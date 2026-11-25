For two Arkansas high school football conferences, last week was indeed a memorable one.

The four surviving teams in the 7A-West: Shiloh Christian, Bentonville, Springdale Har-Ber and Bentonville West, all won its respective 7A quarterfinal contests, with Bentonville West knocking out 7A-Central champion Conway and Har-Ber rallying late to beat 7A-Central runner-up North Little Rock.

Likewise, all four surviving teams in the 6A-East (Sheridan, Benton, Searcy and Sylvan Hills) won its respective 6A quarterfinal contests. That included Sylvan Hills upending 6A-West champion Van Buren, Searcy going on the road to beat 6A-West runner-up Mountain Home and Benton getting a walk-off field goal to edge Jonesboro.

That means it will be an all 7A-West affair and an all 6A-East affair in the semifinal rounds of the top two classifications in “The Natural State.” It also led to a major shakeup in this week’s High School On SI Arkansas Top 25.

Here, now, are this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7 | WK 8 | WK 9 | WK 10 | WK 11 | WK 12

NOTE: All games this week will be at 7 p.m. CST on Friday

1. Pulaski Robinson (12-0)

Previous rank: 1

Last Week: Beat Hot Springs Lakeside, 35-13, in the 5A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Farmington in the 5A semifinals

In a rematch of last year's 5A State Championship, the Joe T. Robinson @Senator_Pride turned it on after halftime to beat Lakeside, 35-13.



The Senators have the longest active winning streak in Arkansas football. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/DZIMVCXUQB — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) November 21, 2026

2. Shiloh Christian (10-1)

Previous rank: 3

Last Week: Beat Rogers, 21-17, in the 7A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Springdale Har-Ber in the 7A semifinals

@ShilohSaintsFB and @RogersMountieFB gave us good one tonight in Round 2 of the playoffs.



Rogers almost had an upset for the second straight week- but Shiloh able to pull through. @4029news #ARprepsports pic.twitter.com/GmJkQaVKSt — Megan Dorr (@MeganDorr) November 21, 2026

3. Bentonville (10-1)

Previous rank: 4

Last Week: Beat Little Rock Christian, 44-30, in the 7A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Bentonville West in the 7A semifinals

4. Sheridan (11-0)

Previous rank: 5

Last Week: Beat El Dorado, 36-14, in the 6A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Searcy in the 6A semifinals

5. Stuttgart (12-0)

Previous rank: 6

Last Week: Beat Gosnell, 42-8, in the 4A second round

This Week: at Elkins in the 4A quarterfinals

6. Greenwood (10-2)

Previous rank: 7

Last Week: Beat Little Rock Mills, 35-27, in the 5A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Little Rock Parkview in the 5A semifinals

7. Elkins (10-1)

Previous rank: 9

Last Week: Beat Forrest City, 42-0, in the 4A second round

This Week: vs. Stuttgart in the 4A quarterfinals

8. Nashville (11-0)

Previous rank: 10

Last Week: Beat Central Arkansas Christian, 42-7, in the 4A second round

This Week: vs. Ozark in the 4A quarterfinals

9. Ozark (12-0)

Previous rank: 14

Last Week: Beat Warren, 50-23, in the 4A second round

This Week: at Nashville in the 4A quarterfinals

10. Farmington (11-1)

Previous rank: 13

Last Week: Beat Jacksonville, 41-16, in the 5A quarterfinals

This Week: at Pulaski Robinson in the 5A semifinals

11. Benton (8-3)

Previous rank: 12

Last Week: Beat Jonesboro, 30-28, in the 6A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Sylvan Hills in the 6A semifinals

The @BentonTDClub survived a furious comeback attempt from Jonesboro tonight.



After Benton jumped out to a 24-0 lead, the Golden Hurricane rallied to take a 28-27 lead with 3:21 left.



