Farmington at Greenwood Live Updates: Arkansas High School Football

One Arkansas high school football team in particular has remained undefeated.

Now, Farmington will really test its mettle on Friday, as the Cardinals travel to the River Valley to take on one of the state’s premier powers, Greenwood, in an important 5A-West conference tilt.

The Cardinals are 6-0, including a 3-0 mark in conference play. Greenwood, which dropped down from Class 6A to 5A in the offseason, is also 3-0 in the conference and, after an 0-2 start, have won four straight ballgames.

Both teams are also ranked in the Top 10 in the latest High School On SI Arkansas Top 25 poll. Greenwood is No. 9, and Farmington follows at No. 10.

Follow High School On SI correspondent Buck Ringgold (@Bucks_Ballpark) for all of the live updates and scoring from Greenwood.

Scroll down for live score and game updates from kickoff to the postgame. Refresh this page for the latest.

FARMINGTON 0, GREENWOOD 0 1ST QTR.

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PREGAME

- Live from Smith-Robinson Stadium, it’s a big battle in the 5A-West, with the conference title likely going to the winner, as undefeated Farmington comes to Greenwood.

ABOUT FARMINGTON

The Cardinals bring a high-powered offense with them to Greenwood. In their last two games, wins against Alma and Morrilton, they have scored a total of 108 points.

In last week’s 51-28 win against Morrilton, quarterback Slade Norwood completed 23-of-33 passes for 305 yards and four TDs while adding a rushing TD. Receiver Cooper Stoltz caught 10 passes for 153 yards.

ABOUT GREENWOOD

It’s been a period of transition for the Bulldogs, who won several state titles in 6A before their drop down to 5A. They are also under the direction of a new head coach, former defensive coordinator Jason Gill.

In addition, they are breaking in a new quarterback, Cruz Coatney. But, in a program that has produced several high-profile quarterbacks over the years, Coatney is making his own name, as the senior has thrown for exactly 1,500 yards and 13 TDs.

The Bulldogs also have a big-play receiver in junior Braxton Canada, who has 54 catches for 679 yards and 10 scores.