Arkansas High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Road Win In Key Showdown Vaults Bentonville To No. 2

In only the second week of the Arkansas high school football season, two of the top three ranked teams faced off.

When the dust settled, it was the No. 3 ranked team, Bentonville, that went on the road to No. 2 Conway and came away with a 20-14 win. It was a game that wasn’t decided until the final minute, when the Tigers came up with a huge takeaway, as linebacker Davis Jurks forced a fumble, with teammate Garrett Wolfe making the recovery.

As a result of last week’s win, it allowed the Tigers to move up in this week’s rankings. That means Bentonville is behind only Benton.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1

1. Benton (1-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Panthers were off last week as they were still reveling in the dramatic Salt Bowl win on Aug. 28. They’re back at it this week.

Up Next: vs. Hot Springs Lakeside on Friday, Sept. 11

2. Bentonville (2-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Tigers kept the ball for more than 28 minutes in last week’s win. Running backs Stephen Schafer and Nathan Clouston combined to rush for 164 yards.

Up Next: at Hays (Kansas) on Friday, Sept. 11

3. Pulaski Robinson (2-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Senators moved to 2-0 with a 39-15 home win against Little Rock Central, the first game between the two schools.

Up Next: Idle this week

4. Conway (1-1)

Previous rank: 2

In last week’s loss to Bentonville, the Wampus Cats were held to 268 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Up Next: at Marion on Friday, Sept. 11

5. Bentonville West (2-0)

Previous rank: 6

Ryan Adjam caught a 51-yard pass for the Wolverines’ first TD and then grabbed a 36-yard pass on a fourth down for another score late in the first half as West went on to a 45-7 win against Cabot.

Up Next: at Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe on Friday, Sept. 11

6. Shiloh Christian (2-0)

Previous rank: 7

Two home games, two wins for the Saints, the latest a 42-13 win against Little Rock Christian. Now, they travel to Tulsa to take on a Lincoln Christian team that is riding a 44-game winning streak.

Up Next: at Lincoln Christian (Okla.) on Friday, Sept. 11

7. Stuttgart (2-0)

Previous rank: 8

Cain Price completed 15-of-20 passes for 327 yards and five TDs as the Ricebirds rolled to a 44-0 win against Malvern.

Up Next: at White Hall on Friday, Sept. 11

8. Bryant (0-2)

Previous rank: 4

The Hornets dropped to 0-2 after a 44-20 loss at Alexandria (La.). It doesn’t get any easier for Bryant, as the Hornets now have to take on national power St. Frances Academy (Md.) in a game that takes place at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

Up Next: vs. St. Frances Academy (Md.) on Friday, Sept 11 in Little Rock

9. Searcy (2-0)

Previous rank: 10

The Lions have averaged 55 points through their first two games, with a 56-20 win against Valley View the latest.

Up Next: Idle this week

10. Sylvan Hills (2-0)

Previous rank: 12

The Bears built a 33-3 halftime lead and had nearly 500 yards of total offense in a 46-10 win against Maumelle.

Up Next: at Fayetteville on Friday, Sept. 11

11. Greenwood (0-2)

Previous rank: 9

The Bulldogs have lost their first two games - both on the road - by a combined total of six points. They’ll be more than glad to get back to the friendly confines of Smith-Robinson Stadium this week.

Up Next: vs. Rogers on Friday, Sept. 11

12. North Little Rock (2-0)

Previous rank: 15

The Charging Wildcats are the lone undefeated team in the 7A-Central, coming off a 41-24 win against Little Rock Parkview.

Up Next: at Springdale on Friday, Sept. 11

13. Elkins (2-0)

Previous rank: 14

The Elks defeated Dardanelle, 28-14, in a rematch of last season’s Class 4A title game. Josh Hamm had three TD runs and also picked off a pass.

Up Next: Idle this week

14. Jonesboro (2-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Hurricane posted a 31-28 overtime win against Hot Springs Lakeside. Jonesboro has won its first two ballgames by a combined total of five points.

Up Next: vs. Valley View on Friday, Sept. 11

15. Hot Springs Lakeside (1-1)

Previous rank: 13

The Rams suffered a tough overtime loss at Jonesboro. They’re back on the road this week and it doesn’t get any easier, taking on Benton.

Up Next: at Benton on Friday, Sept. 11

16. Fayetteville (1-1)

Previous rank: 17

The Bulldogs have had two long bus rides, though it was a much happier ride back home last week after a 45-0 win at West Memphis. They’ll be glad to be at home on Friday.

Up Next: vs. Sylvan Hills on Friday, Sept. 11

17. Mansfield (1-1)

Previous rank: 18

The Tigers bounced back from their opening-game loss to Dardanelle with a 52-35 win at home against Mena. Following a week off, they will be at home on Sept. 18 to welcome in Elkins in a matchup between the defending 3A and 4A champions.

Up Next: Idle this week

18. Warren (1-1)

Previous rank: 11

It didn’t help the Lumberjacks that they suffered a rash of injuries, especially to receiver Josiah Steen, who broke his collarbone on the opening kickoff in an eventual 50-15 loss to Fountain Lake.

Up Next: vs. Sheridan on Friday, Sept. 11

19. Farmington (2-0)

Previous rank: 21

QB Slade Norwood completed his first eight pass attempts - three going for TDs. He finished with four TD throws and 136 yards in the Cardinals’ 28-0 win against Rogers Heritage.

Up Next: vs. Prairie Grove on Friday, Sept. 11

20. Gravette (2-0)

Previous rank: 22

The Lions played another out-of-state foe last week, rolling past Thayer (Mo.), 45-8. After a week off, they’re playing another team across the border, going to Grove (Okla.).

Up Next: Idle this week

21. Valley View (1-1)

Previous rank: 16

The Blazers dropped a home game to Searcy. They now take a short trip to Jonesboro in another difficult challenge.

Up Next: at Jonesboro on Friday, Sept. 11

22. Sheridan (2-0)

Previous rank: 24

It was all Sheridan last week in a 48-0 win at Little Rock Southwest. The Yellowjackets now get set to take on a shorthanded Warren squad.

Up Next: at Warren on Friday, Sept. 11

23. Van Buren (2-0)

Previous rank: 25

Van Buren returned home last week and got past Springdale, 31-24. The Pointers have another home date this week.

Up Next: vs. Greenbrier on Friday, Sept. 11

24. Fountain Lake (2-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Cobras could be a team to watch in the 4A-7 conference, especially after dismantling Warren, 50-15, as quarterback Cooper Buss threw for 360 yards and accounted for four total TDs.

Up Next: vs. Gurdon on Friday, Sept. 11

25. El Dorado (2-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Wildcats moved to 2-0 following a 22-6 home win against Camden Fairview. Running back Trayden Cook-King carried the ball 23 times for 225 yards.

Up Next: vs. Pine Bluff on Friday, Sept. 11