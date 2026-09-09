Vote: Who Was the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)
It’s still a fairly new high school football season in Arkansas, and there is definitely not a shortage of top standouts.
MORE: Arkansas High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Road Win In Key Showdown Vaults Bentonville To No. 2
Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Arkansas Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 1 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.
Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Hayden Williford, Van Buren.
Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.
Noah Adkins, Hazen
A senior, Adkins recorded 11 tackles with a tackle for loss while rushing for 147 yards on 13 carries and scoring four TDs in the Hornets’ 28-14 win against Des Arc.
Titus Benson, Baptist Prep
A sophomore quarterback, Benson completed 19-of-24 passes for 422 yards and six TDs and also added two rushing TDs in Baptist Prep’s 56-0 win against Mountain Pine.
Lathan Bolden, Rivercrest
A junior running back/linebacker, Bolden rushed for 157 yards on 20 carries with three TDs while on defense, registered 10 total tackles and two tackles for loss along with a pass deflection and two quarterback hurries in the Colts’ 66-28 win against Melbourne.
Cooper Buss, Fountain Lake
Buss completed 28-of-34 passes for 385 yards and two TDs and added two rushing TDs as the Cobras downed Warren, 50-15.
Brody Chambers, Booneville
Chambers carried the ball 33 times for 258 yards and scored three TDs as the Bearcats outlasted Pea Ridge, 38-35.
Trayden Cook-King, El Dorado
Cook-King, a junior tailback, was definitely cooking in the Wildcats’ 22-6 win against Camden Fairview. He ran the ball 23 times and produced 225 yards.
Dawson Engles, Cedar Ridge
Engles completed 6-of-9 passes for 140 yards and also scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the Timberwolves’ 34-28 win against Cave City. He had a rushing TD with 57 seconds left; then returned an interception 75 yards for another score on the game’s final play, winning the game for Cedar Ridge.
Josh Hamm, Elkins
A junior, Hamm rushed for 128 yards on 13 carries with three TDs as the Elks defeated Dardanelle, 28-14, in a rematch of last season’s Class 4A state championship game. He also recorded four tackles and intercepted a pass on defense.
CJ Lovelace, Jonesboro
A junior quarterback, Lovelace threw for 123 yards but really had a larger impact running the ball, carrying it 15 times for 128 yards and four TDs as the Hurricane defeated Hot Springs Lakeside in overtime, 31-28.
Brice Owens, Springdale Har-Ber
A quarterback, Owens was 14-of-26 passing for 183 yards and three TDs and added 42 yards rushing on five carries with three more scores in the Wildcats’ 45-14 win against Fort Smith Northside.
Jackson Plumlee, Central Arkansas Christian
Plumlee threw for 150 yards on 6-of-9 passing with two TDs and added 120 yards rushing on 11 carries with three TDs in the Mustangs’ 41-8 win against Cutter Morning Star.
Christain Reeves, North Little Rock
The Charging Wildcats’ senior tailback tallied 220 yards on just 11 carries and scored four times in a 41-24 win at Little Rock Parkview.
Jakhari Starr, Nashville
Just a sophomore, the Scrapper tailback carried the ball 26 times and produced 264 yards and three TDs as Nashville defeated Magnolia, 50-28.
Caleb Sullivan, Pulaski Academy
A sophomore quarterback, Sullivan completed 31-of-56 passes for 450 yards and five TDs as the Bruins edged Greenwood, 35-33. He also kicked five extra points.
Ja’Terrion Williams, Jacksonville
Williams registered 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, recovered a fumble and scored a defensive TD in the Titans’ 48-20 win against Southside Batesville.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Buck Ringgold is a veteran high school sportswriter with extensive experience covering sports in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. He is a longtime contributor to High School On SI.