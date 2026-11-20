An intriguing Arkansas high school football Class 7A quarterfinal contest is on tap Friday.

Bentonville West, which had been contending for the 7A-West conference title in the closing weeks of the regular season, travels to take on the 7A-Central champs, Conway. It will be a rematch of last season’s 7A quarterfinal, also held in Conway which was won by the Wampus Cats, 55-44.

The Wampus Cats lead the all-time series, 3-2. All five of the previous games in the series have been in the postseason.

Catch Bentonville West at Conway LIVE on the NFHS Network

Bentonville West enters Friday’s game at 8-3 overall. The Wolverines are coming off a 54-7 win against Little Rock Central in the opening round of the 7A playoffs.

Conway comes in at 9-1 overall and is ranked No. 2 in the latest High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 rankings. The Wampus Cats swept through their 7A-Central schedule, capped by a 17-0 win at defending 7A champion Bryant, and with the Hornets falling to Rogers last week, that ensures there will be a new 7A champion this season.

It’s a tremendous spot the Wolverines or Wampus Cats can be in should they get past Friday’s quarterfinal as well as next week’s 7A semifinal round.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Conway.

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BENTONVILLE WEST 0, CONWAY 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from John McConnell Stadium on the Conway High School campus, the Wampus Cats take on the Wolverines of Bentonville West in the 7A quarterfinals, a rematch of last season’s 7A quarterfinal.

ABOUT BENTONVILLE WEST

The Wolverines had a chance to win the 7A-West entering the final two weeks of the regular season, but suffered close defeats to Shiloh Christian and Bentonville.

They were able to bounce back with last week’s playoff win against Little Rock Central. In the win, VJ Warren rushed for 108 yards, and now has 1,024 yards on the season along with 22 TDs. Quarterback Sutton Mackey has thrown for 2,363 yards on 184-of-299 passing and 22 TDs.

ABOUT CONWAY

The only defeat the Wampus Cats suffered was at home to Conway in non-conference play.

A huge question mark entering Friday’s quarterfinal is the health of quarterback Ryder Cook, who was injured in the win at Bryant two weeks ago and is questionable to play on Friday. Cook has thrown for 1,637 yards and 18 TDs on the season.

Senior receiver Kambrien Blackmon, a Missouri State commit, leads a deep group of receivers. Blackmon has a team-high 30 receptions for 474 yards and five TDs.