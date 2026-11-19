The 2026 Arkansas high school football playoffs enter their second weekend Friday, Nov. 20, with seven state championship brackets moving closer to the finals at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The opening round produced several dramatic finishes and significant upsets, including Rogers' 31-30 victory over Bryant in Class 7A and Jonesboro's thrilling 50-49 overtime win over Lake Hamilton in Class 6A.

Class 5A also featured two major surprises. Harrison knocked off fourth-seeded Camden Fairview 40-6, while Jacksonville eliminated third-seeded Harding Academy 47-28.

In Class 4A, Gosnell survived a wild 55-46 shootout against Lamar, while Ozark delivered one of the most dominant performances of the opening weekend with an 82-20 victory over Ashdown.

Class 3A featured several explosive offensive performances, including Walnut Ridge's 75-26 victory over Rison, Rivercrest's 59-28 win over McGehee and Bismarck's 59-21 defeat of Paris.

The eight-man tournament also delivered a remarkable finish as Hermitage edged Rector 64-62 in one of the highest-scoring games of the opening round.

The Nov. 20 schedule features second-round games across all seven brackets, with Class 7A, 6A, 5A, 2A and eight-man football advancing to the quarterfinal stage.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Arkansas high school football playoff brackets, including upcoming matchups, opening-round scores and links to the complete tournaments.

Class 7A Arkansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Conway begins its postseason against Bentonville West, which advanced with a 54-7 victory over Little Rock Central.

Conway will be looking to take another step toward the state championship, but Bentonville West enters the matchup with momentum after a dominant opening-round performance.

Fourth-seeded Bentonville will face Little Rock Christian Academy, which defeated Springdale 45-6.

The most surprising result of the opening round came from Rogers, which eliminated Bryant 31-30. The Mounties will now face second-seeded Shiloh Christian.

Third-seeded North Little Rock will meet Har-Ber, which advanced with a 42-6 victory over Cabot.

Class 7A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20

No. 8 Bentonville West at No. 1 Conway

No. 5 Little Rock Christian Academy at No. 4 Bentonville

No. 10 Rogers at No. 2 Shiloh Christian

No. 6 Har-Ber at No. 3 North Little Rock

Class 7A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Bentonville West 54, Little Rock Central 7

Little Rock Christian Academy 45, Springdale 6

Rogers 31, Bryant 30

Har-Ber 42, Cabot 6

Class 6A Arkansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A produced one of Arkansas' most dramatic opening-round games when Jonesboro defeated Lake Hamilton 50-49 in overtime.

Jonesboro will attempt to continue its postseason run against fourth-seeded Benton.

Top-seeded Van Buren begins its postseason against Sylvan Hills, which defeated Little Rock Catholic 53-25.

Undefeated Sheridan, the No. 2 seed, will face El Dorado, which earned a 41-17 victory over Fort Smith Southside.

Third-seeded Mountain Home will meet Searcy, which delivered an impressive offensive performance in a 63-28 victory over Russellville.

Class 6A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20

No. 8 Sylvan Hills at No. 1 Van Buren

No. 12 Jonesboro at No. 4 Benton

No. 10 El Dorado at No. 2 Sheridan

No. 6 Searcy at No. 3 Mountain Home

Class 6A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Sylvan Hills 53, Little Rock Catholic 25

Jonesboro 50, Lake Hamilton 49 (OT)

El Dorado 41, Fort Smith Southside 17

Searcy 63, Russellville 28

Class 5A Arkansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Greenwood opened the playoffs with a convincing 52-0 shutout of Pine Bluff.

The Bulldogs will face Mills University Studies, which defeated Nettleton 47-21 to advance.

Fifth-seeded Little Rock Parkview defeated Wynne 45-21 and will meet Harrison, which produced one of the biggest upsets of the first round with a 40-6 victory over Camden Fairview.

Undefeated Joe T. Robinson continued its impressive season with a 54-20 victory over Batesville.

Robinson will face Hot Springs Lakeside, which defeated Alma 37-14.

Farmington advanced with a 60-22 victory over Arkansas High and will face Jacksonville, which stunned third-seeded Harding Academy 47-28.

