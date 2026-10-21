Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 14, 2026)

A pair of defending Arkansas high school football state champions continues to be at the top of the rankings.

Shiloh Christian, last season’s Class 6A champ, continues to have no trouble thus far after moving up to 7A. Meanwhile, Pulaski Robinson is on track to repeating as 5A champs as the Senators stay undefeated, though they had to rally late to keep their perfect record intact.

Those two teams are joined in the Top 5 of the High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 rankings by Sheridan, a team that has come out of nowhere to suddenly be perhaps the favorite in 6A after an epic win last week. The Yellowjackets, like Shiloh and Robinson, are the only teams in the Top 5 still sporting perfect records.

Here, now, are the rest of this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5 | WK 6 | WK 7

1. Shiloh Christian (7-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Saints returned home last week and rolled past Rogers Heritage, 44-11. Now, they go crosstown to Springdale Har-Ber, which just got done knocking off previously undefeated Bentonville West.

Up Next: at Springdale Har-Ber on Friday, Oct. 23

2. Pulaski Robinson (7-0)

Previous rank: 2

It took a 37-yard field goal from Will Tait with 46 seconds left for the Senators to stay unbeaten after surviving Little Rock Parkview, 52-49. Robinson had trailed, 49-42, before tying the score with nearly two minutes to go.

Up Next: at Greenbrier on Friday, Oct. 23

The reigning 5A state champs from @Senator_Pride survived a scare from Parkview tonight, needing a 37-yard FG from William Tait with :46 left to take down the Patriots, 52-49.



Robinson has won 18 straight conference games, dating back to 2023. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/vCuOEtf9Ix — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) October 17, 2026

3. Conway (6-1)

Previous rank: 3

Class of ‘28 Ryder Cook has shown he’s one of the emerging quarterbacks in the state. Following the Wampus Cats’ 49-7 win against Little Rock Central, Cook has thrown for more than 1,200 yards, completed 70% of his passes and has 14 TDs. And that’s with the mercy rule in effect for four of those contests.

Up Next: at Pulaski Academy on Friday, Oct. 23

4. Bentonville (6-1)

Previous rank: 4

The Tigers have gotten things in control since their ambush at Shiloh Christian several weeks ago. Last week, they dominated Fayetteville, 44-10, scoring 34 of those points after starting drives on the Bulldogs’ side of the field on six separate occasions.

Up Next: vs. Rogers on Friday, Oct. 23

The @BvilleFB offense was rolling in their 44-10 win over Fayetteville tonight. @4029news pic.twitter.com/HL6LJESzlG — Megan Dorr (@MeganDorr) October 17, 2026

5. Sheridan (7-0)

Previous rank: 8

Two players who were very instrumental in the Yellowjackets’ dramatic 48-45 win against Searcy were seniors Dylan Smith and Wylie DePriest. The two players each caught seven passes, combining for 273 yards and scoring two TDs apiece. Smith also caught a key fourth-down pass on the game-winning drive, which was scored on a short run by DePriest with nine seconds remaining.

Up Next: at Marion on Friday, Oct. 23

In a battle between the top 2 teams in 6A, @SheridanHighFB used a gutsy 4th down conversion and a touchdown from Wylie DePriest with less than :10 left to take down Searcy, 48-45.



The Jackets are 7-0 for the first time since 1987. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/TOZWcFiMwS — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) October 17, 2026

6. Stuttgart (7-0)

Previous rank: 7

Welcome back, Cain Price. Just three weeks after sustaining a separated shoulder, the Ricebirds’ quarterback returned to action and picked right up where he left off, throwing for 295 yards and four TDs in a 38-3 win against Monticello. Price is also back in time for the Ricebirds to try and lock down the 4A-8 conference title.

Up Next: at Warren on Friday, Oct. 23

7. Greenwood (5-2)

Previous rank: 9

With last week’s 42-14 win against Farmington in a showdown for the 5A-West lead, the Bulldogs have now won 80 straight games at home. Their last loss at Smith-Robinson Stadium occurred in 2014. In other words, the last time Greenwood lost at home, the current senior class wasn’t even in first grade.

Up Next: at Pea Ridge on Friday, Oct. 23

8. Bentonville West (6-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Wolverines relinquished a 14-2 halftime lead, falling 17-14 to a Har-Ber squad that was down to its third-string quarterback. But West still can likely claim the 7A-West by winning out, including beating Shiloh Christian and Bentonville down the road.

Up Next: at Rogers Heritage on Friday, Oct. 23

@HB_WildcatFB with their first win over Bentonville West since 2020!



Wildcats score 15 unanswered points to take down the previously unbeaten Wolverines 17-14. @4029news pic.twitter.com/6GpcKOe2KP — Megan Dorr (@MeganDorr) October 17, 2026

9. Searcy (6-1)

Previous rank: 6

Despite the Lions’ tough loss at Sheridan, they got a phenomenal performance from senior receiver Jackson Smith, who hauled in nine passes for 240 yards and five scores.

Up Next: vs. Benton on Friday, Oct. 23

10. North Little Rock (6-1)

Previous rank: 11

In a 52-37 win at Little Rock Christian, the Charging Wildcats picked off five passes, including a 71-yard pick-six from Priest Simpson.

Up Next: at Little Rock Central on Friday, Oct. 23

11. Elkins (6-1)

Previous rank: 12

Austin Born was definitely slinging it the other night in the Elks’ 56-26 win against Prairie Grove. The quarterback was 20-of-23 passing for 430 yards and seven scores.

