revamped Falcons Offense Under OC Tommy Rees

Bijan Robinson cannot hide the excitement of the Atlanta Falcons’ new-look offense.

The All-Pro running back points to the changes in training camp that will enable Atlanta to be multidimensional under new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“When it works how it’s supposed to, this offense will be dangerous,” Robinson said. “It opens up the pass game in a very high level. And even if you put eight guys in the box or stack the box, we still have so many more varieties of runs that can work against it.”

The Falcons’ run game starts with the offensive line, led by veteran NFL coach Bill Callahan, in his first year as Atlanta’s offensive line coach.

Without providing too much game plan intel, Robinson said that the Falcons will explore many ways to attack opposing defenses on the ground.

He added that it’s similar to his time playing college football for the Texas Longhorns under head coach and former Falcons offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

Sarkisian held an expansive playbook of zone and gap schemes that allowed Robinson to display a blend of patience, power, and open-field speed.

“A lot of different things to come at you. You really don’t know what we’re going to do,” Robinson previewed the Falcons offense. “We have a lot of variations. It’s to create space for yourself, and he does a really good job in being intentional and trying to get us to the second level as fast as possible because when we get to the second level, we’re super dangerous as runners. So I’ve been appreciating what Coach Callahan does for this run game.”

As for Rees, he’s increasing the number of screen plays in Atlanta. It’s something Robinson has thrived in and ultimately helped him become the 2025 NFL all-purpose yard leader.

“A lot of new screens,” Robinson said. “I love us having to add more screens that can go across the play. There are just so many things we can do with that scheme.”

With a revamped offense, the Atlanta star hopes to build on a productive third NFL season that led to a three-year, $75 million contract extension, with $66.75 million guaranteed, resetting the running back market.

In 2025, Robinson accrued 1,478 rushing yards, 820 receiving yards, and 11 all-purpose touchdowns, seven rushing, four receiving.

The Falcons (1-1) complete their NFL preseason against the Miami Dolphins (0-2) on Friday, Aug. 28, two days before the final roster cut deadline.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on FOX 5 Atlanta and CBS Miami.

Robinson is listed as the starting running back for Friday on the Falcons team-released depth chart, released on Aug. 25.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com