Class 5A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20

No. 9 Mills University Studies at No. 1 Greenwood

No. 13 Harrison at No. 5 Little Rock Parkview

No. 7 Hot Springs Lakeside at No. 2 Joe T. Robinson

No. 14 Jacksonville at No. 6 Farmington

Class 5A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Greenwood 52, Pine Bluff 0

Mills University Studies 47, Nettleton 21

Harrison 40, Camden Fairview 6

Little Rock Parkview 45, Wynne 21

Joe T. Robinson 54, Batesville 20

Hot Springs Lakeside 37, Alma 14

Jacksonville 47, Harding Academy 28

Farmington 60, Arkansas High 22

Class 4A Arkansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features several undefeated contenders and some of the most explosive offenses in the Arkansas postseason.

Top-seeded Elkins enters the second round against Forrest City, which defeated Malvern 34-13.

Stuttgart remained undefeated with a 42-21 victory over Berryville and will face Gosnell, which survived a 55-46 shootout against Lamar.

Fourth-seeded Lonoke defeated DeWitt 42-14 and will face Fountain Lake, which advanced with a 40-7 victory over Harmony Grove.

Booneville continued its championship pursuit with a 50-22 victory over Arkadelphia and will meet Pottsville, which defeated Batesville Southside 35-7.

On the other side of the bracket, undefeated Nashville begins its postseason against Central Arkansas Christian.

Ozark, another unbeaten contender, overwhelmed Ashdown 82-20 and will face Warren, which edged Heber Springs 35-28.

Highland defeated Mena 42-7 and will meet Gravette, while Hamburg faces Bauxite in the final second-round matchup.

Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 20

No. 17 Forrest City at No. 1 Elkins

No. 24 Gosnell at No. 8 Stuttgart

No. 13 Fountain Lake at No. 4 Lonoke

No. 21 Pottsville at No. 5 Booneville

No. 18 Central Arkansas Christian at No. 2 Nashville

No. 10 Warren at No. 7 Ozark

No. 14 Gravette at No. 3 Highland

No. 11 Bauxite at No. 6 Hamburg

Class 4A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Forrest City 34, Malvern 13

Stuttgart 42, Berryville 21

Gosnell 55, Lamar 46

Lonoke 42, DeWitt 14

Fountain Lake 40, Harmony Grove 7

Booneville 50, Arkadelphia 22

Pottsville 35, Batesville Southside 7

Central Arkansas Christian 35, Gentry 7

Ozark 82, Ashdown 20

Warren 35, Heber Springs 28

Highland 42, Mena 7

Gravette 41, Pocahontas 7

Hamburg 56, Prairie Grove 26

Bauxite 42, Monticello 0

Class 3A Arkansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A enters the second round with several impressive contenders, including Newport, Prescott, Mansfield and Walnut Ridge.

Top-seeded Newport begins its postseason against Smackover, which defeated Hoxie 45-7 in the opening round.

Atkins advanced with a 56-22 victory over Salem and will meet Lakeside, which defeated Osceola 40-20.

Fourth-seeded Mansfield continued its strong season with a 52-28 victory over Jessieville and will face Bismarck, which routed Paris 59-21.

Helena-West Helena defeated Centerpoint 41-12 and will meet Rivercrest, which scored 59 points in its victory over McGehee.

On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Prescott begins its postseason against Quitman, which survived a 48-41 battle with Lavaca.

Fordyce delivered a 56-0 shutout of Parkers Chapel and will meet Cedarville, which defeated Perryville 29-0.

Third-seeded Walnut Ridge turned in one of the most impressive offensive performances of the opening round, scoring 75 points in a 75-26 victory over Rison.

Walnut Ridge will face Melbourne, which shut out Palestine-Wheatley 31-0.

Glen Rose and Charleston complete the second-round schedule after convincing opening-round victories.

Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Nov. 20

No. 16 Smackover at No. 1 Newport

No. 9 Lakeside at No. 8 Atkins

No. 13 Bismarck at No. 4 Mansfield

No. 12 Rivercrest at No. 5 Helena-West Helena

No. 15 Quitman at No. 2 Prescott

No. 23 Cedarville at No. 7 Fordyce

No. 14 Melbourne at No. 3 Walnut Ridge

No. 11 Charleston at No. 6 Glen Rose

Class 3A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Smackover 45, Hoxie 7

Atkins 56, Salem 22

Lakeside 40, Osceola 20

Mansfield 52, Jessieville 28

Bismarck 59, Paris 21

Helena-West Helena 41, Centerpoint 12

Rivercrest 59, McGehee 28

Quitman 48, Lavaca 41

Fordyce 56, Parkers Chapel 0

Cedarville 29, Perryville 0

Walnut Ridge 75, Rison 26

Melbourne 31, Palestine-Wheatley 0

Glen Rose 40, Mountain View 7

Charleston 40, Cutter-Morning Star 12

Class 2A Arkansas High School Football Playoff Bracket

Top-seeded Mount Ida opened the postseason with a 45-20 victory over Junction City.