Up Next: at Green Forest on Friday, Oct. 23

12. Nashville (7-0)

Previous rank: 13

The Scrappers found themselves trailing Ashdown at halftime, 7-6, before getting into gear and dominating in the second half. They went on to defeat the Panthers, 35-13, to keep their perfect season intact.

Up Next: at Hope on Friday, Oct. 23

13. Benton (4-3)

Previous rank: 14

The Panthers put together perhaps their best performance of the season last week with a 49-28 win against El Dorado. And for a change, it didn’t come down to the wire like so many of their games did all season.

Up Next: at Searcy on Friday, Oct. 23

14. Jacksonville (6-1)

Previous rank: 15

Think Mason Ball isn’t excited to go play at Kentucky for coach Will Stein, arguably the best coach in his first season with a program in college football this year? The Titans’ running back and Kentucky commit rushed for 240 yards and four TDs in their 50-29 win at Vilonia.

Up Next: at Maumelle on Friday, Oct. 23

15. Farmington (6-1)

Previous rank: 10

The Cardinals go back to the drawing board following their loss at Greenwood, with the mercy rule being enforced at that. They do get to go back home, though, so that should help.

Up Next: vs. Clarksville on Friday, Oct. 23

16. Hot Springs Lakeside (5-2)

Previous rank: 16

The Rams picked up a huge road victory, shutting down Pine Bluff 22-7. They allowed that touchdown on the Zebras’ opening drive, but proceeded to shut them down after that, holding Pine Bluff to 18 yards rushing and forcing two turnovers - including a pick-six from Quardarius Jackson - and two turnovers on downs.

Up Next: vs. De Queen on Friday, Oct. 23

17. Booneville (7-0)

Previous rank: 17

The Bearcats got to 7-0 with a relatively easy 53-14 win against Dover. Now comes the hard part: Heading up Hwy. 23 to ancient rival Ozark, with the 4A-4 conference title likely going to the winner.

Up Next: at Ozark on Friday, Oct. 23

18. Ozark (7-0)

Previous rank: 18

As far as the Hillbillies’ part in their upcoming 4A-4 showdown with Booneville, they got an unexpected off week when Subiaco Academy forfeited the game. Thinking Ozark spent that Friday off heading down to Booneville for some advance scouting.

Up Next: vs. Booneville on Friday, Oct. 23

19. Mount Ida (8-0)

Previous rank: 19

In the Lions’ 36-0 win against Hector, they picked up 340 yards on the ground and 55 through the air. That 55 came on their only pass attempt, a 55-yard throw from Jackson White to Jett Brooks which went for a TD.

Up Next: at Magnet Cove on Friday, Oct. 23

20. Sylvan Hills (5-2)

Previous rank: 21

The Bears built a 20-6 halftime lead and then scored 34 more points after the break in taking a 54-27 win against West Memphis.

Up Next: vs. Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 23

21. Bismarck (6-1)

Previous rank: 22

The Lions had no problem with Camden Harmony Grove, prevailing 66-0. This week, they take on Prescott with the 3A-7 lead on the line.

Up Next: vs. Prescott on Friday, Oct. 23

22. Baptist Prep (7-0)

Previous rank: 23

The Eagles’ charmed season continued with a 63-12 win against Bearden. Senior Aaron Fielder did a little bit of everything, catching six passes for 105 yards and two TDs along with picking off two passes, returning one for a pick-six.

Up Next: at Carlisle on Friday, Oct. 23

The @BaptistPrep_FB Eagles are 7-0 for the first time in program history after dominating Bearden, 63-12.



Eagle QB Titus Benson accounted for 7 touchdowns and got some help from a few spectacular snags from his receivers.



Prep is a bona fide contender in 2A. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/1yu9xxVIZG — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) October 17, 2026

23. Mansfield (6-2)

Previous rank: 24

Elijah Burton was a perfect 4-for-4 passing for 106 yards and two TDs and also ran 18 yards for another score in his lone carry in the Tigers’ 68-6 win against West Fork.

Up Next: vs. Greenland on Friday, Oct. 23

24. Mountain Home (6-1)

Previous rank: NR

Since a season-opening loss to Farmington, the Bombers have reeled off six straight wins, the latest a 40-3 road win at Siloam Springs. Mountain Home is currently in a three-way tie for first in the 6A-West with Lake Hamilton and Van Buren, which just happens to be the Bombers' next two opponents.

Up Next: vs. Lake Hamilton on Friday, Oct. 23

FFN OVERTIME: Mountain Home is 6-1 and tied for 1st in the 6A West.



The Bombers won 40-3 at Siloam Springs.



Video: Bomber Sports Network



More 10/16/26 highlights: https://t.co/6semThSJ8f @MHHSFBall pic.twitter.com/7L18uJWYuV — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 19, 2026

25. Rivercrest (6-1)

Previous rank: 25

In a 33-15 win against Palestine-Wheatley, the Colts got two takeaways, one of which was a fumble returned for a TD from Luke Barnett. Rivercrest now has 22 takeaways on the season, returning three of those for scores.

Up Next: at Walnut Ridge on Friday, Oct. 23

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT (10/16/26): Rivercrest moves to 6-1 overall, 4-0 in 3A-3. The Colts beat Palestine-Wheatley 33-15.



Video: Rivercrest Athletics



More highlights & scores: https://t.co/6semThSJ8f pic.twitter.com/gizbR0j5vb — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 17, 2026