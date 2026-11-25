Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 25, 2026)
For two Arkansas high school football conferences, last week was indeed a memorable one.
The four surviving teams in the 7A-West: Shiloh Christian, Bentonville, Springdale Har-Ber and Bentonville West, all won its respective 7A quarterfinal contests, with Bentonville West knocking out 7A-Central champion Conway and Har-Ber rallying late to beat 7A-Central runner-up North Little Rock.
Likewise, all four surviving teams in the 6A-East (Sheridan, Benton, Searcy and Sylvan Hills) won its respective 6A quarterfinal contests. That included Sylvan Hills upending 6A-West champion Van Buren, Searcy going on the road to beat 6A-West runner-up Mountain Home and Benton getting a walk-off field goal to edge Jonesboro.
That means it will be an all 7A-West affair and an all 6A-East affair in the semifinal rounds of the top two classifications in “The Natural State.” It also led to a major shakeup in this week’s High School On SI Arkansas Top 25.
Here, now, are this week’s rankings:
PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9 | WK 10 | WK 11 | WK 12
NOTE: All games this week will be at 7 p.m. CST on Friday
1. Pulaski Robinson (12-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last Week: Beat Hot Springs Lakeside, 35-13, in the 5A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Farmington in the 5A semifinals
2. Shiloh Christian (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last Week: Beat Rogers, 21-17, in the 7A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Springdale Har-Ber in the 7A semifinals
3. Bentonville (10-1)
Previous rank: 4
Last Week: Beat Little Rock Christian, 44-30, in the 7A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Bentonville West in the 7A semifinals
4. Sheridan (11-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last Week: Beat El Dorado, 36-14, in the 6A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Searcy in the 6A semifinals
5. Stuttgart (12-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last Week: Beat Gosnell, 42-8, in the 4A second round
This Week: at Elkins in the 4A quarterfinals
6. Greenwood (10-2)
Previous rank: 7
Last Week: Beat Little Rock Mills, 35-27, in the 5A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Little Rock Parkview in the 5A semifinals
7. Elkins (10-1)
Previous rank: 9
Last Week: Beat Forrest City, 42-0, in the 4A second round
This Week: vs. Stuttgart in the 4A quarterfinals
8. Nashville (11-0)
Previous rank: 10
Last Week: Beat Central Arkansas Christian, 42-7, in the 4A second round
This Week: vs. Ozark in the 4A quarterfinals
9. Ozark (12-0)
Previous rank: 14
Last Week: Beat Warren, 50-23, in the 4A second round
This Week: at Nashville in the 4A quarterfinals
10. Farmington (11-1)
Previous rank: 13
Last Week: Beat Jacksonville, 41-16, in the 5A quarterfinals
This Week: at Pulaski Robinson in the 5A semifinals
11. Benton (8-3)
Previous rank: 12
Last Week: Beat Jonesboro, 30-28, in the 6A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Sylvan Hills in the 6A semifinals
12. Springdale Har-Ber (9-3)
Previous rank: 24
Last Week: Beat North Little Rock, 27-23, in the 7A quarterfinals
This Week: at Shiloh Christian in the 7A semifinals
13. Bentonville West (9-3)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Conway 34-10 in the 7A quarterfinals
This Week: at Bentonville in the 7A semifinals
14. Conway (9-2)
Previous rank: 2
Last Week: Lost to Bentonville West, 34-10, in the 7A quarterfinals
This Week: Season over
15. Baptist Prep (12-0)
Previous rank: 19
Last Week: Beat Mineral Springs, 36-16, in the 2A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Marked Tree in the 2A semifinals
16. Searcy (10-2)
Previous rank: 20
Last Week: Beat Mountain Home, 49-28, in the 6A quarterfinals
This Week: at Sheridan in the 6A semifinals
17. Booneville (11-1)
Previous rank: 21
Last Week: Beat Pottsville, 38-27, in the 4A second round
This Week: at Fountain Lake in the 4A quarterfinals
18. North Little Rock (9-2)
Previous rank: 8
Last Week: Lost to Springdale Har-Ber, 27-23, in the 7A quarterfinals
This Week: Season over
19. Prescott (10-1)
Previous rank: 23
Last Week: Beat Quitman, 53-7, in the 3A second round
This Week: vs. Fordyce in the 3A quarterfinals
20. Atkins (11-1)
Previous rank: 25
Last Week: Beat Lake Village, 50-28, in the 3A second round
This Week: at Newport in the 3A quarterfinals
21. Highland (11-1)
Previous rank: 25
Last Week: Beat Gravette, 48-44, in the 4A second round
This Week: vs. Bauxite in the 4A quarterfinals
22. Newport (9-2)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Smackover, 32-21, in the 3A second round
This Week: vs. Atkins in the 3A quarterfinals
23. Little Rock Parkview (9-3)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Harrison, 34-3, in the 5A quarterfinals
This Week: at Greenwood in the 5A semifinals
24. Bismarck (10-2)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Mansfield, 52-50, in the 3A second round
This Week: vs. Rivercrest in the 3A quarterfinals
25. (tie) Des Arc (10-2)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Mount Ida, 38-14, in the 2A quarterfinals
This Week: vs. Earle in the 2A semifinals
25. (tie) Earle (10-2)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Gurdon, 40-14, in the 2A quarterfinals
This Week: at Des Arc in the 2A semifinals
25. (tie) Marked Tree (10-2)
Previous rank: NR
Last Week: Beat Dierks, 60-12, in the 2A quarterfinals
This Week: at Baptist Prep in the 2A semifinals
Buck Ringgold is a veteran high school sportswriter with extensive experience covering sports in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. He is a longtime contributor to High School On SI.