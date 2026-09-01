Arkansas High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Improbable Comeback Lifts Benton To Top Spot

August will go down as one of the more memorable months in the Arkansas town of Benton.

Earlier that month, the town opened the state’s first Buc-ee's, the fast-rising mega-convenience store chain that draws thousands per week. When one now traverses eastward on Interstate 30, the Buc-ees will be in full view leading into the town of Benton, at the base of the Little Rock metropolitan area.

The wait is over! Buc-ee’s has opened its doors in Benton to welcome fans of the highly-anticipated travel center. MORE: https://t.co/akAdg2JrJz pic.twitter.com/OApIp9boXm — KARK 4 News (@KARK4News) August 17, 2026

Then last weekend, Benton was involved in another seismic event, this time in high school football.

The Panthers seemed to be on their way to yet another “Salt Bowl” loss to rival Bryant, as the two-time 7A defending state champion Hornets built a 42-14 lead. But this time, the Panthers dug deep to upend their Saline County foe.

Benton reeled off four straight touchdowns, the latter coming with no time remaining. The Panthers then rolled the dice and went for the win, going into their bag of tricks by utilizing the “Philly Special.” They got it, with quarterback Chase Cobb taking a pass from teammate Jake Cloud and dashing into the end zone, capping Benton’s dramatic 43-42 comeback win, its first against Bryant since 2005.

Benton wins the Salt Bowl!



Philly Special to QB Chase Cobb converts the 2-point play to win it for the Panthers!#arpreps pic.twitter.com/PjJ5Vbvr4r — Sam Lane (@SamLaneOK) August 29, 2026

And to finish off the month, it enabled Benton to overtake Bryant and other teams to become the new No. 1 ranked team in the latest High School On SI Arkansas Top 25.

It’s been quite a month to be from Benton. But as far as the Panthers are concerned, they’re hoping the wins continue through the next three months, especially in December with the chance to play for a state championship.

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0

1. Benton (1-0)

Previous rank: 3

Senior Brenden Murdock also played a huge role in the Panthers’ comeback win at Bryant. He caught three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter after Benton trailed, 42-14. The first TD covered 64 yards. Benton is now off until Sept. 11, when the Panthers return home to take on Hot Springs Lakeside.

2. Conway (1-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Wampus Cats rolled to a 45-7 win against Jefferson City (Mo.) Capital City as Ryder Cook and Wit Griffin combined to throw for 166 yards. It probably won’t be easy this week as Conway welcomes in Bentonville in a Top 5 showdown.

3. Bentonville (1-0)

Previous rank: 4

Nathan Clouston ran for 102 yards and three TDs in the Tigers’ 24-7 win against Tulsa (Okla.) Union. This came after Bentonville was held to minus 3 yards of total offense in the first quarter. The Tigers will face No. 2 Conway on Friday.

4. Bryant (0-1)

Previous rank: 1

The Hornets have to quickly regroup from last week’s stunning loss with another test, this time Friday on the road at Alexandria (La.). They also can ill afford to start 0-2 with national powerhouse St. Frances (Md.) Academy coming to face them in Little Rock the following week.

5. Pulaski Robinson (1-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Senators opened their season at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, beating Catholic High, 49-14. Quarterback Reece Simpson threw for 191 yards and a TD, but his backup, Cooper Mosely, passed for 151 yards and three TDs. Robinson - which returns home Friday to welcome in LR Central - hopes to make it back to War Memorial Stadium later this year, this time playing for another Class 5A title.

6. Bentonville West (1-0)

Previous rank: 9

For the second straight season, the Wolverines and Greenwood played a down-to-the-wire contest. Unlike last year, it was West that came out on top, winning 28-24 on a 2-yard TD run by quarterback Sutton Mackey with more than a minute left. Mackey, making his first start, was 14-of-24 passing for 210 yards and two TDs for the Wolverines, who host Cabot on Friday.

7. Shiloh Christian (1-0)

Previous rank: 8

The Saints trailed by three points at halftime before taking control in the second half for a 38-25 win against Heritage Hall (Okla.). Cole Creighton threw for 328 yards and had two total TDs, and running back Max Eldridge sealed the win with a pair of fourth-quarter TDs. The Saints are home again Friday against Little Rock Christian.

8. Stuttgart (1-0)

Previous rank: 7

Quarterback Cain Price had 307 total yards, two rushing TDs and two passing TDs in the Ricebirds’ 35-19 season-opening win against Lonoke. Stuttgart has its home opener on Friday against Malvern.

