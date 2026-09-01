Vote: Who Was the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 24-29)

The high school football season has started in Arkansas, Week 0 produced several head-turning performances.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the first High School On SI Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season.

MORE: Arkansas High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Improbable Comeback Lifts Benton To Top Spot

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 6. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Chase Cobb, Benton

The senior quarterback threw for 279 yards and five TDs, but his biggest moment came when he caught the game-winning two-point pass on the final play to cap the Panthers’ wild 43-42 win at Bryant. It was Benton’s first Salt Bowl win since 2005.

Semmie Guenther, Gentry

A junior quarterback, Guenther completed 26-of-36 passes for 401 yards and three TDs and added a rushing TD in the Pioneers’ 47-0 win against Paris.

Haden Hall, Little Rock Christian

Hall, a senior quarterback, completed 28-of-41 passes for 318 yards and five TDs in the Warriors’ 45-13 win against Harding Academy.

EJ Johnson, Greenland

Johnson rushed for 201 yards on 37 carries and scored four TDs in the Pirates’ 40-18 win against Lincoln.

Sutton Mackey, Bentonville West

The Wolverines’ quarterback completed 14-of-24 passes for 210 yards and two TDs and scored the go-ahead rushing TD with more than a minute left to lift West past Greenwood, 28-24.

Trendon Moseley, Greenbrier

Moseley, a senior receiver and an Arkansas State baseball commit, hauled in six passes for 180 yards and four TDs in the Panthers’ 46-13 win against Hot Springs.

Peter Ohman, Hot Springs Lakeside

Ohman, the Rams’ senior halfback, rushed for 233 yards on 21 carries and scored all four of his team’s TDs in a 28-24 win against Lake Hamilton.

Jesyn Russell, Newport

A senior defensive lineman, Russell recorded three total tackles, all sacks, in the Greyhounds’ 41-18 win at Marked Tree.

Deandre Shockley, Searcy

Shockley, a senior running back/safety and an Arkansas Tech commit, registered 297 all-purpose yards in the Lions’ 54-13 win against Batesville. He rushed for 137 yards and two TDs on 12 carries and added 101 kickoff return yards.

John Skolarski, Ozark

Skolarski, a junior running back, rushed for 271 yards on 21 carries and three TDs in the Hillbillies’ 36-14 win against Maumelle. He also had 34 kick return yards to finish with more than 300 all-purpose yards.

Jamerian Staten, Mineral Springs

Staten, a sophomore, rushed for 235 yards and two TDs on 20 carries, caught three passes for 61 yards and a TD, and recorded nine tackles on defense in the Hornets’ 52-36 win against Jessieville.

Hayden Williford, Van Buren

The Pointers’ senior quarterback completed 12-of-19 passes for 115 yards and two TDs and rushed six times for a career-high 100 yards and a TD. Van Buren claimed the Battle of the Bone against rival Alma for the fourth straight year with a 41-20 win.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.

Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.

Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.