Mount Ida will face Des Arc, which advanced with a 42-26 victory over Carlisle.

Fourth-seeded Gurdon defeated Bigelow 30-19 and will meet Earle, which produced one of the classification's biggest upsets with a 42-14 victory over fifth-seeded Hazen.

Second-seeded Baptist Prep continued its undefeated season with a 38-18 victory over East Poinsett County.

Baptist Prep will face Mineral Springs, which survived a 20-16 contest against Hector.

Third-seeded Marked Tree defeated England 56-12 and will meet Dierks, which eliminated Magnet Cove 38-14.

Class 2A State Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20

No. 8 Des Arc at No. 1 Mount Ida

No. 12 Earle at No. 4 Gurdon

No. 7 Mineral Springs at No. 2 Baptist Prep

No. 11 Dierks at No. 3 Marked Tree

Class 2A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Mount Ida 45, Junction City 20

Des Arc 42, Carlisle 26

Gurdon 30, Bigelow 19

Earle 42, Hazen 14

Baptist Prep 38, East Poinsett County 18

Mineral Springs 20, Hector 16

Marked Tree 56, England 12

Dierks 38, Magnet Cove 14

Arkansas Eight-Man High School Football Playoff Bracket

Arkansas' eight-man football playoffs produced one of the most remarkable games of opening weekend when Hermitage edged Rector 64-62.

Hermitage will now face top-seeded Magazine, which enters the quarterfinals after receiving a first-round bye.

Fourth-seeded Lafayette County will meet Rose Bud, which defeated Brinkley 20-6.

Second-seeded Corning will face South Side Bee Branch, which overwhelmed Woodlawn 82-52 in another high-scoring opening-round contest.

Third-seeded Izard County will meet Cedar Ridge, which advanced with a 48-30 victory over Strong.

Eight-Man State Quarterfinal Matchups — Nov. 20

No. 8 Hermitage at No. 1 Magazine

No. 12 Rose Bud at No. 4 Lafayette County

No. 7 South Side Bee Branch at No. 2 Corning

No. 11 Cedar Ridge at No. 3 Izard County

Eight-Man First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Hermitage 64, Rector 62

Rose Bud 20, Brinkley 6

South Side Bee Branch 82, Woodlawn 52

Cedar Ridge 48, Strong 30

When Are the 2026 Arkansas High School Football State Championships?

The Arkansas Activities Association's seven football championship brackets will culminate with state championship games in December.

The eight-man championship is scheduled for Dec. 3, followed by the Class 2A championship Dec. 4.

The Class 6A and Class 7A championships are scheduled for Dec. 4-5, while the Class 3A, 4A and 5A championships are scheduled for Dec. 11-12.

The championship games will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

The second round takes place Friday, Nov. 20, followed by additional playoff rounds Nov. 27 and Dec. 4-5, depending on classification.

What's Next in the Arkansas High School Football Playoffs?

Arkansas' second-round weekend features several compelling storylines, beginning with Rogers' attempt to continue its surprising Class 7A postseason run.

After eliminating Bryant 31-30, Rogers will face second-seeded Shiloh Christian with a semifinal berth at stake.

Class 6A features Jonesboro attempting to build on its dramatic overtime victory over Lake Hamilton, while undefeated Sheridan begins its postseason against El Dorado.

In Class 5A, Greenwood and Joe T. Robinson remain among the leading contenders, but Harrison and Jacksonville have already demonstrated their ability to upset higher-seeded opponents.

Class 4A features several undefeated programs, including Nashville, Stuttgart and Ozark, while Class 3A includes powerful offenses such as Walnut Ridge, Rivercrest and Mansfield.

Mount Ida and Baptist Prep remain undefeated contenders in Class 2A, while Magazine and Corning headline the eight-man championship race.

High School On SI will continue updating the Arkansas high school football playoff brackets with second-round scores, semifinal matchups and state championship results as the 2026 postseason progresses.