9. Greenwood (0-1)

Previous rank: 6

Despite the loss to Bentonville West, receiver Braxton Canada caught 15 passes for 108 yards and two TDs. The Bulldogs are traveling again this week, going to Little Rock to face Pulaski Academy.

10. Searcy (1-0)

Previous rank: 10

The Lions rolled past Batesville in their opener, 54-13. Senior Deandre Shockley had 297 all-purpose yards, including 137 yards rushing with two TDs. Searcy has a Top 20 showdown this week against Valley View.

11. Warren (1-0)

Previous rank: 11

Josiah Steen, a receiver and Central Arkansas commit, had quite a first half in last Friday’s opener at Malvern. He caught six passes for 182 yards and three TDs - all by halftime - in the Lumberjacks’ 38-21 win. Warren has another road game this week, going to Fountain Lake.

12. Sylvan Hills (1-0)

Previous rank: 12

At least for the first week, the Bears showed that their 2025 turnaround was no fluke as they went on the road at Little Rock Central and prevailed, 53-34. Sylvan Hills has its home opener this week against Maumelle.

13. Hot Springs Lakeside (1-0)

Previous rank: 13

Senior tailback Peter Ohman, a key cog in the Rams’ run to the 5A championship game last season, started 2026 strong. He went for 233 yards on 21 carries with four TDs in a 28-24 win against Lake Hamilton. The Rams go on the road for three straight games, beginning this week at Jonesboro.

14. Elkins (1-0)

Previous rank: 14

The Elks passed their first test as the defending 4A state champion, getting past Pea Ridge, 33-28. This week, Elkins hosts Dardanelle in the rematch of last year’s 4A title contest.

15. North Little Rock (1-0)

Previous rank: 17

In the final 30 seconds of the Charging Wildcats’ season opener, Christian Reeves had a 40-yard TD run to break a 28-all tie and then picked off a pass on the game’s final play to preserve a 34-28 win against Rogers. NLR travels over the Arkansas River into Little Rock to take on Parkview this week.

16. Valley View (1-0)

Previous rank: 19

Carter Wallace rushed for 110 yards and three TDs as the 5A Blazers ran past 6A West Memphis, 34-13. Valley View is home again this week for an intriguing non-conference match-up against Searcy.

17. Fayetteville (0-1)

Previous rank: 16

It wasn’t a memorable debut for new Bulldog coach Anthony Lucas. Fayetteville committed four first-quarter turnovers in a 23-3 loss at Stillwater, Okla. The Bulldogs then take another long trip, this time heading east as they go to West Memphis.

18. Mansfield (0-1)

Previous rank: 15

The Tigers could repeat as Class 3A state champs, but it won’t be with a perfect record, as Mansfield dropped its opener at Dardanelle, 55-30. Mansfield is back home Friday to take on Mena.

19. Junction City (1-0)

Previous rank: 20

It was all Dragons in their opener as they downed Harmony Grove, 45-0. They will travel this week to Smackover, a game that is scheduled to take place on Saturday night.

20. Rogers (0-1)

Previous rank: 18

Although the Mounties came up short in their loss at North Little Rock, they were able to overcome a 21-0 third-quarter deficit and a 28-14 fourth-quarter deficit to tie the score. Friday, they return home to take on Oklahoma power Jenks, which relinquished a 27-point lead in a loss to Texas power Southlake Carroll.

21. Farmington (1-0)

Previous rank: 21

The Cardinals took advantage of two fumbles by Mountain Home, converting both into third-quarter touchdowns - both throws from QB Slade Norwood - en route to a 12-7 win. Farmington is back home this week to face Rogers Heritage.

22. Gravette (1-0)

Previous rank: 22

In a 52-18 season-opening win against Adair, a defending Oklahoma state champion, Jack Grimes had a rushing TD, a receiving TD and a fumble recovery for another TD. He also had eight tackles and two quarterback hurries. Gravette takes on another out-of-state team this week, Thayer (Mo.).

23. Jonesboro (1-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Hurricane held off Cabot, 14-12, scoring on the opening possession of each half. Both TDs came from O’Jay Collins. Jonesboro is home again this week to face Hot Springs Lakeside.

24. Sheridan (1-0)

Previous rank: 25

Behind 408 yards passing and six TDs from quarterback Easton Barksdale, Sheridan defeated White Hall, 70-16. All of that was by halftime. The Yellowjackets have a huge game this week at another ranked team, Warren.

25. Van Buren (1-0)

Previous rank: NR

For the fourth straight year, the Pointers won the “Battle of the Bone” against Crawford County rival Alma, this time a 41-20 win. Quarterback Hayden Williford passed for 114 yards and two TDs and added 101 yards on the ground with another score. Van Buren returns home this week to take on Springdale.