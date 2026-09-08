Arkansas High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Road Win In Key Showdown Vaults Bentonville To No. 2
In only the second week of the Arkansas high school football season, two of the top three ranked teams faced off.
When the dust settled, it was the No. 3 ranked team, Bentonville, that went on the road to No. 2 Conway and came away with a 20-14 win. It was a game that wasn’t decided until the final minute, when the Tigers came up with a huge takeaway, as linebacker Davis Jurks forced a fumble, with teammate Garrett Wolfe making the recovery.
As a result of last week’s win, it allowed the Tigers to move up in this week’s rankings. That means Bentonville is behind only Benton.
Here, now, are this week’s rankings:
PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1
1. Benton (1-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Panthers were off last week as they were still reveling in the dramatic Salt Bowl win on Aug. 28. They’re back at it this week.
Up Next: vs. Hot Springs Lakeside on Friday, Sept. 11
2. Bentonville (2-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Tigers kept the ball for more than 28 minutes in last week’s win. Running backs Stephen Schafer and Nathan Clouston combined to rush for 164 yards.
Up Next: at Hays (Kansas) on Friday, Sept. 11
3. Pulaski Robinson (2-0)
Previous rank: 5
The Senators moved to 2-0 with a 39-15 home win against Little Rock Central, the first game between the two schools.
Up Next: Idle this week
4. Conway (1-1)
Previous rank: 2
In last week’s loss to Bentonville, the Wampus Cats were held to 268 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.
Up Next: at Marion on Friday, Sept. 11
5. Bentonville West (2-0)
Previous rank: 6
Ryan Adjam caught a 51-yard pass for the Wolverines’ first TD and then grabbed a 36-yard pass on a fourth down for another score late in the first half as West went on to a 45-7 win against Cabot.
Up Next: at Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe on Friday, Sept. 11
6. Shiloh Christian (2-0)
Previous rank: 7
Two home games, two wins for the Saints, the latest a 42-13 win against Little Rock Christian. Now, they travel to Tulsa to take on a Lincoln Christian team that is riding a 44-game winning streak.
Up Next: at Lincoln Christian (Okla.) on Friday, Sept. 11
7. Stuttgart (2-0)
Previous rank: 8
Cain Price completed 15-of-20 passes for 327 yards and five TDs as the Ricebirds rolled to a 44-0 win against Malvern.
Up Next: at White Hall on Friday, Sept. 11
8. Bryant (0-2)
Previous rank: 4
The Hornets dropped to 0-2 after a 44-20 loss at Alexandria (La.). It doesn’t get any easier for Bryant, as the Hornets now have to take on national power St. Frances Academy (Md.) in a game that takes place at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.
Up Next: vs. St. Frances Academy (Md.) on Friday, Sept 11 in Little Rock
9. Searcy (2-0)
Previous rank: 10
The Lions have averaged 55 points through their first two games, with a 56-20 win against Valley View the latest.
Up Next: Idle this week
10. Sylvan Hills (2-0)
Previous rank: 12
The Bears built a 33-3 halftime lead and had nearly 500 yards of total offense in a 46-10 win against Maumelle.
Up Next: at Fayetteville on Friday, Sept. 11
11. Greenwood (0-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Bulldogs have lost their first two games - both on the road - by a combined total of six points. They’ll be more than glad to get back to the friendly confines of Smith-Robinson Stadium this week.
Up Next: vs. Rogers on Friday, Sept. 11
12. North Little Rock (2-0)
Previous rank: 15
The Charging Wildcats are the lone undefeated team in the 7A-Central, coming off a 41-24 win against Little Rock Parkview.
Up Next: at Springdale on Friday, Sept. 11
13. Elkins (2-0)
Previous rank: 14
The Elks defeated Dardanelle, 28-14, in a rematch of last season’s Class 4A title game. Josh Hamm had three TD runs and also picked off a pass.
Up Next: Idle this week
14. Jonesboro (2-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Hurricane posted a 31-28 overtime win against Hot Springs Lakeside. Jonesboro has won its first two ballgames by a combined total of five points.
Up Next: vs. Valley View on Friday, Sept. 11
15. Hot Springs Lakeside (1-1)
Previous rank: 13
The Rams suffered a tough overtime loss at Jonesboro. They’re back on the road this week and it doesn’t get any easier, taking on Benton.
Up Next: at Benton on Friday, Sept. 11
16. Fayetteville (1-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Bulldogs have had two long bus rides, though it was a much happier ride back home last week after a 45-0 win at West Memphis. They’ll be glad to be at home on Friday.
Up Next: vs. Sylvan Hills on Friday, Sept. 11
17. Mansfield (1-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Tigers bounced back from their opening-game loss to Dardanelle with a 52-35 win at home against Mena. Following a week off, they will be at home on Sept. 18 to welcome in Elkins in a matchup between the defending 3A and 4A champions.
Up Next: Idle this week
18. Warren (1-1)
Previous rank: 11
It didn’t help the Lumberjacks that they suffered a rash of injuries, especially to receiver Josiah Steen, who broke his collarbone on the opening kickoff in an eventual 50-15 loss to Fountain Lake.
Up Next: vs. Sheridan on Friday, Sept. 11
19. Farmington (2-0)
Previous rank: 21
QB Slade Norwood completed his first eight pass attempts - three going for TDs. He finished with four TD throws and 136 yards in the Cardinals’ 28-0 win against Rogers Heritage.
Up Next: vs. Prairie Grove on Friday, Sept. 11
20. Gravette (2-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Lions played another out-of-state foe last week, rolling past Thayer (Mo.), 45-8. After a week off, they’re playing another team across the border, going to Grove (Okla.).
Up Next: Idle this week
21. Valley View (1-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Blazers dropped a home game to Searcy. They now take a short trip to Jonesboro in another difficult challenge.
Up Next: at Jonesboro on Friday, Sept. 11
22. Sheridan (2-0)
Previous rank: 24
It was all Sheridan last week in a 48-0 win at Little Rock Southwest. The Yellowjackets now get set to take on a shorthanded Warren squad.
Up Next: at Warren on Friday, Sept. 11
23. Van Buren (2-0)
Previous rank: 25
Van Buren returned home last week and got past Springdale, 31-24. The Pointers have another home date this week.
Up Next: vs. Greenbrier on Friday, Sept. 11
24. Fountain Lake (2-0)
Previous rank: NR
The Cobras could be a team to watch in the 4A-7 conference, especially after dismantling Warren, 50-15, as quarterback Cooper Buss threw for 360 yards and accounted for four total TDs.
Up Next: vs. Gurdon on Friday, Sept. 11
25. El Dorado (2-0)
Previous rank: NR
The Wildcats moved to 2-0 following a 22-6 home win against Camden Fairview. Running back Trayden Cook-King carried the ball 23 times for 225 yards.
Up Next: vs. Pine Bluff on Friday, Sept. 11
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Buck Ringgold is a veteran high school sportswriter with extensive experience covering sports in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. He is a longtime contributor to High School On SI.