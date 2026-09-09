Vote: Who Was the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week? (Aug. 31-Sept. 5)

It’s still a fairly new high school football season in Arkansas, and there is definitely not a shortage of top standouts.

MORE: Arkansas High School Football Top 25 Rankings: Road Win In Key Showdown Vaults Bentonville To No. 2

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the High School On SI Arkansas Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 1 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Hayden Williford, Van Buren.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 13. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Noah Adkins, Hazen

A senior, Adkins recorded 11 tackles with a tackle for loss while rushing for 147 yards on 13 carries and scoring four TDs in the Hornets’ 28-14 win against Des Arc.

Titus Benson, Baptist Prep

A sophomore quarterback, Benson completed 19-of-24 passes for 422 yards and six TDs and also added two rushing TDs in Baptist Prep’s 56-0 win against Mountain Pine.

Lathan Bolden, Rivercrest

A junior running back/linebacker, Bolden rushed for 157 yards on 20 carries with three TDs while on defense, registered 10 total tackles and two tackles for loss along with a pass deflection and two quarterback hurries in the Colts’ 66-28 win against Melbourne.

Cooper Buss, Fountain Lake

Buss completed 28-of-34 passes for 385 yards and two TDs and added two rushing TDs as the Cobras downed Warren, 50-15.

Brody Chambers, Booneville

Chambers carried the ball 33 times for 258 yards and scored three TDs as the Bearcats outlasted Pea Ridge, 38-35.

Trayden Cook-King, El Dorado

Cook-King, a junior tailback, was definitely cooking in the Wildcats’ 22-6 win against Camden Fairview. He ran the ball 23 times and produced 225 yards.

Dawson Engles, Cedar Ridge

Engles completed 6-of-9 passes for 140 yards and also scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the Timberwolves’ 34-28 win against Cave City. He had a rushing TD with 57 seconds left; then returned an interception 75 yards for another score on the game’s final play, winning the game for Cedar Ridge.

Josh Hamm, Elkins

A junior, Hamm rushed for 128 yards on 13 carries with three TDs as the Elks defeated Dardanelle, 28-14, in a rematch of last season’s Class 4A state championship game. He also recorded four tackles and intercepted a pass on defense.

CJ Lovelace, Jonesboro

A junior quarterback, Lovelace threw for 123 yards but really had a larger impact running the ball, carrying it 15 times for 128 yards and four TDs as the Hurricane defeated Hot Springs Lakeside in overtime, 31-28.

Brice Owens, Springdale Har-Ber

A quarterback, Owens was 14-of-26 passing for 183 yards and three TDs and added 42 yards rushing on five carries with three more scores in the Wildcats’ 45-14 win against Fort Smith Northside.

Jackson Plumlee, Central Arkansas Christian

Plumlee threw for 150 yards on 6-of-9 passing with two TDs and added 120 yards rushing on 11 carries with three TDs in the Mustangs’ 41-8 win against Cutter Morning Star.

Christain Reeves, North Little Rock

The Charging Wildcats’ senior tailback tallied 220 yards on just 11 carries and scored four times in a 41-24 win at Little Rock Parkview.

Jakhari Starr, Nashville

Just a sophomore, the Scrapper tailback carried the ball 26 times and produced 264 yards and three TDs as Nashville defeated Magnolia, 50-28.

Caleb Sullivan, Pulaski Academy

A sophomore quarterback, Sullivan completed 31-of-56 passes for 450 yards and five TDs as the Bruins edged Greenwood, 35-33. He also kicked five extra points.

Ja’Terrion Williams, Jacksonville

Williams registered 10 tackles, two tackles for loss, recovered a fumble and scored a defensive TD in the Titans’ 48-20 win against Southside Batesville.