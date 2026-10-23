Booneville at Ozark Live Updates: Arkansas High School Football

One of the best rivalries in Arkansas high school football has much higher stakes this time around.

Booneville makes the journey on Highway 23 up north to Ozark to take on the Hillbillies in the renewal of their long-standing rivalry. But this time, it’s a little bit different.

For one, the two teams now share the same conference, as Booneville was moved up to Class 4A in the offseason. It’s the first time Booneville and Ozark has played as conference rivals since 2017.

Plus, both teams come in undefeated, each with 7-0 records. In all likelihood, the 4A-4 title will be decided Friday night under the lights of Hillbilly Stadium.

Both teams are also ranked in the Top 20 in the latest High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 poll. Booneville comes in at No. 17, with Ozark following closely behind at No. 18.

Booneville leads the all-time series, 56-28-4. Traditionally, the two teams have played on the opening week of the season, but with the Bearcats now sharing the same conference with the Hillbillies, that has been moved back.

But with the trajectory both teams have had this season, it makes the latest installment of this rivalry even more anticipated than before.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Ozark.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

BOONEVILLE 0, OZARK 0 1ST QTR.

Refresh for latest

PREGAME

- Live from Hillbilly Stadium in Ozark, it’s a matchup of 7-0 squads as the Hillbillies welcome in their longtime rival, the Bearcats from Booneville.

ABOUT BOONEVILLE

The Bearcats generally employ a power-running offense, and this season is no exception, as they are averaging 347 yards on the ground.

But they can air it out when they need to. Last week, quarterback Tayden Washburn threw touchdown passes of 77 and 33 yards in Booneville’s 53-14 win against Dover. In that game, Devin Ritchie also returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.

ABOUT OZARK

Booneville isn’t the only run-heavy program in the River Valley. The Hillbillies are also getting things done on the ground.

They are averaging 367 yards rushing, and are led by one of the state’s top tailbacks, junior John Skolarski, who already has more than 1,400 yards and 18 TDs. Ozark also has another solid running back in Easton Fox.

The Hillbillies got an unexpected week off last week when Subiaco Academy forfeited its game due to low numbers on the roster. It also happened to Booneville earlier this season, as the Bearcats also got a forfeited win from Subiaco.