In the end, Gabe Wilbur was the hero for the Panthers, hitting a 35-yd game-winner. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/HvAWemdTQg — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) November 21, 2026

12. Springdale Har-Ber (9-3)

Previous rank: 24

Last Week: Beat North Little Rock, 27-23, in the 7A quarterfinals

This Week: at Shiloh Christian in the 7A semifinals

13. Bentonville West (9-3)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Conway 34-10 in the 7A quarterfinals

This Week: at Bentonville in the 7A semifinals

14. Conway (9-2)

Previous rank: 2

Last Week: Lost to Bentonville West, 34-10, in the 7A quarterfinals

This Week: Season over

15. Baptist Prep (12-0)

Previous rank: 19

Last Week: Beat Mineral Springs, 36-16, in the 2A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Marked Tree in the 2A semifinals

16. Searcy (10-2)

Previous rank: 20

Last Week: Beat Mountain Home, 49-28, in the 6A quarterfinals

This Week: at Sheridan in the 6A semifinals

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: Searcy beats Mountain Home 49-28 to advance to the 6A State Semifinals.



Video: Bomber Sports Network



More 11/20/26 state playoff highlights & scores: https://t.co/rugJJ9VSM1 pic.twitter.com/oebYTQR2W7 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 21, 2026

17. Booneville (11-1)

Previous rank: 21

Last Week: Beat Pottsville, 38-27, in the 4A second round

This Week: at Fountain Lake in the 4A quarterfinals

18. North Little Rock (9-2)

Previous rank: 8

Last Week: Lost to Springdale Har-Ber, 27-23, in the 7A quarterfinals

This Week: Season over

19. Prescott (10-1)

Previous rank: 23

Last Week: Beat Quitman, 53-7, in the 3A second round

This Week: vs. Fordyce in the 3A quarterfinals

20. Atkins (11-1)

Previous rank: 25

Last Week: Beat Lake Village, 50-28, in the 3A second round

This Week: at Newport in the 3A quarterfinals

21. Highland (11-1)

Previous rank: 25

Last Week: Beat Gravette, 48-44, in the 4A second round

This Week: vs. Bauxite in the 4A quarterfinals

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: Highland beats Gravette 48-44 to advance to the 4A State Quarterfinals.@JoshDroll_News caught 1st half action, tip of the cap to @HighlandRebelAD for video of game winning TD.



More 11/20/26 state playoff highlights & scores: https://t.co/4qenZGmPI3 pic.twitter.com/XNmbbp5zlk — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 21, 2026

22. Newport (9-2)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Smackover, 32-21, in the 3A second round

This Week: vs. Atkins in the 3A quarterfinals

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: Newport beats Smackover 32-21 to advance to the 3A State Quarterfinals@TaleciaClark caught some 1st half action.



More 11/20/26 state playoff highlights & scores: https://t.co/4qenZGmhSv pic.twitter.com/A9IdZNey7z — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 21, 2026

23. Little Rock Parkview (9-3)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Harrison, 34-3, in the 5A quarterfinals

This Week: at Greenwood in the 5A semifinals

Death. Taxes. @ParkviewLr in the state semis.



Tonight, Eli Moody scored on the Pats' first play from scrimmage as Parkview earned a spot in its 6th straight semifinal, beating Harrison, 34-3. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/mEjnAejiRn — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) November 21, 2026

24. Bismarck (10-2)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Mansfield, 52-50, in the 3A second round

This Week: vs. Rivercrest in the 3A quarterfinals

There will be a new state champion in 3A this season.



The Bismarck Lions scored a TD and go-ahead two-pt conversion with 2:07 remaining to beat Mansfield in a shootout, 52-50. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/t3XZsEyBFO — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) November 21, 2026

25. (tie) Des Arc (10-2)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Mount Ida, 38-14, in the 2A quarterfinals

This Week: vs. Earle in the 2A semifinals

25. (tie) Earle (10-2)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Gurdon, 40-14, in the 2A quarterfinals

This Week: at Des Arc in the 2A semifinals

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: Earle beats Gurdon 40-14 to advance to the 2A State Semifinals.



Video: Go-Devil Network



More 11/20/26 state playoff highlights & scores: https://t.co/4qenZGmPI3 pic.twitter.com/69E852qqqx — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 21, 2026

25. (tie) Marked Tree (10-2)

Previous rank: NR

Last Week: Beat Dierks, 60-12, in the 2A quarterfinals

This Week: at Baptist Prep in the 2A semifinals

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: Marked Tree beats Dierks 60-12 to advance to the 2A State Semifinals.



I saw plenty of highlights off of I-555.



More 11/20/26 state playoff highlights & scores: https://t.co/4qenZGmPI3 pic.twitter.com/Q05oLFGdwd — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 21, 2026