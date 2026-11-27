An Arkansas high school football backyard brawl resumes on Friday, this time for much higher stakes.

For the second time in the past four weeks, Bentonville West will be traveling approximately seven miles on Highway 102 into Bentonville as the two 7A-West conference rivals square off once again. The latest contest on Friday night at Bentonville’s Tiger Stadium is a Class 7A semifinal.

Bentonville is ranked No. 3 in this week's High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 poll, with Bentonville West surging up to No. 13.

Three weeks ago, the two teams also met at Tiger Stadium, with Bentonville fending off a late Wolverine rally for a 24-21 win. But the two teams find themselves right back where they were earlier this month.

Bentonville West (9-3) won two playoff games, beating Little Rock Central in the opening round before going to Conway last week and upending the 7A-Central champions, 34-10, in the quarterfinals. Bentonville (10-1) drew an opening-round bye before coming back last week to win at home against Little Rock Christian, 44-30.

It will be the 13th time the Wolverines have faced the Tigers, with Bentonville winning all 12 prior matchups. Can Bentonville West finally break through this time around and beat the Tigers in arguably the biggest game in series history?

Friday’s winner advances to next week’s 7A championship game at Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium, facing the winner of the other 6A semifinal Friday between Springdale Har-Ber and Shiloh Christian.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Bentonville.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

BENTONVILLE WEST 0, BENTONVILLE 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Tiger Stadium in Bentonville, the Tigers of Bentonville High welcome in rival Bentonville West, this time in the Class 7A state semifinals.

ABOUT BENTONVILLE WEST

The Wolverines, the No. 4 playoff seed from the 7A-West, had perhaps their biggest win in program history last week with the 7A quarterfinal win at Conway. It will be the third trip to the semifinals for the Wolverines, and the first since 2019.

In last week’s win, running back VJ Warren ran for 154 yards and two TDs. Receiver Ryan Adjam has 913 yards on the season, with 86 of those coming in last week’s win.

ABOUT BENTONVILLE

The Tigers are making their fifth consecutive trip to the state semifinals, along with their ninth time in the past 12 seasons.

Last week, running back Stephen Schafer set a single-game school record with 375 yards in the quarterfinal win against Little Rock Christian. He now has 1,195 yards this season.

Bentonville also got a boost last week from quarterback Evan Canode, who threw a season-high four TD passes. Three of those went to tight end Benjamin Ernst, which were his only three catches on the night.