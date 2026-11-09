Vote: Who Was the Texas High School Defensive Football Player of the Week? (Nov. 2-7)

Week 11 of the Texas high school football season wrapped up and we are excited to reveal our set of nominees for Texas High School Football Defensive Player of the Week for games played the week of Nov. 5-7. Scroll down to read about this week’s list and cast your vote in the poll below and you can vote as much as you want.

Congrats to last week’s winner, Eric Stephens from Fort Bend Ridge Points. He's the second straight Houston-area winner, a week after the first for defensive players.

The senior hauled in two interceptions as the Panthers picked up a 56-0 win over Fort Bend Travis.

Week 1 winner: Antonio Guevera, San Antonio Central Catholic

Week 2 winners: Brody Bartee, Fort Bend Ridge Point and Jack Folkerts, Prosper Walnut Grove

Week 3 winner: Andrew Adame, Frisco Emerson

Week 4 winner: Cord Williamson, Uvalde

Week 5 winner: Bryden Gaytan, Overton

Week 6 winner: Jack Wilde, Midlothian

Week 7 winner: Carson LaCott, San Antonio MacArthur

Week 8 winner: Quentin Billings, DeSoto

Week 9 winner: Jeron Allen II, Cedar Hill

Week 10 winner: Bryce Bruckbauer, Cy-Fair

Week 11 winner: Eric Stephens, Fort Bend Ridge Point

Want to nominate an athlete after the bi-district games? Email Cody Thorn at codythorn1981@gmail.com by Monday afternoon

Texas Football Defensive Player of the Week nominees

Voting remains open until Sunday, Nov. 15 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups for each athlete.

Jakeilyn Barkins, Longview

The Lobos posted a 42-20 win over Forney on Friday. Barkins had a 34-yard fumble return on the final play of the second quarter. He added a 31-yard interception return in the second half.

Peyton Bjorgaard, Magnolia West

Facing Tomball Memorial, the senior had 17 total tackles, 3 TFL and 1 QB hurry.

Gates Davila, San Antonio Pieper

The sophomore tallied 13 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in a 40-37 win against San Antonio Wagner. The 13 tackles are a season-high.

Dailon Denkins, Fort Bend Hightower

In a game against Fort Bend Ridge Point, the junior had a 63-yard interception return for a score.

Leaf Dewitt, El Paso Chapin

El Paso Del Valle was driving late down by a score when the senior stepped in front of a pass and ran it back 60 yards for a touchdown for the Huskies. He added 8 tackles.

Jayden Guillory, Spring Klein Collins

The sophomore had 4 tackles and 2 interceptions for the Tigers in a win against Klein Oaks. He now has 4 interceptions this season.

Anthony Lewis, Coppell

On the final play of the game against Plano East, he intercepted a pass near the goal line and ran it back 98 yards for a touchdown.

Jamarcus Love, Melissa

The junior hauled in a pair of interceptions against Frisco Liberty, returning one of them for a touchdown.

Hector Mares, Tuloso-Midway

The defensive lineman had 9 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5 sacks, 5 QB hurries and 1 forced fumble in a 31-20 win over Beeville.

Kaden McCarty, Cypress Falls

In a victory against Cypress Woods, the senior had 11 tackles, 3 sacks, broke up 1 pass and caused a fumble.

Griffin Richey, Bowie

The Jackrabbits middle linebacker had his 6th straight game with double-digit tackles. He had 19 tackles and 1 sack against Boyd.

Carson Scudday, San Antonio Davenport

The Wolves had 6 interceptions in a win against San Antonio Northeast Early College, with the junior having 3 of those picks. He didn’t have any interceptions heading into the game.

Alexander Smith, Wolfforth Frenship

The senior free safety had 21 tackles, including 14 solo stops, in a 35-21 win over Abilene. The 21 tackles tied a season high, and he now has 101 tackles this year.

Tyse Thompson, Burkburnett

The freshman picked up a pair of fumble recoveries and recorded 9 tackles and 1 TFL in a win against Bridgeport.

Jeromy Washington, Houston Westbury

The junior had a 96-yard pick-6, forced 1 fumble, had 7 tackles, 3 TFL and 1 sack against Houston Sharpstown.

Kaden White, Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle

The defensive back had 5 tackles, 4 sacks and caused 1 fumble in a win against Friendswood to help the Lions finish the season undefeated.