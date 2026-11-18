There were very few surprises in the opening playoff week of Arkansas high school football.

In fact, there was not a single amount of movement in this week’s High School On SI Arkansas Top 25. Two reasons for that were nine of the top 12 ranked teams got opening-round byes and every ranked team that played last week all prevailed.

Maybe the biggest upset last week came in 5A, when Jacksonville - the No. 4 seed from an extremely competitive 5A-Central, beat the top seed from the 5A-East, Harding Academy. But the Titans came into last week ranked No. 17, whereas Harding Academy was unranked, so it wasn’t really considered a huge upset.

But this week, with several ranked teams playing one another in either quarterfinal or second-round matchups, there will be some shuffling when we present next week’s Top 25.

In addition, there will be some regular-season rematches, including 7A-West top seed Shiloh Christian taking on a red-hot Rogers squad, and undefeated 6A-East champion Sheridan facing El Dorado, a team the Yellowjackets trailed at halftime in their regular-season finale two weeks ago.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9 | WK 10 | WK 11

1. Pulaski Robinson (11-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Senators opened up the Class 5A playoffs with a 54-20 win against Batesville, holding the Pioneers to 29 yards rushing. Robinson, meanwhile, got 163 yards on the ground, with three different players scoring touchdowns. The Senators now face Hot Springs Lakeside in a rematch of last season’s 5A title game.

Up Next: vs. Hot Springs Lakeside, 5A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

2. Conway (9-1)

Previous rank: 2

After drawing an opening-round bye, the Wampus Cats are now in the 7A quarterfinals, taking on Bentonville West, which advanced after beating Little Rock Central.

Up Next: vs. Bentonville West, 7A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

3. Shiloh Christian (9-1)

Previous rank: 3

The Saints got a well-deserved bye after claiming the No. 1 seed in the 7A-West in their first season in the league. But they have an interesting quarterfinal against fellow conference member Rogers, which has been playing extremely well of late, upending Springdale Har-Ber and then dethroning defending 7A champion Bryant last week.

Up Next: vs. Rogers, 7A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

There will be a new state champion in 7A.



The Bryant Hornets rallied from a 24-7 deficit, scoring a TD with less than 1:00 to go to make the score 31-30.



Bryant rolled the dice, going for 2 and the win. But, Rogers got one final stand to eliminate the two-time champs. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/d6hkHUOTZR — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) November 14, 2026

4. Bentonville (9-1)

Previous rank: 4

A 7A quarterfinal win against Little Rock Christian, along with Conway beating Bentonville West, could mean a semifinal rematch of a game earlier this season, won by the Tigers. But no one is certainly looking ahead to next week at this juncture.

Up Next: vs. LR Christian, 7A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

5. Sheridan (10-0)

Previous rank: 5

A schedule oddity: The Yellowjackets’ last game was against El Dorado, a game in which Sheridan won after trailing at halftime. They play El Dorado again, this time in the 6A quarterfinals, after the Wildcats won their opening-round playoff at Fort Smith Southside.

Up Next: vs. El Dorado, 6A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

6. Stuttgart (11-0)

Previous rank: 6

The Ricebirds opened their 4A playoff run on a high note with a 42-21 win against Berryville. Quarterback Cain Price was 16-of-17 passing for 240 yards and five TDs.

Up Next: vs. Gosnell, 4A second round, 7 p.m. CST Friday

7. Greenwood (9-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Bulldogs were upended by Pine Bluff in postseason play in 2013 and again in 2015. But they’ve beaten the Zebras three straight times in the playoffs since then, including last week’s 52-0 home victory to start the 5A playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Little Rock Mills, 5A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

8. North Little Rock (9-1)

Previous rank: 8

After a first-round bye, the Charging Wildcats return to the field for a home 7A quarterfinal.

Up Next: vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 7A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

9. Elkins (9-1)

Previous rank: 9

It’s now playoff time for the Elks, as they attempt to run it back in their quest to repeat as 4A champs.

Up Next: vs. Forrest City, 4A second round, 7 p.m. CST Friday

10. Nashville (10-0)

Previous rank: 10

Another team that got a first-round bye in the 4A playoffs, the Scrappers now are in game-week mode.

Up Next: vs. Central Arkansas Christian, 4A second round, 7 p.m. CST Friday

11. Van Buren (9-1)

Previous rank: 11

After two consecutive hard-fought wins to capture the outright 6A-West title, the Pointers got a well-deserved week off. Now they take on a Sylvan Hills squad that has been involved in numerous high-scoring contests all season.

Up Next: vs. Sylvan Hills, 6A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

12. Benton (7-3)

Previous rank: 12

The Panthers face Jonesboro in the 6A quarterfinals. It’s the fourth time in three seasons they have played each other, with Benton winning the previous three times, including a 27-26 decision this past September.

Up Next: vs. Jonesboro, 6A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

13. Farmington (10-1)

Previous rank: 13

Slade Norwood passed for 332 yards and four TDs as the Cardinals kicked off their 5A postseason run in grand style, beating Texarkana Arkansas High, 60-22. They’ll be at home again on Friday.

