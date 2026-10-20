Vote: Who Was the Arkansas High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 15-17)

In Week 7 of Arkansas high school football, there were some key conference tilts.

And there were several quarterbacks who helped determine the outcome of those contests.

One threw for more than 550 yards in a showdown between undefeated teams. Another tossed five TDs to help his team gain first place in its conference while earning its 80th straight home win. In addition, one quarterback came back from a serious injury to throw four TD passes to help his team stay unbeaten.

Then, there was a quarterback who literally came out of nowhere, going from third string to being thrust into action and eventually helping his team hand its opponent its first loss of the season.

Now, it’s your turn to determine who should be the latest High School On SI Arkansas Football Player of the Week for the 2026 season. Read about the Week 7 nominees below, then cast your vote in the poll.

Congratulations to the winner of last week’s voting: Kenneth Gilcreast Jr., of Little Rock Mills. The junior quarterback completed 15-of-18 passes for 264 yards and four TDs while adding 48 yards rushing and three more scores in the Comets’ 49-21 win against Beebe.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week’s poll.

Trey Allen, Southside Batesville

Allen, a senior quarterback, completed 23-of-28 passes for 242 yards and a TD while adding 221 rushing yards on 24 carries with three scores as the Southerners handed Gosnell its first defeat with a 40-37 win in a 4A-3 showdown.

Easton Barksdale, Sheridan

The Yellowjackets’ junior quarterback continued his charmed season by throwing for 559 yards and five TDs on 38-of-67 completions as Sheridan moved to 7-0 after a come-from-behind 48-45 win against Searcy in a 6A-East showdown between undefeated clubs.

Nick Bates, Brookland

Bates had a pair of rushing TDs while also picking off a pass and recovering a fumble in the final quarter as the Bearcats defeated Valley View, 34-24.

Austin Born, Elkins

Born completed 20-of-23 passes for 430 yards and seven TDs as the Elks downed Prairie Grove, 56-26, in a key 4A-1 conference game.

Kylan Bragg, Osceola

Bragg rushed for 131 yards on 20 carries and scored three TDs to power the Seminoles past Harrisburg, 48-34.

Cruz Coatney, Greenwood

A senior quarterback, Coatney completed 21-of-32 passes for 287 yards and five TDs as the Bulldogs took the top spot in the 5A-West after a 42-14 takedown of previously unbeaten Farmington. It was also the 80th consecutive home win for Greenwood, who hasn’t lost a home game since 2014.

Aaron Fielder, Baptist Prep

Fielder, a senior receiver/defensive back, caught six passes for 105 yards and two TDs while intercepting two passes on defense, returning one for a pick-six as the Eagles moved to 7-0 with a 63-12 win against Bearden. He now has eight career interceptions, a new school record.

Micah Gamble, Fordyce

The Redbugs’ senior tailback carried the ball nine times and produced 158 yards and four TDs as the Redbugs ran past Lakeside (Lake Village), 60-6.

Roman Gomez, Springdale Har-Ber

Gomez was the Wildcats’ third-string quarterback but was pressed into a difficult situation after injuries to the top two quarterbacks and Har-Ber trailing undefeated Bentonville West in the second half. But Gomez made the most of the situation, throwing for 89 yards, including the game-winning TD pass with more than three minutes left, as the Wildcats rallied to beat the Wolverines, 17-14.

Charlie Kroell, Shiloh Christian

Kroell rushed for 126 yards on nine carries and three TDs while returning a kickoff 82 yards for another score as the Saints stayed perfect after a 44-11 win against Rogers Heritage.

Cannon Moore, Cabot

Moore had 119 yards of total offense and scored two rushing TDs and a receiving TD - all coming in the fourth quarter - of the Panthers’ 35-28 win against Pulaski Academy.

Kaceston Phimvongsa, Mount Ida

A senior, Phimvongsa carried the ball 12 times for 156 yards and scored twice as the Lions remained undefeated after a 36-0 win against Hector. He also had four tackles and a pass deflection on defense.

Cain Price, Stuttgart

Price had a tremendous comeback in his first game back after missing several weeks with a shoulder injury. He was 16-of-26 passing for 295 yards and four TDs as the Ricebirds stayed unbeaten after a 38-3 win against Monticello.

Dawson Smith, Harrison

Smith picked off three passes, tying a single-game school record. He also returned one of those interceptions for a TD in the Goblins’ 52-21 against Pea Ridge.

Spencer Sugg, Heber Springs

Sugg completed 19-of-31 passes for 304 yards and five TDs while adding 65 yards rushing with a TD in the Panthers’ 62-40 win against Mayflower.