Up Next: vs. Jacksonville, 5A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

14. Ozark (11-0)

Previous rank: 14

The Hillbillies scored 69 points before halftime and went on to score 82 points, beating Ashdown 82-20 in the first round of the 4A playoffs. John Skolarski posted another strong running performance with 285 yards and five TDs, but Ozark also had solid outings from Easton Fox (142 yards, two TDs) and Dylan Flores (90 yards, two TDs).

Up Next: vs. Warren, 4A second round, 7 p.m. CST Friday

15. Hot Springs Lakeside (9-2)

Previous rank: 15

The Rams have certainly rounded into championship-style form these last few weeks, especially with their 37-14 victory against Alma to start the 5A playoffs. We’ll see if they are indeed championship caliber when the Rams take on the defending 5A champs.

Up Next: at Pulaski Robinson, 5A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

16. Little Rock Mills (9-2)

Previous rank: 16

The Comets traveled to the eastern part of the state to begin postseason play, coming back with a 47-21 win against Nettleton. Now they head to the western side this week.

Up Next: at Greenwood, 5A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: Mills defeats Nettleton in 5A First Round 47-21.



More playoff scores and highlights: https://t.co/YdGH1MV7wE pic.twitter.com/26Eb0xlDT4 — Jake Tester (@JakeTesterTV) November 14, 2026

17. Jacksonville (9-2)

Previous rank: 17

Though they ended up as the No. 4 seed from the 5A-Central, the Titans didn’t play like that seed as they took down the top seed from the 5A-East, beating Harding Academy, 47-28.

Up Next: at Farmington, 5A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

For the first time since changing their mascot to the Titans (2016), the @JvilleTitanFB1 are heading to the 2nd round.@KingstonB_2028 connected with @Jakobe_Boone_27 for a pair of first half scores and @MasonAball added a TD in a romp over Harding, 47-28. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/eGefUtMnBL — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) November 14, 2026

18. Mount Ida (11-0)

Previous rank: 18

In last week’s 45-20 win against Junction City in the opening round of the 2A playoffs, the Lions nearly had 400 yards of total offense, finishing with 394 - with 60 of that passing. But quarterback Hunter Brewer was a perfect 3-of-3 in pass attempts.

Up Next: vs. Des Arc, 2A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

19. Baptist Prep (11-0)

Previous rank: 19

It was their first home playoff game in 15 years, but for the Eagles, it was well worth the wait. They kept their undefeated season going with a 38-18 win against East Poinsett County as quarterback Titus Benson had more than 310 yards of total offense and four total TDs.

Up Next: vs. Mineral Springs, 2A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

20. Searcy (9-2)

Previous rank: 20

Quarterback Jacob Miles was 17-of-21 passing for 365 yards and four TDs as the Lions downed Russellville, 63-28, to start the 6A playoffs.

Up Next: at Mountain Home, 6A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

21. Booneville (10-1)

Previous rank: 21

Behind 511 yards of total offense - all coming on the ground - the Bearcats ran past Arkadelphia, 50-22. Now they face Pottsville, a team Booneville beat on the road two weeks ago, with the Bearcats now at home for the rematch.

Up Next: vs. Pottsville, 4A second round, 7 p.m. CST Friday

22. Mansfield (9-2)

Previous rank: 22

The Tigers continue their midseason roll over into the postseason, taking care of business against Jessieville, 52-28, to start the 3A playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Bismarck, 3A second round, 7 p.m. CST Friday

23. Prescott (9-1)

Previous rank: 23

Last week, the Curley Wolves drew a bye in the 3A playoffs. They now begin their postseason ride Friday.

Up Next: vs. Quitman, 3A second round, 7 p.m. CST Friday

24. Springdale Har-Ber (8-3)

Previous rank: 24

In their 7A postseason opener, the Wildcats rang up a 35-0 halftime lead while allowing eight sacks and less than 100 yards of total offense. They went on to a 42-6 win against Cabot.

Up Next: at North Little Rock, 7A quarterfinals, 7 p.m. CST Friday

🚨Road to State🚨

🏈Har-Ber 42 | Cabot 6



Wildcats advance to the 7A quarterfinals vs North Little Rock (Nov. 20). Recap presented by The Sod Store.#VVAR pic.twitter.com/NXZ452yYig — Varsity Vibe | Arkansas (@VarsityVibeAR) November 14, 2026

25. (tie) Highland (10-1)

Previous rank: 25

The Rebels’ defense had 10 tackles for loss and four takeaways - three of those interceptions - in a 42-7 win against Mena to start the 4A playoffs.

Up Next: vs. Gravette, 4A second round, 7 p.m. CST Friday

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: Highland defeats Mena 42-7 in 4A First Round.



Video thanks to Josh Droll



More playoff scores and highlights: https://t.co/YdGH1MV7wE pic.twitter.com/o7c3HfaO9R — Jake Tester (@JakeTesterTV) November 14, 2026

25. (tie) Atkins (10-1)

Previous rank: 25

The high-scoring Red Devils offense lit up the scoreboard once again in a 56-22 win against Salem to start the 3A playoffs. In that victory, they had 405 yards rushing - with Brelan Criswell rushing for 225 yards and three TDs - along with 236 more yards through the air.

Up Next: vs. Lake Village, 3A second round, 7 p.m. CST Friday